Will Rob Liefeld Reveal The Fate Of Bloodstrike's Missing Member?

In 2015, Rob Liefeld launched a new Bloodstrike ongoing comic, that he wrote and drew. It lasted two and a bit issues. But now, it's back...

In 2015, Rob Liefeld launched a new Bloodstrike comic, that he wrote and drew, including Brigade and Bloodwulf characters, combining Youngblood-spinoff characters he still owned, with others, to give us the bloodiest and most naked his comics had ever been. Sex and violence all over the place, including a big fight over Codename Alpha's missing penis, the fate of which was kept… hanging at the end of issue 1. Two issues were published but the subsequent solicited two issues were not. Eight pages of #3 were then published as a flipbook in Youngblood #4 in 2017 for Image Comics' 25th anniversary, with another three pages in #5. And that was it, as far as I can tell. Who the recipient of Codename Alpha's donor organ was never revealed.

Well, in Image Comics' May 2024 solicits and solicitations, it looks like Image will be publishing a comic book collecting both the published and unpublished issues, given that Bloodstrike: Battle Blood has a page count of 160 pages. The actual contents are not confirmed here, or on the Amazon listing, but I am sure it's just a matter of time. Here's the new solicitation, some unlettered pages from the book, the first two of which saw print in Youngblood #4, two of which did not, as well as the solicits for the original four issues planned. Also… Book One? Is there more to come??



BLOODSTRIKE: BATTLE BLOOD, BOOK 1 TP

160 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+) ON SALE MAY 22

STORY | ART | COVER ROB LIEFELD

BLOODSTRIKE Is back! A new recruit to the Bloodstrike program is compromised and struggles on a covert mission that puts him on a collision course with his former squadron! Unload the guns and ammo in this action-packed spectacle by ROB LIEFELD (Deadpool, X-Force)! Guest starring Brigade and Bloodwulf!

BLOODSTRIKE #1 CVR A LIEFELD (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

MAY150484

(W) Rob Liefeld (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

X-Force, Cable, and Deadpool creator ROB LIEFELD returns to comics with a new ONGOING series, a lively romp that reveals a more mature side to LIEFELD than fans have previously experienced. A new recruit to the Bloodstrike program, (his identity as a mystery man from the historical Extreme Universe soon to be revealed!) struggles on a covert mission and loses his life as well as his junk to the mysterious TRAGEDY ANN! SRP: $3.99 Published on the 8th of July, 2015

BLOODSTRIKE #2 (MR)

IMAGE COMICS

JUN150522

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Karl Altstaetter (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

All guns and ammo are pointed at Brigade as Bloodstrike fights to destroy Battlestone's trans-dimensional network! SRP: $2.99 Planned for August, shipped on the 9th of September, 2015.

BLOODSTRIKE #3 (MR)

(W) Rob Liefeld A/CA) Rob Liefeld

FUGITIVE! Bloodstrike marshals its forces to stop a deserter that threatens to expose the program and its hideous secrets. Planed for September 9th UNPUBLISHED

BLOODSTRIKE #4 (MR)

(W) Rob Liefeld (A) Karl Altstaetter (A/CA) Rob Liefeld

BLACKSTRIKE! The Bloodstrike agents are confronted by an ominous figure from the past, a figure that threatens to expose the darkest secrets of Project Born Again. UNPUBLISHED

