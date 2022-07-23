Rob Liefeld Previewing Long-Lost Deadpool: Badder Blood At San Diego

In 2017, Rob Liefeld teamed up with Chad Bowers and Chris Sims to create the original graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood. He also announced a sequel, Deadpool: Badder Blood. But that was five years ago.

In 2018, he teased a new character for the book called Shatterstorm. stating that she was "SHATTERSTORM. Because Deadpool:Badder Blood could not be more awesome! #robliefeld #deadpool #marvel #xforce" and we also got this cover.

In 2019 he posted another page, stating "These are shots from Deadpool:Badder Blood, a project I'll complete right after Major X wraps. This one is both a hoot and a holler and will be my definitive and last word with Deadpool. He begged me to be a part of Major X so I let him play in that one as long as he was nice to others, you definitely won't want to miss that one… #robliefeld #marvel #xforce #cable #domino #deadpool"

But that was it for ages. Until this March when he told an enquirer that he was working on it right now. And then, just before San Diego Comic-Con, he started posting more pages and giving us a date, 2023. With Deadpool and Shatterstorm, "The best is definitely yet to come with the sequel to Deadpool:Bad Blood, the long awaited, much anticipated, Deadpool: Badder Blood!"

And then from a second issue… "Deadpool:Badder Blood is coming in 2023. Here is Murderworld beating the snot out of Deadpool in issue #2. Enjoy!"

LRob iefeld said he would be showing off pages of Deadpool: Badder Blood at San Diego Comic-Con, with a special preview of the new graphic novel with SDCC exclusive prints at the Marvel booth on Thursday, talking about the recent serialisation by Marvel of the earlier graphic novel Deadpool: Bad Blood. Now, no copies of these posters have hit eBay yet, looks like everyone who got one must be hanging on to them!

