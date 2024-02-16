Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits, Walking Dead | Tagged: Ghost Machine, gi joe, spawn, transformers, walking dead
Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2024
Image May 2024 solicits include Ain't No Grave, Bear Pirate Viking Queen, Blood Squad 7, Grommets, Lego, Monolith, Lore, Whisper Queen...
Bleeding Cool has the Image Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations, including launches for Ain't No Grave, Bear Pirate Viking Queen, Blood Squad Seven, Grommets, Lego Ninjago: Shatterspin, Monolith, Lore Remastered, The Whisper Queen, as well as The Singularity original graphic novel, The White Trees one-shot and the Energon Universe Special.
- AIN'T NO GRAVE #1 (OF 5)
- BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #1 (OF 3)
- BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1
- ENERGON UNIVERSE 2024 SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)
- GROMMETS #1 (OF 7)
- LEGO NINJAGO: SHATTERSPIN #1 (OF 5)
- MONOLITH #1 (OF 3)
- THE SINGULARITY OGN TP
- LORE REMASTERED #1 (OF 3)
- THE WHISPER QUEEN #1 (OF 3)
- THE WHITE TREES (ONE-SHOT)
- AVA'S DEMON, BOOK TWO: AFTERMATH TP
- BLOOD COMMANDMENT, VOL. 1 TP
- BLOODSTRIKE: BATTLE BLOOD, BOOK 1 TP
- DARK RIDE, VOL. 3 TP
- DEEP CUTS TP
- EDENWOOD, VOL. 1 TP
- GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 4 TP
- HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL TP
- A HAUNTED GIRL TP
- HEXAGON BRIDGE TP
- NEWBURN, VOL. 2 TP
- NIGHTS (SEASON ONE, PART ONE) TP
- SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC
- SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION, VOL. 7 HC
- SUNSTONE MERCY, VOL. 8 TP
- SYPHON, VOL. 2 TP
- TRANSFORMERS, VOL. 1 TPUNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA HC
- THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #6 (OF 6)
- THE CABINET #4 (OF 5)
- COBRA COMMANDER #5 (OF 5)
- CRAVE #6 (OF 6)
- THE DEVIANT #5 (OF 9)
- DRAWING BLOOD #2 (OF 12)
- FERAL #3
- FISHFLIES #6 (OF 7)
- THE FORGED #8
- GEIGER #2
- G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #306
- GUNSLINGER SPAWN #32
- THE HOLY ROLLER #6 (OF 9)
- I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #14
- ICE CREAM MAN #40
- THE INFERNALS #4
- KAYA #18
- KING SPAWN #34
- THE LAST MERMAID #3
- LOCAL MAN #10
- NAPALM LULLABY #3
- NIGHTS #7
- THE ONE HAND #4 (OF 5)
- PAKLIS #8
- RAT CITY #2
- REDCOAT #2
- ROGUE SUN #19
- ROOK: EXODUS #2
- THE SACRIFICERS #8
- SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #3
- THE SCORCHED #30
- THE SIX FINGERS #4 (OF 5)
- SOMETHING EPIC #10
- SPAWN #354
- ST. MERCY, VOL. 2: GODLAND #2 (OF 4)
- TRANSFORMERS #8
- UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #2 (OF 4)
- VOID RIVALS #9
- THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #88
- THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #89
- W0RLDTR33 #10
- THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 #5 (OF 7)
- LOW SKATEBOARD DECK
AIN'T NO GRAVE #1 (OF 5)
ON SALE MAY 8
STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART | COVER JORGE CORONA
Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG and Eisner JORGE CORONA
Award-nominated artist JORGE CORONA, the team behind
the hit series MIDDLEWEST and THE ME YOU LOVE IN
THE DARK, are back together with an all-new miniseries, AIN'T NO GRAVE!
This Unforgiven-style journey is an original macabre Western/fantasy tale
for mature readers, told through a Guillermo Del Toro-esque lens.
Ryder put her violent past behind her when she fell in love and became
a mother. But that was before she learned it was all going to be taken
away. Now she'll have to pick up her guns once again and ride to kill the
one who's behind the threat. Which just happens to be Death.
The genre-bending adventure begins in
this DOUBLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE, with
forty pages of story and no ads!
MINISERIES PREMIERE
48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #1 (OF 3)
72 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 1
STORY SEAN LEWIS
ART | COVER JONATHAN MARKS BARRAVECCHIA
From SEAN LEWIS (KING SPAWN) comes a blood-splattered story
of conquest. Bears. Pirates. Vikings. And Queens—all battling
for their claim to determine what the world will become.
Rendered in stunning watercolor by artist JONATHAN MARKS
BARRAVECCHIA, it's a gorgeous story of the blood spilled to make
countries. And what's cooler than bears, pirates, vikings, and queens???
With 72 stunning pages, it's sure to be one of the most
beautiful and thought-provoking books of the year.
BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 22
Thirty years ago, they were America's premiere
celebrity superhero team. Seen on television, on
tabloid magazine covers, scoring million-dollar
endorsement deals…they were everywhere!
Now, a new generation takes up the mantle—or perhaps,
the poisoned chalice—fulfilling a promise made decades
ago: to be the heroes that a fractured America needs!
SERIES PREMIERE
STORY JOE CASEY
ART PAUL FRY
COVER B CHRIS WESTON
COVER D | 1:20 INCENTIVE JIM RUGG
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE NICK PITARRA
COVER E | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE PAUL FRY
ENERGON UNIVERSE 2024 SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)
ON SALE MAY 8
A special new printing of ENERGON UNIVERSE
FCBD 2024 SPECIAL featuring three all new stories
from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations
for the worlds of TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and
VOID RIVALS from the biggest names in comics.
