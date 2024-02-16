Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Solicits, Walking Dead | Tagged: Ghost Machine, gi joe, spawn, transformers, walking dead

Bleeding Cool Presents Image Comics Full Solicits For May 2024

Image May 2024 solicits include Ain't No Grave, Bear Pirate Viking Queen, Blood Squad 7, Grommets, Lego, Monolith, Lore, Whisper Queen...

Bleeding Cool has the Image Comics May 2024 solicits and solicitations, including launches for Ain't No Grave, Bear Pirate Viking Queen, Blood Squad Seven, Grommets, Lego Ninjago: Shatterspin, Monolith, Lore Remastered, The Whisper Queen, as well as The Singularity original graphic novel, The White Trees one-shot and the Energon Universe Special.

AIN'T NO GRAVE #1 (OF 5)

BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #1 (OF 3)

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1

ENERGON UNIVERSE 2024 SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

GROMMETS #1 (OF 7)

LEGO NINJAGO: SHATTERSPIN #1 (OF 5)

MONOLITH #1 (OF 3)

THE SINGULARITY OGN TP

LORE REMASTERED #1 (OF 3)

THE WHISPER QUEEN #1 (OF 3)

THE WHITE TREES (ONE-SHOT)

AVA'S DEMON, BOOK TWO: AFTERMATH TP

BLOOD COMMANDMENT, VOL. 1 TP

BLOODSTRIKE: BATTLE BLOOD, BOOK 1 TP

DARK RIDE, VOL. 3 TP

DEEP CUTS TP

EDENWOOD, VOL. 1 TP

GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 4 TP

HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL TP

A HAUNTED GIRL TP

HEXAGON BRIDGE TP

NEWBURN, VOL. 2 TP

NIGHTS (SEASON ONE, PART ONE) TP

SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC

SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION, VOL. 7 HC

SUNSTONE MERCY, VOL. 8 TP

SYPHON, VOL. 2 TP

TRANSFORMERS, VOL. 1 TPUNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA HC

THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #6 (OF 6)

THE CABINET #4 (OF 5)

COBRA COMMANDER #5 (OF 5)

CRAVE #6 (OF 6)

THE DEVIANT #5 (OF 9)

DRAWING BLOOD #2 (OF 12)

FERAL #3

FISHFLIES #6 (OF 7)

THE FORGED #8

GEIGER #2

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #306

GUNSLINGER SPAWN #32

THE HOLY ROLLER #6 (OF 9)

I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #14

ICE CREAM MAN #40

THE INFERNALS #4

KAYA #18

KING SPAWN #34

THE LAST MERMAID #3

LOCAL MAN #10

NAPALM LULLABY #3

NIGHTS #7

THE ONE HAND #4 (OF 5)

PAKLIS #8

RAT CITY #2

REDCOAT #2

ROGUE SUN #19

ROOK: EXODUS #2

THE SACRIFICERS #8

SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #3

THE SCORCHED #30

THE SIX FINGERS #4 (OF 5)

SOMETHING EPIC #10

SPAWN #354

ST. MERCY, VOL. 2: GODLAND #2 (OF 4)

TRANSFORMERS #8

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #2 (OF 4)

VOID RIVALS #9

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #88

THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #89

W0RLDTR33 #10

THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 #5 (OF 7)

LOW SKATEBOARD DECK

AIN'T NO GRAVE #1 (OF 5)

ON SALE MAY 8

STORY SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART | COVER JORGE CORONA

Eisner Award-winning writer SKOTTIE YOUNG and Eisner JORGE CORONA

Award-nominated artist JORGE CORONA, the team behind

the hit series MIDDLEWEST and THE ME YOU LOVE IN

THE DARK, are back together with an all-new miniseries, AIN'T NO GRAVE!

This Unforgiven-style journey is an original macabre Western/fantasy tale

for mature readers, told through a Guillermo Del Toro-esque lens.

Ryder put her violent past behind her when she fell in love and became

a mother. But that was before she learned it was all going to be taken

away. Now she'll have to pick up her guns once again and ride to kill the

one who's behind the threat. Which just happens to be Death.

The genre-bending adventure begins in

this DOUBLE-LENGTH FIRST ISSUE, with

forty pages of story and no ads!

MINISERIES PREMIERE

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

BEAR PIRATE VIKING QUEEN #1 (OF 3)

72 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 1

STORY SEAN LEWIS

ART | COVER JONATHAN MARKS BARRAVECCHIA

From SEAN LEWIS (KING SPAWN) comes a blood-splattered story

of conquest. Bears. Pirates. Vikings. And Queens—all battling

for their claim to determine what the world will become.

Rendered in stunning watercolor by artist JONATHAN MARKS

BARRAVECCHIA, it's a gorgeous story of the blood spilled to make

countries. And what's cooler than bears, pirates, vikings, and queens???

With 72 stunning pages, it's sure to be one of the most

beautiful and thought-provoking books of the year.

BLOOD SQUAD SEVEN #1

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 22

Thirty years ago, they were America's premiere

celebrity superhero team. Seen on television, on

tabloid magazine covers, scoring million-dollar

endorsement deals…they were everywhere!

Now, a new generation takes up the mantle—or perhaps,

the poisoned chalice—fulfilling a promise made decades

ago: to be the heroes that a fractured America needs!

SERIES PREMIERE

STORY JOE CASEY

ART PAUL FRY

COVER B CHRIS WESTON

COVER D | 1:20 INCENTIVE JIM RUGG

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE NICK PITARRA

COVER E | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE PAUL FRY

ENERGON UNIVERSE 2024 SPECIAL #1 (ONE-SHOT)

ON SALE MAY 8

A special new printing of ENERGON UNIVERSE

FCBD 2024 SPECIAL featuring three all new stories

from the Energon Universe, with stunning revelations

for the worlds of TRANSFORMERS, G.I. JOE, and

VOID RIVALS from the biggest names in comics.

A perfect jumping-on point for new readers

and a can't-miss for long-term fans.

