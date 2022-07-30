Roachmill's Back After Four Decades- It's Alive October 2022 Solicits

Roachmill is an eighties comic by Rich Hedden and Tom McWeeney, published first by Blackthorne Publishing as part of the black and white boom, and then Dark Horse Comics, before the series was cancelled after 16 issues and a couple of collections. Set in 30th-century New York where an influx of aliens to Earth has caused social problems, Roachmill is part Dirty Harry, part 50's detective novel and part Warner Brothers cartoon. Roachmill, along with his assistants, Muzzi and Woim, deal with the problems no one else will handle all while navigating a world of vengeful cops, crooked politicians and rival exterminators. Roachmill is a man just trying to eke out a living as a hired killer. And, after a successful Kickstarter campaign, It's Alive are bringing it back with a new series forty years later, as part of their October 2022 solicits and solicitations.

ROACHMILL #1 CVR A MCWEENEY

IT'S ALIVE

AUG221594

AUG221595 – ROACHMILL #1 CVR B HEDDEN & MCWEENEY – 5.99

AUG221596 – ROACHMILL #1 CVR C RICHARD PACE – 5.99

AUG221597 – ROACHMILL #1 CVR D GIACONDINO – 5.99

AUG221598 – ROACHMILL #1 CVR E JAY FOSGITT – 5.99

AUG221599 – ROACHMILL #1 CVR F DAN CHRISTENSEN – 5.99

AUG221600 – ROACHMILL #1 CVR G MCWEENEY – 5.99

AUG221601 – ROACHMILL #1 CVR H POPCULTICONS – 5.99

(W) Rich Hedden, Tom McWeeney (A) Rich Hedden (A / CA) Tom McWeeney

IT'S ALIVE! presents the return of this fondly regarded series from the 1980s by Rich Hedden & Tom McWeeney about a mutated exterminator in 30th century New York. Need an exterminator to handle those rats? Pesky roaches ruining your sleep? Maybe Grandma's getting on your nerves? Call Roachmill Pest Control and we'll get the job done! The year is 2998 and the pest control industry has changed. To celebrate this momentous occasion, we have a brand new standard cover by Tom McWeeney, and seven variants by Rich Hedden, Tom McWeeney, Richard Pace, Nicolas Giacondino, Jay Fosgitt, Dan Christensen, and PopCultIcons.

In Shops: Oct 26, 2022

SRP: 5.99

NERVOUS REX #2 CVR A WILLIAM VAN HORN

IT'S ALIVE

AUG221592

AUG221593 – NERVOUS REX #2 CVR B WILLIAM VAN HORN – 5.99

(W) William Van Horn (A / CA) William Van Horn

Rexford the T. Rex is back in print after 37 years! This was the first comics work from animator William Van Horn, who would go on to make a name for himself at Disney, drawing Donald Duck and Uncle Scrooge comics! Mild-mannered tyrannosaur Rexford doesn't really fit in with the Jurassic age, as he'd rather just eat oatmeal and hang out with his friends. THIS ISSUE: Rex talks to his psychiatrist and reveals that his issues go all the way back to high school. Stories include: Cut and Print!, At the Psychiatrist's, Under Cover. Featuring a retro cover, along with a variant cover, by original creator William Van Horn!

In Shops: Oct 12, 2022

SRP: 5.99

STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #7 CVR A COHEN (RES)

IT'S ALIVE

AUG221602

AUG221603 – STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #7 CVR B RETRO VARIANT (RES) – 5.99

AUG221604 – STRANGE ATTRACTORS (ITS ALIVE) #7 CVR C JIMMIE ROBINSON (RES – 5.99

(W) Mark Sherman, Michael Cohen (A / CA) Michael Cohen

The return of indie comic book sensation Strange Attractors! Sophie, curator of a futuristic museum, is caught up in an adventure involving science, magic, mathematics and comic books. Sophie is forced to serve as the jury in The Collectors trial of Pirate Peg. Each issue has a standard cover, a retro cover, and a guest artist variant cover. This issue's guest variant cover artist is Jimmie Robinson!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 5.99

TANGLED RIVER #4 CVR A COHEN (RES) (MR)

IT'S ALIVE

AUG221605

AUG221606 – TANGLED RIVER #4 CVR B JENNI GREGORY VAR (RES) (MR) – 5.99

AUG221607 – TANGLED RIVER #4 CVR C JENNI GREGORY (RES) (MR) – 5.99

(W) Michael Cohen (A / CA) Michael Cohen

Tanya is an artistic teen, living on a distant Earth colony, where all technology has mysteriously stopped working. One day, she sees a mysterious object in the sky, and finds herself thrown into an adventure that transforms her entire life. Each issue has a standard cover by Michael Cohen. This issue has two variant covers by guest artist Jenni Gregory!

In Shops: Nov 30, 2022

SRP: 5.99