A perfect jumping-on point for new readers
and a can't-miss for long-term fans.
STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART LORENZO DE FELICI, RYAN OTTLEY, JASON HOWARD
COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
COVER B LORENZO DE FELICI
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE TOM REILLY
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE STEPHEN GREEN
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE KHARY RANDOLPH
GROMMETS #1 (OF 7)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 29
Two best-friend outcasts navigate the Sacramento
suburbs of 1984, where they find a home in
skateboard culture and punk rock. On one side of
the coin, GROMMETS is an authentic look at '80s
skater culture, a snapshot of the generation that
turned skating into a worldwide phenomenon. On
the other, it's a heartfelt coming-of-age story that
follows two friends from troubled homes as they
navigate their damage in an era when no one cared.
STORY RICK REMENDER, BRIAN POSEHN
ART BRETT PARSON, MORENO DINISIO
COVER A BRETT PARSON
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE DAVID LAPHAM, MORENO DINISIO
COVER C | 1:20 INCENTIVE JONATHAN WAYSHACK
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE ANDREW ROBINSON
LEGO NINJAGO: SHATTERSPIN #1 (OF 5)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)
ON SALE MAY 22
THE SECRET HISTORY OF LEGO NINJAGO STARTS HERE!
As war erupts in Ninjago, young champion Garmadon sets off on a
quest to discover the truth behind the legend of The Forbidden Five—
and a secret power that could turn the tide of the Serpentine War!
Can Garmadon resist wielding this forbidden technique—or is
corruption the only path toward saving his beloved Ninjago?
Critically acclaimed writer/artist TRI VUONG (LEGO NINJAGO:
GARMADON) returns to reveal the secret history of the fan-favorite
villain, filled with familiar faces and shocking first appearances, in
this new collaboration between the LEGO Group and Skybound,
perfect for new readers and longtime LEGO Ninjago fans alike.
LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO
are ™ and/or © LEGO Group. 2024 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.
STORY | COVER A TRI VUONG
ART TRI VUONG, RICCARDO ROBALDO, K.J. DIAZ
COVER B JUSTIN MASON
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE KELLY McMAHON
MONOLITH #1 (OF 3)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALEnMAY 15
STORY SEAN LEWIS
ART | COVER ALERIO GIANGIORDANO
The origin of the hulking Hellspawn is finally revealed. What connection does he have to one of the most savage of his kind, Omega Spawn? Follow his journey from the cosmic depths of deep-spawn to his first encounter with Al Simmons in this three-part miniseries!
THE SINGULARITY OGN TP
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 8
STORY BEAR McCREARY, MAT GROOM
ART RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, DANILO BEYRUTH, MATIAS BERGARA, ROD REIS, ELEONORA CARLINI, JOHN J. PEARSON, AND MORE…
COVER JOHN HOFSTETTER
How much loss can one soul endure?
Blue Eyes can't stop being reborn. He tumbles from life to life, from
one unthinkably strange universe to the next—the only constant that,
one way or another, everything that he learns to love is lost. But when
Blue Eyes finally catches up to a mysterious figure he's seen recurring
throughout his lives, he realizes he might just have a chance to
escape his cursed immortality—or, at very least, exact revenge for it.
Inspired by, and a companion to, Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning
composer BEAR McCREARY's first-ever original concept album of the
same name, THE SINGULARITY sees a cavalcade of comics' greatest
artists join with writer MAT GROOM (INFERNO GIRL RED) to tell a
sweeping, cosmic story about the lessons that loss can teach us.
LORE REMASTERED #1 (OF 3)
96 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE MAY 22
"We thought because we had power, we had wisdom."
Re-presenting ASHLEY WOOD and T.P. LOUISE's
LORE in three deluxe, extra-length, and fully relettered
issues. In LORE, Jennifer Bradley's journey to solve
the mystery of her father's death grows increasingly
bizarre as what she discovers threatens not just her
existence, but the entirety of modern society, too.
STORY
ASHLEY WOOD
T.P. LOUISE
ART | COVER A ASHLEY WOOD
COVER B ASHLEY WOOD
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ASHLEY WOOD
THE WHISPER QUEEN #1 (OF 3)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | LGBTQ+
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 1
CHIP ZDARSKY (NEWBURN, Batman) and KRIS ANKA
(Across the Spider-Verse), the ALL-STAR TEAM behind THE
WHITE TREES, return to the fantastical land of Blacksand!
The royal guard has sent their most capable bounty hunters
after the accomplices in the king's murder! Javro, once the
king's most skilled assassin, must find the killers before they
and the bounty hunters—including her son—are wiped out
by the kingdom's most feared specter: The Dark Whisper!
STORY
CHIP ZDARSKY
ART | COVER A
KRIS ANKA
COVER B
FIONA STAPLES
COVER C
ROSEMARY VALERO-O'CONNELL
THE WHITE TREES (ONE-SHOT)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | LGBTQ+
72 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 8
STORY
CHIP ZDARSKY
ART | COVER
KRIS ANKA
BOTH ISSUES of the acclaimed fantasy miniseries by CHIP
ZDARSKY (NEWBURN, Batman) and KRIS ANKA (Across
the Spider-Verse) collected together for the first time!
In the fantastical world of Blacksand, peace was hard-won, and three
unbending warriors carry the scars to prove it. Now, almost twenty years
later, their children are missing and war is on the horizon. Can they put
aside their memories of the war—and each other—for one last adventure?