STORY ROBERT KIRKMAN, DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART LORENZO DE FELICI, RYAN OTTLEY, JASON HOWARD

COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

COVER B LORENZO DE FELICI

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE TOM REILLY

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE STEPHEN GREEN

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE KHARY RANDOLPH

GROMMETS #1 (OF 7)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 29

Two best-friend outcasts navigate the Sacramento

suburbs of 1984, where they find a home in

skateboard culture and punk rock. On one side of

the coin, GROMMETS is an authentic look at '80s

skater culture, a snapshot of the generation that

turned skating into a worldwide phenomenon. On

the other, it's a heartfelt coming-of-age story that

follows two friends from troubled homes as they

navigate their damage in an era when no one cared.

STORY RICK REMENDER, BRIAN POSEHN

ART BRETT PARSON, MORENO DINISIO

COVER A BRETT PARSON

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE DAVID LAPHAM, MORENO DINISIO

COVER C | 1:20 INCENTIVE JONATHAN WAYSHACK

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE ANDREW ROBINSON

LEGO NINJAGO: SHATTERSPIN #1 (OF 5)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US E EVERYONE (ALL AGES)

ON SALE MAY 22

THE SECRET HISTORY OF LEGO NINJAGO STARTS HERE!

As war erupts in Ninjago, young champion Garmadon sets off on a

quest to discover the truth behind the legend of The Forbidden Five—

and a secret power that could turn the tide of the Serpentine War!

Can Garmadon resist wielding this forbidden technique—or is

corruption the only path toward saving his beloved Ninjago?

Critically acclaimed writer/artist TRI VUONG (LEGO NINJAGO:

GARMADON) returns to reveal the secret history of the fan-favorite

villain, filled with familiar faces and shocking first appearances, in

this new collaboration between the LEGO Group and Skybound,

perfect for new readers and longtime LEGO Ninjago fans alike.

LEGO, the LEGO logo, the Brick and Knob configurations, the Minifigure and NINJAGO

are ™ and/or © LEGO Group. 2024 The LEGO Group. All rights reserved.

STORY | COVER A TRI VUONG

ART TRI VUONG, RICCARDO ROBALDO, K.J. DIAZ

COVER B JUSTIN MASON

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE KELLY McMAHON

MONOLITH #1 (OF 3)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALEnMAY 15

STORY SEAN LEWIS

ART | COVER ALERIO GIANGIORDANO

The origin of the hulking Hellspawn is finally revealed. What connection does he have to one of the most savage of his kind, Omega Spawn? Follow his journey from the cosmic depths of deep-spawn to his first encounter with Al Simmons in this three-part miniseries!



THE SINGULARITY OGN TP

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $17.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 8

STORY BEAR McCREARY, MAT GROOM

ART RAMÓN K. PÉREZ, DANILO BEYRUTH, MATIAS BERGARA, ROD REIS, ELEONORA CARLINI, JOHN J. PEARSON, AND MORE…

COVER JOHN HOFSTETTER

How much loss can one soul endure?

Blue Eyes can't stop being reborn. He tumbles from life to life, from

one unthinkably strange universe to the next—the only constant that,

one way or another, everything that he learns to love is lost. But when

Blue Eyes finally catches up to a mysterious figure he's seen recurring

throughout his lives, he realizes he might just have a chance to

escape his cursed immortality—or, at very least, exact revenge for it.

Inspired by, and a companion to, Emmy and BAFTA Award-winning

composer BEAR McCREARY's first-ever original concept album of the

same name, THE SINGULARITY sees a cavalcade of comics' greatest

artists join with writer MAT GROOM (INFERNO GIRL RED) to tell a

sweeping, cosmic story about the lessons that loss can teach us.

LORE REMASTERED #1 (OF 3)

96 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE MAY 22

"We thought because we had power, we had wisdom."

Re-presenting ASHLEY WOOD and T.P. LOUISE's

LORE in three deluxe, extra-length, and fully relettered

issues. In LORE, Jennifer Bradley's journey to solve

the mystery of her father's death grows increasingly

bizarre as what she discovers threatens not just her

existence, but the entirety of modern society, too.

STORY

ASHLEY WOOD

T.P. LOUISE

ART | COVER A ASHLEY WOOD

COVER B ASHLEY WOOD

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE ASHLEY WOOD

THE WHISPER QUEEN #1 (OF 3)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | LGBTQ+

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 1

CHIP ZDARSKY (NEWBURN, Batman) and KRIS ANKA

(Across the Spider-Verse), the ALL-STAR TEAM behind THE

WHITE TREES, return to the fantastical land of Blacksand!

The royal guard has sent their most capable bounty hunters

after the accomplices in the king's murder! Javro, once the

king's most skilled assassin, must find the killers before they

and the bounty hunters—including her son—are wiped out

by the kingdom's most feared specter: The Dark Whisper!

STORY

CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER A

KRIS ANKA

COVER B

FIONA STAPLES

COVER C

ROSEMARY VALERO-O'CONNELL



THE WHITE TREES (ONE-SHOT)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | LGBTQ+

72 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 8

STORY

CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER

KRIS ANKA

BOTH ISSUES of the acclaimed fantasy miniseries by CHIP

ZDARSKY (NEWBURN, Batman) and KRIS ANKA (Across

the Spider-Verse) collected together for the first time!

In the fantastical world of Blacksand, peace was hard-won, and three

unbending warriors carry the scars to prove it. Now, almost twenty years

later, their children are missing and war is on the horizon. Can they put

aside their memories of the war—and each other—for one last adventure?

Collects THE WHITE TREES #1-2



AVA'S DEMON, BOOK

TWO: AFTERMATH TP

FANTASY | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION | YOUNG ADULT

336 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 9 INCHES

$17.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

STORY | ART | COVER

MICHELLE FUS

MICHELLE FUS' webcomic phenomenon returns!

After unleashing a devastating attack against

TITAN's forces, Ava's newfound power

sows division amongst the group. While Ava

comes to terms with what she's done, the

group's darkest secrets are revealed.