Collects THE WHITE TREES #1-2
AVA'S DEMON, BOOK
TWO: AFTERMATH TP
FANTASY | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION | YOUNG ADULT
336 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 9 INCHES
$17.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
STORY | ART | COVER
MICHELLE FUS
MICHELLE FUS' webcomic phenomenon returns!
After unleashing a devastating attack against
TITAN's forces, Ava's newfound power
sows division amongst the group. While Ava
comes to terms with what she's done, the
group's darkest secrets are revealed.
BLOOD COMMANDMENT, VOL. 1 TP
HORROR | CRIME & MYSTERY
120 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
STORY | ART | COVER
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
Living an isolated life in a shadowed valley surrounded by mountains and a thick
forest, a father and son are terrorized by a dangerous supernatural presence. Only
the father's dark secrets can save them…or damn their souls for all eternity!
Being a single father can be tough, but for Ezra Connolly, it's a duty he doesn't take lightly.
Living off-grid, away from prying eyes, in the heart of forest country, he spends his days
teaching his teenage son Wil survival skills. But Wil has questions, questions Ezra fears
to answer—about his past, and about why they never leave the valley before sundown.
From the creator of the breakout hit series SOMETHING EPIC and the artist of SPAWN
and Punisher, SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI serves us a story about survival, sacrifice, and hope.
Collects BLOOD COMMANDMENT #1-4
BLOODSTRIKE: BATTLE
BLOOD, BOOK 1 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES
160 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
STORY | ART | COVER
ROB LIEFELD
BLOODSTRIKE Is back! A new recruit to the Bloodstrike program is compromised
and struggles on a covert mission that puts him on a collision course with his
former squadron! Unload the guns and ammo in this action-packed spectacle by
ROB LIEFELD (Deadpool, X-Force)! Guest starring Brigade and Bloodwulf!
DARK RIDE, VOL. 3 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
112 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 8
STORY
JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART | COVER
ANDREI BRESSAN
ADRIANO LUCAS
"I am impossibly intrigued by the work that JOSHUA
WILLIAMSON, ANDREI BRESSAN, and company
are crafting here." —ComicBook.com
DARK RIDE PLUNGES TO ITS SHOCKING CONCLUSION!
Now that Sam knows who put the "Devil" in Devil Land, it's time
to take a ride on his father's first creation—The Devil's Due—
to save a loved one and determine the future of the park.
Collects DARK RIDE #9-12
DEEP CUTS TP
ANTHOLOGIES | HISTORICAL FICTION
312 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
ART
DANILO BEYRUTH
HELENA MASELLIS
DIEGO GRECO
RAMÓN K. PÉREZ
JUNI BA
TOBY CYPRESS
COVER
CHRIS BRUNNER
STORY
KYLE HIGGINS
New Orleans, 1917: a clarinet player meets JOE CLARK
his hero. Kansas City, 1940: a young girl
investigates the mystery of her father's lost love
of music. Los Angeles, 1977: a band embarks
on a world tour that may be their last.
Writers KYLE HIGGINS and JOE CLARK (RADIANT
BLACK) are joined by an ALL-STAR CAST OF ARTISTS
for an anthology of stories that weave tales of
struggle, joy, and hope through the history of jazz!
Collects DEEP CUTS #1-6
EDENWOOD, VOL. 1 TP
DYSTOPIAN | HORROR | FANTASY
128 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
STORY | ART | COVER
TONY S. DANIEL
Teenager Rion Astor gets lost looking for his girlfriend in a magical land called
Edenwood, a multidimensional realm where an eons-long war between witches and
demons has staged its final battle. Rion becomes a legendary demon killer and finds
himself thrust into the role of the hero who will ultimately lead a team of demon
killers to save humanity from the demon kings. Swords and sorcery meet horror and
sci-fi warfare in an epic tale of human spirit and survival that's not to be missed!
From New York Times bestselling creator TONY S. DANIEL,
writer of Batman, Detective Comics, and Deathstroke.
Collects EDENWOOD #1-5
GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 4 TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 8
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART | COVER
BRETT BOOTH
TODD McFARLANE, BRETT BOOTH, ADELSO CORONA, Ivan
Nunes, and LEGENDARY Tom Orzechowski kill it once again!
Collecting the epic adventures of Javi, aka the GUNSLINGER SPAWN, with
new members the speedster FOCUS and old pal Taylor, but he questions
his mission and seeks help from Spawn. A sickness corrupts him with
angelic power, and only his old friend Waya can save him. Gunslinger
faces a demon and learns he was mistaken about its destruction. Dakota's
true identity is revealed, forcing Gunslinger to decide whether to trust
her. He must also find the cause of his sickness before it's too late.
Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19-24
HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR
| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | YOUNG ADULT
96 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 8
STORY | ART | COVER
ZOE THOROGOOD
Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her
man-monster partner, Vlad, when she's drawn into a new
case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an
entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial killer-hunters!
A completely new chapter in the beloved, long-running
series by Eisner-nominated ZOE THOROGOOD (IT'S
LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH) that's
perfect for new readers and old fans alike.
Collects HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #1-4
A HAUNTED GIRL TP
HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | YOUNG ADULT
132 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES
$14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
STORY
ETHAN SACKS
NAOMI SACKS
ART
MARCO LORENZANA
COVER
JOE QUESADA
RICHARD ISANOVE
The fate of all life on Earth depends on a girl
who doesn't know if she wants to live
Cleo, a 16-year-old adopted Japanese-American whose anxiety
and depression drive her to suicidal thoughts, is fresh out of
the hospital and trying unsuccessfully to reintegrate back into
her old life. What she doesn't know is that her real struggles
are just beginning, as she finds herself encountering an
increasingly terrifying succession of ghosts. Is she losing her
grip on reality…or is the explanation much, much worse?