BLOOD COMMANDMENT, VOL. 1 TP

HORROR | CRIME & MYSTERY

120 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

STORY | ART | COVER

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

Living an isolated life in a shadowed valley surrounded by mountains and a thick

forest, a father and son are terrorized by a dangerous supernatural presence. Only

the father's dark secrets can save them…or damn their souls for all eternity!

Being a single father can be tough, but for Ezra Connolly, it's a duty he doesn't take lightly.

Living off-grid, away from prying eyes, in the heart of forest country, he spends his days

teaching his teenage son Wil survival skills. But Wil has questions, questions Ezra fears

to answer—about his past, and about why they never leave the valley before sundown.

From the creator of the breakout hit series SOMETHING EPIC and the artist of SPAWN

and Punisher, SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI serves us a story about survival, sacrifice, and hope.

Collects BLOOD COMMANDMENT #1-4



BLOODSTRIKE: BATTLE

BLOOD, BOOK 1 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SUPERHEROES

160 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

STORY | ART | COVER

ROB LIEFELD

BLOODSTRIKE Is back! A new recruit to the Bloodstrike program is compromised

and struggles on a covert mission that puts him on a collision course with his

former squadron! Unload the guns and ammo in this action-packed spectacle by

ROB LIEFELD (Deadpool, X-Force)! Guest starring Brigade and Bloodwulf!



DARK RIDE, VOL. 3 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

112 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 8

STORY

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART | COVER

ANDREI BRESSAN

ADRIANO LUCAS

"I am impossibly intrigued by the work that JOSHUA

WILLIAMSON, ANDREI BRESSAN, and company

are crafting here." —ComicBook.com

DARK RIDE PLUNGES TO ITS SHOCKING CONCLUSION!

Now that Sam knows who put the "Devil" in Devil Land, it's time

to take a ride on his father's first creation—The Devil's Due—

to save a loved one and determine the future of the park.

Collects DARK RIDE #9-12



DEEP CUTS TP

ANTHOLOGIES | HISTORICAL FICTION

312 PAGES FULL COLOR $24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

ART

DANILO BEYRUTH

HELENA MASELLIS

DIEGO GRECO

RAMÓN K. PÉREZ

JUNI BA

TOBY CYPRESS

COVER

CHRIS BRUNNER

STORY

KYLE HIGGINS

New Orleans, 1917: a clarinet player meets JOE CLARK

his hero. Kansas City, 1940: a young girl

investigates the mystery of her father's lost love

of music. Los Angeles, 1977: a band embarks

on a world tour that may be their last.

Writers KYLE HIGGINS and JOE CLARK (RADIANT

BLACK) are joined by an ALL-STAR CAST OF ARTISTS

for an anthology of stories that weave tales of

struggle, joy, and hope through the history of jazz!

Collects DEEP CUTS #1-6



EDENWOOD, VOL. 1 TP

DYSTOPIAN | HORROR | FANTASY

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

STORY | ART | COVER

TONY S. DANIEL

Teenager Rion Astor gets lost looking for his girlfriend in a magical land called

Edenwood, a multidimensional realm where an eons-long war between witches and

demons has staged its final battle. Rion becomes a legendary demon killer and finds

himself thrust into the role of the hero who will ultimately lead a team of demon

killers to save humanity from the demon kings. Swords and sorcery meet horror and

sci-fi warfare in an epic tale of human spirit and survival that's not to be missed!

From New York Times bestselling creator TONY S. DANIEL,

writer of Batman, Detective Comics, and Deathstroke.

Collects EDENWOOD #1-5



GUNSLINGER SPAWN, VOL. 4 TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

144 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 8

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART | COVER

BRETT BOOTH

TODD McFARLANE, BRETT BOOTH, ADELSO CORONA, Ivan

Nunes, and LEGENDARY Tom Orzechowski kill it once again!

Collecting the epic adventures of Javi, aka the GUNSLINGER SPAWN, with

new members the speedster FOCUS and old pal Taylor, but he questions

his mission and seeks help from Spawn. A sickness corrupts him with

angelic power, and only his old friend Waya can save him. Gunslinger

faces a demon and learns he was mistaken about its destruction. Dakota's

true identity is revealed, forcing Gunslinger to decide whether to trust

her. He must also find the cause of his sickness before it's too late.

Collects GUNSLINGER SPAWN #19-24



HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR

| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | YOUNG ADULT

96 PAGES FULL COLOR $12.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 8

STORY | ART | COVER

ZOE THOROGOOD

Slasher hunter Cassie Hack is only just getting used to her

man-monster partner, Vlad, when she's drawn into a new

case involving a murderous bunny mascot, dead kids, and an

entire squad of maladjusted teenage serial killer-hunters!

A completely new chapter in the beloved, long-running

series by Eisner-nominated ZOE THOROGOOD (IT'S

LONELY AT THE CENTRE OF THE EARTH) that's

perfect for new readers and old fans alike.

Collects HACK/SLASH: BACK TO SCHOOL #1-4



A HAUNTED GIRL TP

HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL | YOUNG ADULT

132 PAGES FULL COLOR 6 x 9 INCHES

$14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

STORY

ETHAN SACKS

NAOMI SACKS

ART

MARCO LORENZANA

COVER

JOE QUESADA

RICHARD ISANOVE

The fate of all life on Earth depends on a girl

who doesn't know if she wants to live

Cleo, a 16-year-old adopted Japanese-American whose anxiety

and depression drive her to suicidal thoughts, is fresh out of

the hospital and trying unsuccessfully to reintegrate back into

her old life. What she doesn't know is that her real struggles

are just beginning, as she finds herself encountering an

increasingly terrifying succession of ghosts. Is she losing her

grip on reality…or is the explanation much, much worse?

A HAUNTED GIRL is a horror story that explores the real-life terror that comes with

the struggles of anxiety and depression. Courtesy of writers ETHAN SACKS (Old Man

Hawkeye, Star Wars: Bounty Hunters) and his daughter NAOMI SACKS and artist

MARCO LORENZANA (Hulk), this gripping saga aims to be both a paranormal thriller

and an inspiration to those who are battling their own—less literal—demons in real life.

Collects A HAUNTED GIRL #1-4



HEXAGON BRIDGE TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | SCIENCE FICTION

152 PAGES FULL COLOR $14.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

STORY | ART | COVER

RICHARD BLAKE

After explorers Jacob and Elena Armlen find themselves trapped in a strange

parallel dimension, their clairvoyant daughter Adley and sentient robot Staden

embark on a dangerous mission to rescue them. Pushing onward, they encounter

mischievous beings amidst uncanny shifting landscapes and discover a world

beyond belief. This collected edition contains a cover gallery and an extensive

selection of concept art, storyboards, and character designs.

Collects HEXAGON BRIDGE #1-5



NEWBURN, VOL. 2 TP

CRIME & MYSTERY

176 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

STORY

CHIP ZDARSKY

ART | COVER

JACOB PHILLIPS

Past mistakes are catching up with Newburn. As his allies turn

on him one by one, Newburn must take increasingly desperate

measures to protect himself. With their enemies closing in on all

sides, how much longer can his partner Emily remain by his side?

Don't miss the thrilling conclusion of the series from Eisner winner

CHIP ZDARSKY (Batman, PUBLIC DOMAIN) and rising star JACOB

PHILLIPS (THAT TEXAS BLOOD, THE ENFIELD GANG MASSACRE)!

Collects NEWBURN #9-16



NIGHTS (SEASON ONE, PART ONE) TP

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS | OCCULT &

SUPERNATURAL

168 PAGES FULL COLOR $9.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

STORY

WYATT KENNEDY

ART | COVER

LUIGI FORMISANO

It's 2003, supernatural creatures casually exist amongst

humans, and America is made up of 31 states. Vince Okonma

has lost his parents, moved in with his secret mercenary cousin

and his video game-making roommate, and befriended "the greatest

vampire who's ever lived." And that's just the first 20 pages.

From WYATT KENNEDY (BOLERO) and newcomer LUIGI FORMISANO,

a new vision of urban gothic adventure starts here! Welcome

to Florida, where the youth is wasted on the young…

Collects NIGHTS #1-6



SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC

SPAWN: ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION,

SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION, VOL. 7 HC

ON SALE

MAY 22

This deluxe oversized and slipcase hardcover edition

presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues

of classic SPAWN stories in an all-new size and format.

Additional material includes color and black-and-white

cover galleries and never-before-seen art, plus all the

bonus material from the original collected editions.

The absolute top tier of the SPAWN ORIGINS family

of books! It doesn't get any better than this!

Collects SPAWN #151-175

The signed and numbered edition of SPAWN:

ORIGINS DELUXE EDITION, VOL. 7 HC.

Only 500 signed and numbered copies available!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

680 PAGES FULL COLOR 7.25 x 10.875 IN T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

$99.99 US SIGNED & NUMBERED EDITION $149.99 US

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

DAVID HINE

ART

BING CANSINO

GEIRROD VAN DYKE

BRIAN HABERLIN

RODEL NOORA

PHILIP TAN



SUNSTONE: MERCY, VOL. 8 TP

EROTICA | LGBTQ+ | ROMANCE

224 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

STORY | ART | COVER

STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

Loving someone means building a shrine within your heart dedicated to

them. A shrine made of good memories and treasured moments. As the

MERCY arc reaches its third installment, Anne is about to find the shrine of

her heart ransacked by none other than the person it was devoted to.

As for Ally and Alan, they find themselves straining as a risky hobby grows

into an obsession and threatens to destroy all other aspects of their lives. A

friendship is about to be put to a test that it may just end up failing.

Welcome to the SUNSTONE, VOL. 8. Time to grow up.

SYPHON, VOL. 2 TP

FANTASY | HORROR | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

128 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

STORY

MOHSEN ASHRAF

ARISH AKANDA

ART

THOMAS HEDGLEN

COVER

JEFF EDWARDS

JOHN KALISZ

Sylas wields an ancient power to sense and siphon away pain from

others, but struggles with the moral ambiguity of his abilities, leading

him to question his purpose as a Syphon. Livia, his partner and a

neuroscientist, explores the impact of emotional trauma and the ethics

of healing from it. Together, they unravel secrets of the power that will

forever change their relationship. Meanwhile, deep in the Amazon, an

ancient threat re-emerges with plans to unleash a terrible darkness.

The award-winning series returns with a new four-issue volume,

written by creator MOHSEN ASHRAF (Pantheon) and co-writer

ARISH AKANDA, with art from THOMAS HEDGLEN (PROPHET,

BRIGADE). Previously nominated for three 2022 Ringo Awards,

including Best Series and Best Artist, and awarded Favorite Hero.

Collects SYPHON, VOL. 2 #1-4

TRANSFORMERS, VOL. 1 TP

136 PAGES FULL COLOR $16.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE MAY 8

THE TRANSFORMERS JOIN THE ENERGON UNIVERSE!

Optimus Prime was supposed to have led the Autobots to victory. Instead, the fate of Cybertron is unknown, and his allies have crash-landed far from home, alongside their enemies—the Decepticons. As these titanic forces renew their war on Earth, one thing is immediately clear: the planet will never be the same. New alliances are struck. Battle lines are redrawn. And humanity's only hope of survival is Optimus Prime. Superstar creator DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON (DO A POWERBOMB!, Wonder Woman: Dead Earth), alongside showrunner ROBERT KIRKMAN (THE WALKING DEAD, INVINCIBLE), reimagines Hasbro's robots in disguise for a brand-new generation.

Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by JONBOY MEYERS that will only be printed once.

Collects TRANSFORMERS #1-6

STORY DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER A DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON, MIKE SPICER

COVER B JONBOY MEYERS

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA HC

HORROR | LITERARY | MEDIA TIE-IN | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

120 PAGES FULL COLOR 8 x 11 INCHES

$24.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A

MARTIN SIMMONDS

COVER B

STEPHANIE PEPPER

"The Dracula comic I've wanted all my life."

—ROBERT KIRKMAN (INVINCIBLE, THE WALKING DEAD)

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH creators JAMES

TYNION IV (W0RLDTR33, Something is Killing the

Children) and MARTIN SIMMONDS re-team to tell

a new tale of the monster who started it all!