A HAUNTED GIRL is a horror story that explores the real-life terror that comes with
the struggles of anxiety and depression. Courtesy of writers ETHAN SACKS (Old Man
Hawkeye, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) and his daughter NAOMI SACKS and artist
MARCO LORENZANA (Hulk), this gripping saga aims to be both a paranormal thriller
and an inspiration to those who are battling their own—less literal—demons in real life.
Collects A HAUNTED GIRL #1-4
HEXAGON BRIDGE TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | SCIENCE FICTION
152 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
STORY | ART | COVER
RICHARD BLAKE
After explorers Jacob and Elena Armlen find themselves trapped in a strange
parallel dimension, their clairvoyant daughter Adley and sentient robot Staden
embark on a dangerous mission to rescue them. Pushing onward, they encounter
mischievous beings amidst uncanny shifting landscapes and discover a world
beyond belief. This collected edition contains a cover gallery and an extensive
selection of concept art, storyboards, and character designs.
Collects HEXAGON BRIDGE #1-5
NEWBURN, VOL. 2 TP
CRIME & MYSTERY
176 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
STORY
CHIP ZDARSKY
ART | COVER
JACOB PHILLIPS
Past mistakes are catching up with Newburn. As his allies turn
on him one by one, Newburn must take increasingly desperate
measures to protect himself. With their enemies closing in on all
sides, how much longer can his partner Emily remain by his side?
Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of the series from Eisner winner
CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, PUBLIC DOMAIN) and rising star JACOB
PHILLIPS (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE)!
Collects NEWBURN #9-16
NIGHTS (SEASON ONE, PART ONE) TP
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS | OCCULT &
SUPERNATURAL
168 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
STORY
WYATT KENNEDY
ART | COVER
LUIGI FORMISANO
It's 2003, supernatural creatures casually exist amongst
humans, and America is made up of 31 states. Vince Okonma
has lost his parents, moved in with his secret mercenary cousin
and his video game-making roommate, and befriended "the greatest
vampire who's ever lived." And that's just the first 20 pages.
From WYATT KENNEDY (BOLERO) and newcomer LUIGI FORMISANO,
a new vision of urban gothic adventure starts here! Welcome
to Florida, where the youth is wasted on the young…
Collects NIGHTS #1-6
SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC
SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION,
SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION, VOL. 7 HC
ON SALE
MAY 22
This deluxe oversized and slipcase hardcover edition
presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues
of classic SPAWN stories in an all-new size and format.
Additional material includes color and black-and-white
cover galleries and never-before-seen art, plus all the
bonus material from the original collected editions.
The absolute top tier of the SPAWN ORIGINS family
of books! It doesn't get any better than this!
Collects SPAWN #151-175
The signed and numbered edition of SPAWN:
ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC.
Only 500 signed and numbered copies available!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
680 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 IN T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
$99.99 US SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION $149.99 US
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
DAVID HINE
ART
BING CANSINO
GEIRROD VAN DYKE
BRIAN HABERLIN
RODEL NOORA
PHILIP TAN
SUNSTONE: MERCY, VOL. 8 TP
EROTICA | LGBTQ+ | ROMANCE
224 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
STORY | ART | COVER
STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ
Loving someone means building a shrine within your heart dedicated to
them. A shrine made of good memories and treasured moments. As the
MERCY arc reaches its third installment, Anne is about to find the shrine of
her heart ransacked by none other than the person it was devoted to.
As for Ally and Alan, they find themselves straining as a risky hobby grows
into an obsession and threatens to destroy all other aspects of their lives. A
friendship is about to be put to a test that it may just end up failing.
Welcome to the SUNSTONE, VOL. 8. Time to grow up.
SYPHON, VOL. 2 TP
FANTASY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
STORY
MOHSEN ASHRAF
ARISH AKANDA
ART
THOMAS HEDGLEN
COVER
JEFF EDWARDS
JOHN KALISZ
Sylas wields an ancient power to sense and siphon away pain from
others, but struggles with the moral ambiguity of his abilities, leading
him to question his purpose as a Syphon. Livia, his partner and a
neuroscientist, explores the impact of emotional trauma and the ethics
of healing from it. Together, they unravel secrets of the power that will
forever change their relationship. Meanwhile, deep in the Amazon, an
ancient threat re-emerges with plans to unleash a terrible darkness.
The award-winning series returns with a new four-issue volume,
written by creator MOHSEN ASHRAF (Pantheon) and co-writer
ARISH AKANDA, with art from THOMAS HEDGLEN (PROPHET,
BRIGADE). Previously nominated for three 2022 Ringo Awards,
including Best Series and Best Artist, and awarded Favorite Hero.
Collects SYPHON, VOL. 2 #1-4
TRANSFORMERS, VOL. 1 TP
136 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE MAY 8
THE TRANSFORMERS JOIN THE ENERGON UNIVERSE!
Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation.
Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by JONBOY MEYERS that will only be printed once.
Collects TRANSFORMERS #1-6
STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART | COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER
COVER B JONBOY MEYERS
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA HC
HORROR | LITERARY | MEDIA TIE-IN | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
120 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 11 INCHES
$24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A
MARTIN SIMMONDS
COVER B
STEPHANIE PEPPER
"The Dracula comic I've wanted all my life."
—ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD)
THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH creators JAMES
TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Something is Killing the
Children) and MARTIN SIMMONDS re-team to tell
a new tale of the monster who started it all!
When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient named
Renfield into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon
who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward
attempts to apply logic to the impossible…his daughter
falls under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula!
Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by
STEPHANIE PEPPER that will only be printed once.
Collects UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #1-4
For every ten copies of
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS:
DRACULA HC ordered,
stores may order a bundle
of ten bookplates, signed
by JAMES TYNION IV &
MARTIN SIMMONDS!
IMAGE FIRSTS! What can you get for a dollar? Try out a variety of some of the best selling comics on the market and stock up on "Image Firsts" editions! NEW PRINTINGS AVAILABLE IN MAY! IMAGE FIRSTS (NET $.50), BUNDLE OF 20 (NET $8)
- ICE CREAM MAN
- KILLADELPHIA
- MIDDLEWEST
- MONSTRESS
- NEO NOIR: THE WORLD OF BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS
- PAPER GIRL S
- THE SCUMBAG
- SEX CRIMINALS
- SPAWN
- STR AY DOGS
- W0RLDTR33
- THE WALKING DEAD
- ADVENTUREMAN
- BIRTHRIGHT
- CRIMINAL
- CURSE WORDS
- DEATH OR GLORY
- THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH
- DESCENDER
- FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE
- GEIGER
- GIDEON FALLS
- HACK/SLASH
- I HATE FAIRYLAND
THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #6 (OF 6)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 29
STORY CHARLES SOULE
ART | COVER B ALBERTO JIMÉNEZ ALBURQUERQUE
COVER A COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE WILL SLINEY
THE EPIC CONCLUSION—the second story in
CHARLES SOULE and WILL SLINEY's SHROUDED
COLLEGE cycle ends here with a terrifying, thrilling
finale. The Hill family of magical astronauts is
desperately trying to complete their mission—to
return to earth alive with their cargo of vampire
prison escapees intact. But they will learn
that there is more than one kind of vampire,
and sometimes blood is all you have left.
THE CABINET #4 (OF 5)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
STORY
DAVID EBELTOFT
JORDAN HART
ART | COVER A
CHIARA RAIMONDI
COVER B | CONNECTING
VARIANT
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
COVER D | 1:15 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
Duels! Bloodshed! Page-turning action! All happening
in the vivid Pyramiden location of…a pensioner's
one-bedroom apartment? Penned in by the vengeful
sorceress and Blackguard warrior, the idea is for
Trent to keep them both at bay while Avani quickly
locates the relic. But like most of their schemes,
this one might not go exactly as planned…
COBRA COMMANDER #5 (OF 5)
ON SALE
MAY 15
THE RISE OF COBRA COMMANDER
To build an army, Cobra Commander
makes a deal with a powerful
ally that can't be trusted.
Now that's its started, can the
Cobra Threat ever be stopped?
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
CHRIS BURNHAM
BRIAN REBER
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
BRIAN LEVEL
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
DUSTIN NGUYEN
STORY
JOSHUA WILLIAMSON
ART | COVER A
ANDREA MILANA
ANNALISA LEONI
COVER B
MATEUS SANTOLOUCO
CRAVE #6 (OF 6)
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVERS A & B MARIA LLOVET
ON SALE MAY 1
David arrives just in time to cancel Charlotte's
craving and have the conversation they
should've had long ago. Alexandra steps
in to assist Sofia and Albert, successfully
driving Duncan away from his office.
But will they manage to stop Crave for
good? Or will all their efforts be in vain?
THE DEVIANT #5 (OF 9)
CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | LGBTQ+
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE MAY 8
Michael Schmitz is working on a book about the
man imprisoned for the grisly slaying of two teenage
boys fifty years ago. But for Michael, the Deviant
Killer isn't just his subject, but an obsession—
one that changed the course of his childhood.
THE DEVIANT returns as Michael's connection
to these gruesome slaying begins to unravel.
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART | COVER A
JOSHUA HIXSON
COVER B
REIKO MURAKAMI
COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE
ANAND RK
COVER D | 1:50 INCENTIVE
DAVID ROMERO
DRAWING BLOOD #2 (OF 12)
ON SALE
MAY 29
The saga of Shane "Books" Bookman continues:
the one-time mega-successful comic book creator
fallen on hard times finds those times getting even
harder. With his back to the wall, Books fends off
mobsters, stars in a documentary, falls in love, and
sells his soul…and it's only the second issue!
STORY
KEVIN EASTMAN
DAVID AVALLONE
ART
BEN BISHOP
TROY LITTLE
KEVIN EASTMAN
COVER A
KEVIN EASTMAN
COVER B
BEN BISHOP
COVER C
TROY LITTLE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
FERAL #3
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
MORE ANIMAL HORROR IN THIS ONGOING SERIES
FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS!
Elsie, Lord, and Patch learn the rules for survival, but will
they follow them? In a forest infested with rabid monsters,
the indoor cats can't afford to make any mistakes.
But mistakes are Lord's specialty.
Don't get bit.
Don't get scratched.
Don't become…FERAL.
STORY
TONY FLEECS
ART
TRISH FORSTNER
TONE RODRIGUEZ
BRAD SIMPSON
COVERS A & B
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
TRISH FORSTNER
TONY FLEECS
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
JENNY FRISON
FISHFLIES #6 (OF 7)
48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JEFF LEMIRE
ART
JEFF LEMIRE
SHAWN KURUNERU
COVER A
JEFF LEMIRE
COVER B
SHAWN KURUNERU
ON SALE MAY 15
Helen Dupuis continues looking for answers about
what happened to her son, Paul, with the guidance
of a psychic medium. Her desperate attempt for
information sends her on an epic journey through
the dark past of Belle River with thrilling guest
art by SHAWN KURUNERU (Cave Grave).