When Dr. John Seward admits a strange new patient named

Renfield into his asylum, the madman tells stories of a demon

who has taken residence next door. But as Dr. Seward

attempts to apply logic to the impossible…his daughter

falls under the spell of the twisted Count Dracula!

Featuring a Direct Market Exclusive cover by

STEPHANIE PEPPER that will only be printed once.

Collects UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: DRACULA #1-4

For every ten copies of

UNIVERSAL MONSTERS:

DRACULA HC ordered,

stores may order a bundle

of ten bookplates, signed

by JAMES TYNION IV &

MARTIN SIMMONDS!

IMAGE FIRSTS! What can you get for a dollar? Try out a variety of some of the best selling comics on the market and stock up on "Image Firsts" editions! NEW PRINTINGS AVAILABLE IN MAY! IMAGE FIRSTS (NET $.50), BUNDLE OF 20 (NET $8)

ICE CREAM MAN

KILLADELPHIA

MIDDLEWEST

MONSTRESS

NEO NOIR: THE WORLD OF BRUBAKER & PHILLIPS

PAPER GIRL S

THE SCUMBAG

SEX CRIMINALS

SPAWN

STR AY DOGS

W0RLDTR33

THE WALKING DEAD

ADVENTUREMAN

BIRTHRIGHT

CRIMINAL

CURSE WORDS

DEATH OR GLORY

THE DEPARTMENT OF TRUTH

DESCENDER

FIRE POWER BY KIRKMAN & SAMNEE

GEIGER

GIDEON FALLS

HACK/SLASH

I HATE FAIRYLAND

THE BLOODY DOZEN: A TALE OF THE SHROUDED COLLEGE #6 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 29

STORY CHARLES SOULE

ART | COVER B ALBERTO JIMÉNEZ ALBURQUERQUE

COVER A COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE WILL SLINEY

THE EPIC CONCLUSION—the second story in

CHARLES SOULE and WILL SLINEY's SHROUDED

COLLEGE cycle ends here with a terrifying, thrilling

finale. The Hill family of magical astronauts is

desperately trying to complete their mission—to

return to earth alive with their cargo of vampire

prison escapees intact. But they will learn

that there is more than one kind of vampire,

and sometimes blood is all you have left.



THE CABINET #4 (OF 5)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

STORY

DAVID EBELTOFT

JORDAN HART

ART | COVER A

CHIARA RAIMONDI

COVER B | CONNECTING

VARIANT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

COVER D | 1:15 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

Duels! Bloodshed! Page-turning action! All happening

in the vivid Pyramiden location of…a pensioner's

one-bedroom apartment? Penned in by the vengeful

sorceress and Blackguard warrior, the idea is for

Trent to keep them both at bay while Avani quickly

locates the relic. But like most of their schemes,

this one might not go exactly as planned…

COBRA COMMANDER #5 (OF 5)

ON SALE

MAY 15

THE RISE OF COBRA COMMANDER

To build an army, Cobra Commander

makes a deal with a powerful

ally that can't be trusted.

Now that's its started, can the

Cobra Threat ever be stopped?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

CHRIS BURNHAM

BRIAN REBER

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

BRIAN LEVEL

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

DUSTIN NGUYEN

STORY

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART | COVER A

ANDREA MILANA

ANNALISA LEONI

COVER B

MATEUS SANTOLOUCO

CRAVE #6 (OF 6)

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVERS A & B MARIA LLOVET

ON SALE MAY 1

David arrives just in time to cancel Charlotte's

craving and have the conversation they

should've had long ago. Alexandra steps

in to assist Sofia and Albert, successfully

driving Duncan away from his office.

But will they manage to stop Crave for

good? Or will all their efforts be in vain?



THE DEVIANT #5 (OF 9)

CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR | LGBTQ+

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE MAY 8

Michael Schmitz is working on a book about the

man imprisoned for the grisly slaying of two teenage

boys fifty years ago. But for Michael, the Deviant

Killer isn't just his subject, but an obsession—

one that changed the course of his childhood.

THE DEVIANT returns as Michael's connection

to these gruesome slaying begins to unravel.

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART | COVER A

JOSHUA HIXSON

COVER B

REIKO MURAKAMI

COVER C | 1:25 INCENTIVE

ANAND RK

COVER D | 1:50 INCENTIVE

DAVID ROMERO

DRAWING BLOOD #2 (OF 12)

ON SALE

MAY 29

The saga of Shane "Books" Bookman continues:

the one-time mega-successful comic book creator

fallen on hard times finds those times getting even

harder. With his back to the wall, Books fends off

mobsters, stars in a documentary, falls in love, and

sells his soul…and it's only the second issue!

STORY

KEVIN EASTMAN

DAVID AVALLONE

ART

BEN BISHOP

TROY LITTLE

KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER A

KEVIN EASTMAN

COVER B

BEN BISHOP

COVER C

TROY LITTLE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

FERAL #3

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

MORE ANIMAL HORROR IN THIS ONGOING SERIES

FROM THE CREATORS OF STRAY DOGS!

Elsie, Lord, and Patch learn the rules for survival, but will

they follow them? In a forest infested with rabid monsters,

the indoor cats can't afford to make any mistakes.

But mistakes are Lord's specialty.

Don't get bit.

Don't get scratched.

Don't become…FERAL.

STORY

TONY FLEECS

ART

TRISH FORSTNER

TONE RODRIGUEZ

BRAD SIMPSON

COVERS A & B

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

TRISH FORSTNER

TONY FLEECS

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

JENNY FRISON



FISHFLIES #6 (OF 7)

48 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JEFF LEMIRE

ART

JEFF LEMIRE

SHAWN KURUNERU

COVER A

JEFF LEMIRE

COVER B

SHAWN KURUNERU

ON SALE MAY 15

Helen Dupuis continues looking for answers about

what happened to her son, Paul, with the guidance

of a psychic medium. Her desperate attempt for

information sends her on an epic journey through

the dark past of Belle River with thrilling guest

art by SHAWN KURUNERU (Cave Grave).