THE FORGED #8
ON SALE
MAY 22
Vic is MIA and the mantle of leading Scimitar-3 falls
to CrazyJo…if she doesn't crack first. At Court, Davian
unravels intrigue as the Empress makes her own moves.
Is she as erratic as she seems?
STORY
GREG RUCKA
ERIC TRAUTMANN
ART | COVER
MIKE HENDERSON
ACTION & ADVENTURE | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION
64 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.375 x 10.875 INCHES
$6.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
GEIGER #2
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 8
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVER A
GARY FRANK
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE
IVAN REIS
DANNY MIKI
BRAD ANDERSON
THE UNNAMED SAGA CONTINUES! Tariq Geiger, his
two-headed wolf Barney, and their surprising newfound
companion begin their quest along the radioactive
roads of the former United States to find a cure for
the Glowing Man's nuclear-powered condition. But in
order to obtain the information they need, Geiger's
crew must first help a local sheriff catch and kill a
masked raider that's pillaging the town. But what
Geiger ultimately discovers chills him to his glowing
green bones. And the ElecTrician isn't far behind…
G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #306
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY LARRY HAMA
ART
PAUL PELLETIER
TONY KORDOS
FRANCESCO SEGALA
COVER A
ANDY KUBERT
BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B
ANDY KUBERT
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
BRAD WALKER
FRANCESCO SEGALA
ON SALE MAY 15
WHAT IS ZARTAN'S SECRET?
Destro and Zartan have formed a new
partnership, but the Dreadnok has a
secret that will change everything.
As Snake Eyes and Scarlett begin a new
chapter, tragedy strikes for someone
dear to them in Springfield…
GUNSLINGER SPAWN #32
ON SALE
MAY 29
Gunslinger has proven to be quite the
adversary to the Angelic forces hunting
him. Now it's time for him to turn the
tables and become the hunter!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
CARLO BARBERI
COVER A
VON RANDAL
COVER B
KERON GRANT
THE HOLY ROLLER #6 (OF 9)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY
| HUMOROUS | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ANDY SAMBERG
JOE TROHMAN
ART | COVER A
ROLAND BOSCHI
MORENO DINISIO
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ALESSANDRO MICELLI
The world has gone mad. One man is at the
center of it all, determined to hold back a toxic
tide of hatred. One man with a bunch of trick
bowling balls is all that stands between us
and the end of civilization as we know it.
I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #14
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 8
STORY
SKOTTIE YOUNG
ART | COVERS A & B
BRETT BEAN
Here's the thing about Gert…she's never WRONG,
okay? Especially when it comes to Gertlins. I'm sure she
has a perfectly good explanation for why she would
allow an invasion of these tiny Gert gremlin monsters
to take over all of Fairyland. Right? RIGHT?! Cough…
ICE CREAM MAN #40
ANTHOLOGIES | FANTASY | HORROR
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
STORY
W. MAXWELL PRINCE
ART | COVER A
MARTÍN MORAZZO
CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER B
JORGE COELHO
"DECOMPRESSION IN A WRECK," Part Two
In this second part of our story (one need
not read part one), two truck drivers die
in five seconds and 28-or-so pages.
THE INFERNALS #4
FANTASY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
STORY
RYAN PARROTT
NOAH GARDNER
ART | COVER A
JOHN J. PEARSON
COVER B
TIA ROXAE
The armies of Hell move on Bethlehem. Abe
makes a final sacrifice. Bee defies her father.
Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES
KAYA #18
ON SALE
MAY 1
ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
STORY | ART | COVER A
WES CRAIG
COVER B
STEPHEN GREEN
The city erupts in violence between the rebels and
the King's army. Caught in the middle, Kaya makes a
fateful decision that will set her and Jin on a dangerous
new direction. Hearts are broken and fates are sealed
in the explosive conclusion to The Temple of Shazir!
Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES
KING SPAWN #34
ON SALE
MAY 22
Just because Al Simmons is powerless doesn't mean
he's helpless. This is a lesson he's about to teach the
stranded Demons stalking the alleyways of NYC!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
JAVI FERNANDEZ
COVER A
JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER
COVER B
VON RANDAL
Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES
THE LAST MERMAID #3
ON SALE
MAY 8
The mermaid and her only companion—a
tiny axolotl named Lottie—are thrust into
peril once again when they encounter
a fearsome water beast looking for its
next meal. Things get more complicated
when a mysterious stranger enters
the fray. Is he friend or foe?
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.25 x 9.5 INCHES
$3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY | ART | COVER A
DEREK KIRK KIM
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ETHAN YOUNG
LOCAL MAN #10
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY |
SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY | ART | COVER A
TONY FLEECS
TIM SEELEY
COVER B
WHILCE PORTACIO
COVER C
TIM SEELEY
ALAN PASSALAQUA
Things were bad enough for the hero formerly known
as Crossjack when it was just his tiny hometown that
hated his guts…now the whole world wants him dead.
Jack looks to hide out with an ally from his superhero
past, but there are some things you can't hide from.
They say you can't go home again.
BRAND NEW ARC! NEW MYSTERY! NEW JUMPINGON
POINT FOR ONE OF THE MOST CRITICALLY
ACCLAIMED NEW BOOKS OF THE YEAR!
NAPALM LULLABY #3
ON SALE
MAY 15
Having made their way inside the hallowed domed
city during the arrival ceremony of the Glorious
Leader, Sarah and Sam discover that some gods
are not what they seem, and that everyone
has a plan until the Janitor bears witness.
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
BENGAL
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
ERIC POWELL
NIGHTS #7
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS
| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
STORY
WYATT KENNEDY
ART | COVER
LUIGI FORMISANO
ATTENTION: Tonight's performance of Sweeney Todd
has been directed by Rudy Ray Moore and written
by Walter Hill. We apologize for the confusion.
Ivory's in trouble, Vince plays a double, and Matt will
make you chuckle! A lot of people die this issue.
THE ONE HAND #4 (OF 5)
CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE MAY 8
STORY RAM V
ART LAURENCE CAMPBELL, LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A
LAURENCE CAMPBELL
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
COVER B
SUMIT KUMAR
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
THE HIT MINISERIES CONTINUES!
The hunt for the new One Hand Killer is nearing its end and
Detective Ari Nassar only needs to uncover one final clue. But
secrets run deep in Neo Novena, and the One Hand Killer isn't
the only person that wants to shut Ari down…permanently.
Grippingly written by award-winning writer RAM V
(The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Swamp Thing) with
hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by LAURENCE
CAMPBELL (Old Haunts, BPRD: Hell on Earth) and LEE
LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY CLASS), THE ONE HAND is a
miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end.
For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror.
PAKLIS #8
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION
56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES
ON SALE
MAY 1
STORY
D.J. BRYANT
DUSTIN WEAVER
ART | COVER
DUSTIN WEAVER
A new story begins with "HIRO," Part 1: Hiro's girlfriend
waits for him at the mysterious Grand Hotel after her family
has inexplicably vanished. She needs his help, but Hiro
knows more than he's letting on. It all has something to do
with a small toy clown. Also: "AMNIA CYCLE," Chapter 7!
RAT CITY #2
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 15
STORY ERICA SCHULTZ
ART ZÉ CARLOS
COVER
BJÖRN BARENDS
Peter Cairn is still struggling with his new powers.
Deemed a "Deviant" by the corporation that
created him, he is on the run as they attempt to
reclaim the power that they believe is theirs!
REDCOAT #2
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 15
THE UNNAMED'S REDCOAT IS JUST GETTING
STARTED! It is 1892! The year of Coca-Cola, the first
public basketball game, and Lizzie Borden picking
up an axe! It's also the year that immortal mercenary
and former British Revolutionary War soldier Simon
Pure finds himself the target of a mysterious cult. One
that seems to know everything about him. And now
Simon must do something he's never done before—
accept help. Help in the form of the most unlikely
of allies: a 12-year-old Albert Einstein obsessed
with unlocking the secrets to Simon's magic!
STORY GEOFF JOHNS
ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE. BRAD ANDERSON
COVER A WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON
COVER B IVAN REIS
COVER C | 1:50 FOIL DANNY MIKI
INCENTIVE BRAD ANDERSON
ROGUE SUN #19
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE MAY 22
STORY RYAN PARROTT, NICK COTTON
ART MARCO RENNA
COVER A KELLY McMAHON
COVER B TOM WHALEN
Finally free from the Sun Stone, Dylan and Marcus are on the
hunt for the escaped creatures of the Crystal Menagerie. Even
after everything they've been through, father and son don't
always see eye-to-eye—but you can see the adventure from
both sides in this special double-sided FLIPBOOK ISSUE!
ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.
ROOK: EXODUS #2
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
In the far future, the man known only as Rook wants
out. He reckons anywhere is better than the crumbling
planet Exodus, where all of nature—especially its
imported animal population—has grown out of control
as the world's engine has utterly failed. Scavenging
for an escape vessel, he's interrupted by the powerhungry
bear master named Ursaw, who won't stop until
he rules all of what remains of Exodus. Also: Who is the
mysterious Dire Wolf? And is she Rook's ally…or enemy?
STORY
GEOFF JOHNS
ART | COVERS A & B
COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE
JASON FABOK
BRAD ANDERSON
B & C
THE SACRIFICERS #8
ON SALE
MAY 8
Pigeon makes his way to Noom's seaside village
only to find it engulfed in the chaos created by
Luna's disappearance. He will come to comprehend
the true power of Aquatica, the Lord of Water, as
he struggles in vain to suppress the angry seas.
DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
RICK REMENDER
ART | COVER A
MAX FIUMARA
DAVE McCAIG
COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE
DAN PANOSIAN
SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #3
ON SALE
MAY 22
The investigation takes a turn that neither detective
saw coming. Now they are the target of a vicious killer!
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
STORY
TODD McFARLANE
ART
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
COVER
JONATHAN GLAPION
THE SCORCHED #30
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
STORY
JOHN LAYMAN
ART
STEPHEN SEGOVIA
COVER A
KEVIN KEANE
COVER B
JONATHAN GLAPION
The search for Medieval Spawn is
still ongoing, and it leads the team
to the unlikeliest of people.
Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES
THE SIX FINGERS #4 (OF 5)
CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
STORY
DAN WATTERS
ART
SUMIT KUMAR
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
COVER A
SUMIT KUMAR
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
COVER B
LAURENCE CAMPBELL
LEE LOUGHRIDGE
TOM MULLER
THE HIT MINISERIES CONTINUES!
In the penultimate issue of the series, Johannes has
cracked the code written in the blood of the city, which
promises to break its secrets wide open. But will it be
worth the cost of all it promises to take from him?