THE FORGED #8

ON SALE

MAY 22

Vic is MIA and the mantle of leading Scimitar-3 falls

to CrazyJo…if she doesn't crack first. At Court, Davian

unravels intrigue as the Empress makes her own moves.

Is she as erratic as she seems?

STORY

GREG RUCKA

ERIC TRAUTMANN

ART | COVER

MIKE HENDERSON

ACTION & ADVENTURE | LGBTQ+ | SCIENCE FICTION

64 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.375 x 10.875 INCHES

$6.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)



GEIGER #2

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 8

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVER A

GARY FRANK

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE

IVAN REIS

DANNY MIKI

BRAD ANDERSON

THE UNNAMED SAGA CONTINUES! Tariq Geiger, his

two-headed wolf Barney, and their surprising newfound

companion begin their quest along the radioactive

roads of the former United States to find a cure for

the Glowing Man's nuclear-powered condition. But in

order to obtain the information they need, Geiger's

crew must first help a local sheriff catch and kill a

masked raider that's pillaging the town. But what

Geiger ultimately discovers chills him to his glowing

green bones. And the ElecTrician isn't far behind…

G.I. JOE: A REAL AMERICAN HERO #306

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY LARRY HAMA

ART

PAUL PELLETIER

TONY KORDOS

FRANCESCO SEGALA

COVER A

ANDY KUBERT

BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B

ANDY KUBERT

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

BRAD WALKER

FRANCESCO SEGALA

ON SALE MAY 15

WHAT IS ZARTAN'S SECRET?

Destro and Zartan have formed a new

partnership, but the Dreadnok has a

secret that will change everything.

As Snake Eyes and Scarlett begin a new

chapter, tragedy strikes for someone

dear to them in Springfield…



GUNSLINGER SPAWN #32

ON SALE

MAY 29

Gunslinger has proven to be quite the

adversary to the Angelic forces hunting

him. Now it's time for him to turn the

tables and become the hunter!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

CARLO BARBERI

COVER A

VON RANDAL

COVER B

KERON GRANT



THE HOLY ROLLER #6 (OF 9)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY

| HUMOROUS | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ANDY SAMBERG

JOE TROHMAN

ART | COVER A

ROLAND BOSCHI

MORENO DINISIO

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ALESSANDRO MICELLI

The world has gone mad. One man is at the

center of it all, determined to hold back a toxic

tide of hatred. One man with a bunch of trick

bowling balls is all that stands between us

and the end of civilization as we know it.



I HATE FAIRYLAND (2022) #14

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 8

STORY

SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART | COVERS A & B

BRETT BEAN

Here's the thing about Gert…she's never WRONG,

okay? Especially when it comes to Gertlins. I'm sure she

has a perfectly good explanation for why she would

allow an invasion of these tiny Gert gremlin monsters

to take over all of Fairyland. Right? RIGHT?! Cough…



ICE CREAM MAN #40

ANTHOLOGIES | FANTASY | HORROR

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

STORY

W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART | COVER A

MARTÍN MORAZZO

CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER B

JORGE COELHO

"DECOMPRESSION IN A WRECK," Part Two

In this second part of our story (one need

not read part one), two truck drivers die

in five seconds and 28-or-so pages.



THE INFERNALS #4

FANTASY | OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

STORY

RYAN PARROTT

NOAH GARDNER

ART | COVER A

JOHN J. PEARSON

COVER B

TIA ROXAE

The armies of Hell move on Bethlehem. Abe

makes a final sacrifice. Bee defies her father.

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES



KAYA #18

ON SALE

MAY 1

ACTION & ADVENTURE | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

STORY | ART | COVER A

WES CRAIG

COVER B

STEPHEN GREEN

The city erupts in violence between the rebels and

the King's army. Caught in the middle, Kaya makes a

fateful decision that will set her and Jin on a dangerous

new direction. Hearts are broken and fates are sealed

in the explosive conclusion to The Temple of Shazir!

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES



KING SPAWN #34

ON SALE

MAY 22

Just because Al Simmons is powerless doesn't mean

he's helpless. This is a lesson he's about to teach the

stranded Demons stalking the alleyways of NYC!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

JAVI FERNANDEZ

COVER A

JASON SHAWN ALEXANDER

COVER B

VON RANDAL

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES



THE LAST MERMAID #3

ON SALE

MAY 8

The mermaid and her only companion—a

tiny axolotl named Lottie—are thrust into

peril once again when they encounter

a fearsome water beast looking for its

next meal. Things get more complicated

when a mysterious stranger enters

the fray. Is he friend or foe?

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR 8.25 x 9.5 INCHES

$3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY | ART | COVER A

DEREK KIRK KIM

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ETHAN YOUNG



LOCAL MAN #10

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY |

SUPERHEROES | SUPERVILLAINS

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY | ART | COVER A

TONY FLEECS

TIM SEELEY

COVER B

WHILCE PORTACIO

COVER C

TIM SEELEY

ALAN PASSALAQUA

Things were bad enough for the hero formerly known

as Crossjack when it was just his tiny hometown that

hated his guts…now the whole world wants him dead.

Jack looks to hide out with an ally from his superhero

past, but there are some things you can't hide from.

They say you can't go home again.

BRAND NEW ARC! NEW MYSTERY! NEW JUMPINGON

POINT FOR ONE OF THE MOST CRITICALLY

ACCLAIMED NEW BOOKS OF THE YEAR!

NAPALM LULLABY #3

ON SALE

MAY 15

Having made their way inside the hallowed domed

city during the arrival ceremony of the Glorious

Leader, Sarah and Sam discover that some gods

are not what they seem, and that everyone

has a plan until the Janitor bears witness.

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

BENGAL

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

ERIC POWELL



NIGHTS #7

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | HUMOROUS

| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

STORY

WYATT KENNEDY

ART | COVER

LUIGI FORMISANO

ATTENTION: Tonight's performance of Sweeney Todd

has been directed by Rudy Ray Moore and written

by Walter Hill. We apologize for the confusion.

Ivory's in trouble, Vince plays a double, and Matt will

make you chuckle! A lot of people die this issue.



THE ONE HAND #4 (OF 5)

CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE MAY 8

STORY RAM V

ART LAURENCE CAMPBELL, LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A

LAURENCE CAMPBELL

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

COVER B

SUMIT KUMAR

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

THE HIT MINISERIES CONTINUES!

The hunt for the new One Hand Killer is nearing its end and

Detective Ari Nassar only needs to uncover one final clue. But

secrets run deep in Neo Novena, and the One Hand Killer isn't

the only person that wants to shut Ari down…permanently.

Grippingly written by award-winning writer RAM V

(The Many Deaths of Laila Starr, Swamp Thing) with

hauntingly atmospheric art and covers by LAURENCE

CAMPBELL (Old Haunts, BPRD: Hell on Earth) and LEE

LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY CLASS), THE ONE HAND is a

miniseries that will keep you guessing until the very end.

For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in the Shell, and Black Mirror.



PAKLIS #8

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION

56 PAGES FULL COLOR $5.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES

ON SALE

MAY 1

STORY

D.J. BRYANT

DUSTIN WEAVER

ART | COVER

DUSTIN WEAVER

A new story begins with "HIRO," Part 1: Hiro's girlfriend

waits for him at the mysterious Grand Hotel after her family

has inexplicably vanished. She needs his help, but Hiro

knows more than he's letting on. It all has something to do

with a small toy clown. Also: "AMNIA CYCLE," Chapter 7!



RAT CITY #2

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 15

STORY ERICA SCHULTZ

ART ZÉ CARLOS

COVER

BJÖRN BARENDS

Peter Cairn is still struggling with his new powers.

Deemed a "Deviant" by the corporation that

created him, he is on the run as they attempt to

reclaim the power that they believe is theirs!



REDCOAT #2

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 15

THE UNNAMED'S REDCOAT IS JUST GETTING

STARTED! It is 1892! The year of Coca-Cola, the first

public basketball game, and Lizzie Borden picking

up an axe! It's also the year that immortal mercenary

and former British Revolutionary War soldier Simon

Pure finds himself the target of a mysterious cult. One

that seems to know everything about him. And now

Simon must do something he's never done before—

accept help. Help in the form of the most unlikely

of allies: a 12-year-old Albert Einstein obsessed

with unlocking the secrets to Simon's magic!

STORY GEOFF JOHNS

ART BRYAN HITCH, ANDREW CURRIE. BRAD ANDERSON

COVER A WRAPAROUND BRYAN HITCH, BRAD ANDERSON

COVER B IVAN REIS

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL DANNY MIKI

INCENTIVE BRAD ANDERSON



ROGUE SUN #19

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE MAY 22

STORY RYAN PARROTT, NICK COTTON

ART MARCO RENNA

COVER A KELLY McMAHON

COVER B TOM WHALEN

Finally free from the Sun Stone, Dylan and Marcus are on the

hunt for the escaped creatures of the Crystal Menagerie. Even

after everything they've been through, father and son don't

always see eye-to-eye—but you can see the adventure from

both sides in this special double-sided FLIPBOOK ISSUE!

ROGUE SUN is a Massive-Verse series.



ROOK: EXODUS #2

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

In the far future, the man known only as Rook wants

out. He reckons anywhere is better than the crumbling

planet Exodus, where all of nature—especially its

imported animal population—has grown out of control

as the world's engine has utterly failed. Scavenging

for an escape vessel, he's interrupted by the powerhungry

bear master named Ursaw, who won't stop until

he rules all of what remains of Exodus. Also: Who is the

mysterious Dire Wolf? And is she Rook's ally…or enemy?

STORY

GEOFF JOHNS

ART | COVERS A & B

COVER C | 1:50 FOIL INCENTIVE

JASON FABOK

BRAD ANDERSON

B & C



THE SACRIFICERS #8

ON SALE

MAY 8

Pigeon makes his way to Noom's seaside village

only to find it engulfed in the chaos created by

Luna's disappearance. He will come to comprehend

the true power of Aquatica, the Lord of Water, as

he struggles in vain to suppress the angry seas.

DYSTOPIAN | FANTASY | SCIENCE FICTION

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

RICK REMENDER

ART | COVER A

MAX FIUMARA

DAVE McCAIG

COVER B | 1:10 INCENTIVE

DAN PANOSIAN



SAM AND TWITCH: CASE FILES #3

ON SALE

MAY 22

The investigation takes a turn that neither detective

saw coming. Now they are the target of a vicious killer!

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | HORROR

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

STORY

TODD McFARLANE

ART

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

COVER

JONATHAN GLAPION



THE SCORCHED #30

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

STORY

JOHN LAYMAN

ART

STEPHEN SEGOVIA

COVER A

KEVIN KEANE

COVER B

JONATHAN GLAPION

The search for Medieval Spawn is

still ongoing, and it leads the team

to the unlikeliest of people.

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES



THE SIX FINGERS #4 (OF 5)

CRIME & MYSTERY | SCIENCE FICTION | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

STORY

DAN WATTERS

ART

SUMIT KUMAR

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

COVER A

SUMIT KUMAR

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

COVER B

LAURENCE CAMPBELL

LEE LOUGHRIDGE

TOM MULLER

THE HIT MINISERIES CONTINUES!

In the penultimate issue of the series, Johannes has

cracked the code written in the blood of the city, which

promises to break its secrets wide open. But will it be

worth the cost of all it promises to take from him?

Grippingly written by writer DAN WATTERS (HOME

SICK PILOTS, Loki) with hauntingly atmospheric

art and covers by SUMIT KUMAR (Man-Bat, These

Savage Shores) and LEE LOUGHRIDGE (DEADLY

CLASS), THE SIX FINGERS is a miniseries that

will keep you on the edge until the very end.

For fans of Blade Runner, Ghost in

the Shell, and Black Mirror.