Grippingly written by writer DAN WATTERS (HOME
SICK PILOTS, Loki) with hauntingly atmospheric
art and covers by SUMIT KUMAR (Man-Bat, These
Savage Shores) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY
CLASS), THE SIX FINGERS is a miniseries that
will keep you on the edge until the very end.
For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in
the Shell, and Black Mirror.
SOMETHING EPIC #10
ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | FAIRY TALES,
FOLK TALES, LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY | FANTASY
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
STORY | ART | COVERS A-D
SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI
With no new leads to follow, our detective
duo schedules a meeting with a most unusual
Epic, whose unique abilities might help
them make a break in the case. Features
32 full pages of pure story and art!
SPAWN #354
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES
24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 22
STORY
RORY McCONVILLE
TODD McFARLANE
ART
BRETT BOOTH
COVER A
PUPPETEER LEE
COVER B
CARLO BARBERI
Spawn has decided to take down Bludd once and
for all, but without the powers of a Hellspawn at
his disposal, he realizes he may need some help.
Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES
ST. MERCY, VOL. 2: GODLAND #2 (OF 4)
ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION
| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
Following her glamorous new movie star friend, Lupe,
to Golden Age Hollywood, Mercy quickly realizes
she can't leave her past behind; the Incan gods
have found her in this burgeoning land of dreams.
Now, confronting a truth she cannot escape, Mercy
and her sister-in-blood Quispe find themselves
battling against their ancient curse in a world where
nothing is real, illusion is a craft, and magic is
immortalized on celluloid to entertain the masses.
STORY
JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN
ART | COVER A
ATILIO ROJO
COVER B
FRANCESCA CIREGIA
ATILIO ROJO
TRANSFORMERS #8
ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
ON SALE
MAY 8
WELCOME TO CYBERTRON
As the Autobots and Decepticons
make some tough choices to survive
on Earth, the return of SPOILER will
change the war on Cybertron forever.
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
KAREN S. DARBOE
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
ETHAN YOUNG
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
PAUL AZACETA
STORY
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
ART | COVER B
JORGE CORONA
MIKE SPICER
COVER A
DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON
MIKE SPICER
UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE
FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #2 (OF 4)
HORROR | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)
ON SALE
MAY 29
Kate Marsden has
miraculously survived, but
just who—or what—is the
creature that she saw?
As Doctor Thompson and
Kate work to discover the
truth, they come face to
face with an elusive serial
killer…who's also the man
that Kate has dedicated
her life to destroying.
STORY
DAN WATTERS
RAM V
ART | COVER A
MATTHEW ROBERTS
DAVE STEWART
COVER B
COVER D | 1:25 CLASSIC
HORROR INCENTIVE
FRANCIS MANAPUL
COVER C | 1:10
CONNECTING INCENTIVE
DANI
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
STEPHANIE PEPPER
COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE
CHRISTIAN WARD
VOID RIVALS #9
ON SALE
MAY 22
As Darak and Solila cling to life,
deep in the wasteland they find—
SPRINGER?! It's the first Energon
Universe appearance of everyone's
favorite Triple-Changer Autobot!
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,
CONNECTING VARIANT
ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO
CHRIS O'HALLORAN
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
CASPAR WIJNGAARD
COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE
TONČI ZONJIĆ
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER A
LORENZO DE FELICI
MATHEUS LOPES
COVER B
RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ
ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN |
MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #88
HORROR | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 1
Carl finally wakes up, but the lingering effects
of his injury weigh heavily on Rick.
This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL
COLOR also features another installment of
Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B
CHARLIE ADLARD
DAVE McCAIG
COVER A
DAVID FINCH
DAVE McCAIG
COVER C | CONNECTING
VARIANT
ANNIE WU
THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #89
HORROR | DYSTOPIAN
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
ON SALE
MAY 15
With Rick and company out beyond the walls, Glenn
finds himself alone in Alexandria with very few allies…
STORY
ROBERT KIRKMAN
ART | COVER B
CHARLIE ADLARD
DAVE McCAIG
COVER A
DAVID FINCH
DAVE McCAIG
COVER C | CONNECTING
VARIANT
ANNIE WU
W0RLDTR33 #10
MAY 29
Ellison Lane had never heard of Gabriel
Winter before a seemingly chance
encounter at a police station. But it's
becoming increasingly clear Gabriel
Winter never left anything to chance—and
he's been influencing the entire Lane family
for years. Was he trying to save the world…
or using the Lanes as pawns in a game that
only Gabriel Winter truly understood?
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JAMES TYNION IV
ART
FERNANDO BLANCO
JORDIE BELLAIRE
COVER A
FERNANDO BLANCO
COVER B
VINCENZO RICCARDI
COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE
RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ
COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE
YUKO SHIMIZU
THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 #5 (OF 7)
SCIENCE FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE
32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)
STORY
JODY LEHEUP
ART | COVER
NATHAN FOX
MAY 15
Cross and her crew embark on a last-ditch suicide mission
straight into the heart of Jenner's lair as the final battle for
the fate of humanity and the soul of Ian Black begins.
LOW SKATEBOARD DECK
$74.99
Relive the legendary adventure comic
series from RICK REMENDER and GREG
TOCCHINI exploring humankind's final hour
in the cold, deathly dark of the sea with
this beautifully illustrated skateboard deck
by LOW artist, GREG TOCCHINI. We're
only offering 100 of these decks, so grab
one today for your wall or the street!
Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board
measures approximately 9.25" W x
29.5" L. *Available board shapes and
sizes my vary from image shown. MAY 29