SOMETHING EPIC #10

ACTION & ADVENTURE | CRIME & MYSTERY | FAIRY TALES,

FOLK TALES, LEGENDS & MYTHOLOGY | FANTASY

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

STORY | ART | COVERS A-D

SZYMON KUDRAŃSKI

With no new leads to follow, our detective

duo schedules a meeting with a most unusual

Epic, whose unique abilities might help

them make a break in the case. Features

32 full pages of pure story and art!



SPAWN #354

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HORROR | SUPERHEROES

24 PAGES FULL COLOR $2.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 22

STORY

RORY McCONVILLE

TODD McFARLANE

ART

BRETT BOOTH

COVER A

PUPPETEER LEE

COVER B

CARLO BARBERI

Spawn has decided to take down Bludd once and

for all, but without the powers of a Hellspawn at

his disposal, he realizes he may need some help.

Ongoing SERIES & MINISERIES



ST. MERCY, VOL. 2: GODLAND #2 (OF 4)

ACTION & ADVENTURE | HISTORICAL FICTION

| OCCULT & SUPERNATURAL

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

Following her glamorous new movie star friend, Lupe,

to Golden Age Hollywood, Mercy quickly realizes

she can't leave her past behind; the Incan gods

have found her in this burgeoning land of dreams.

Now, confronting a truth she cannot escape, Mercy

and her sister-in-blood Quispe find themselves

battling against their ancient curse in a world where

nothing is real, illusion is a craft, and magic is

immortalized on celluloid to entertain the masses.

STORY

JOHN ZUUR PLATTEN

ART | COVER A

ATILIO ROJO

COVER B

FRANCESCA CIREGIA

ATILIO ROJO



TRANSFORMERS #8

ACTION & ADVENTURE | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)

ON SALE

MAY 8

WELCOME TO CYBERTRON

As the Autobots and Decepticons

make some tough choices to survive

on Earth, the return of SPOILER will

change the war on Cybertron forever.

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

KAREN S. DARBOE

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

ETHAN YOUNG

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

PAUL AZACETA

STORY

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART | COVER B

JORGE CORONA

MIKE SPICER

COVER A

DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

MIKE SPICER



UNIVERSAL MONSTERS: CREATURE

FROM THE BLACK LAGOON LIVES! #2 (OF 4)

HORROR | MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $4.99 US T+ TEEN PLUS (AGES 16+)

ON SALE

MAY 29

Kate Marsden has

miraculously survived, but

just who—or what—is the

creature that she saw?

As Doctor Thompson and

Kate work to discover the

truth, they come face to

face with an elusive serial

killer…who's also the man

that Kate has dedicated

her life to destroying.

STORY

DAN WATTERS

RAM V

ART | COVER A

MATTHEW ROBERTS

DAVE STEWART

COVER B

COVER D | 1:25 CLASSIC

HORROR INCENTIVE

FRANCIS MANAPUL

COVER C | 1:10

CONNECTING INCENTIVE

DANI

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

STEPHANIE PEPPER

COVER F | 1:75 INCENTIVE

CHRISTIAN WARD

VOID RIVALS #9

ON SALE

MAY 22

As Darak and Solila cling to life,

deep in the wasteland they find—

SPRINGER?! It's the first Energon

Universe appearance of everyone's

favorite Triple-Changer Autobot!

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE,

CONNECTING VARIANT

ANDRÉ LIMA ARAÚJO

CHRIS O'HALLORAN

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

CASPAR WIJNGAARD

COVER E | 1:50 INCENTIVE

TONČI ZONJIĆ

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER A

LORENZO DE FELICI

MATHEUS LOPES

COVER B

RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

ACTION & ADVENTURE | DYSTOPIAN |

MEDIA TIE-IN | SCIENCE FICTION

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US T TEEN (AGES 12+)



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #88

HORROR | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 1

Carl finally wakes up, but the lingering effects

of his injury weigh heavily on Rick.

This deluxe presentation in STUNNING FULL

COLOR also features another installment of

Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary.

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B

CHARLIE ADLARD

DAVE McCAIG

COVER A

DAVID FINCH

DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING

VARIANT

ANNIE WU



THE WALKING DEAD DELUXE #89

HORROR | DYSTOPIAN

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

ON SALE

MAY 15

With Rick and company out beyond the walls, Glenn

finds himself alone in Alexandria with very few allies…

STORY

ROBERT KIRKMAN

ART | COVER B

CHARLIE ADLARD

DAVE McCAIG

COVER A

DAVID FINCH

DAVE McCAIG

COVER C | CONNECTING

VARIANT

ANNIE WU



W0RLDTR33 #10

MAY 29

Ellison Lane had never heard of Gabriel

Winter before a seemingly chance

encounter at a police station. But it's

becoming increasingly clear Gabriel

Winter never left anything to chance—and

he's been influencing the entire Lane family

for years. Was he trying to save the world…

or using the Lanes as pawns in a game that

only Gabriel Winter truly understood?

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JAMES TYNION IV

ART

FERNANDO BLANCO

JORDIE BELLAIRE

COVER A

FERNANDO BLANCO

COVER B

VINCENZO RICCARDI

COVER C | 1:10 INCENTIVE

RICARDO LÓPEZ ORTIZ

COVER D | 1:25 INCENTIVE

YUKO SHIMIZU

THE WEATHERMAN, VOL. 3 #5 (OF 7)

SCIENCE FICTION | ACTION & ADVENTURE

32 PAGES FULL COLOR $3.99 US M MATURE (AGES 18+)

STORY

JODY LEHEUP

ART | COVER

NATHAN FOX

MAY 15

Cross and her crew embark on a last-ditch suicide mission

straight into the heart of Jenner's lair as the final battle for

the fate of humanity and the soul of Ian Black begins.

LOW SKATEBOARD DECK

$74.99

Relive the legendary adventure comic

series from RICK REMENDER and GREG

TOCCHINI exploring humankind's final hour

in the cold, deathly dark of the sea with

this beautifully illustrated skateboard deck

by LOW artist, GREG TOCCHINI. We're

only offering 100 of these decks, so grab

one today for your wall or the street!

Constructed from 7 ply maple, the board

measures approximately 9.25" W x

29.5" L. *Available board shapes and

sizes my vary from image shown. MAY 29

