Robert Kirkman & Dan Mora, New Team On Transformers Comic From #25

Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora have been named the new creative team on the ongoing Transformers comic from Skybound and Image Comics, in collaboration with Hasbro, replacing Darren Warren Johnson but keeping colourist Mike Spicer and letterer Rus Wooton. Transformers #25 will be published on the 8th of October for $4.99.

"A perfect jumping on point for new readers, issue #25 will also feature a stunning story from Kirkman and current series artist Jorge Corona (Ain't No Grave).

"Holy smokes, I'm writing a TRANSFORMERS comic!" said Kirkman. "I've been so invested in this series since the beginning. I've marveled at what Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona have brought to some of my all-time favorite characters. When Daniel's run came to an end, I could stand on the sidelines no more! I just had to get in the ring! It's a tremendous honor to be a small part of the legacy of these amazing characters. This world has been a huge part of my life for as long as I can remember. I can't wait for everyone to see what the legendary Dan Mora and I are cooking up!"

"I've been a huge TRANSFORMERS fan ever since I can remember, so it's been a real thrill to come aboard the series with the equally thrilling Robert Kirkman," said Dan Mora. "I've also been a huge fan of Daniel Warren Johnson and Jorge Corona, and what they've done on this title has literally been out of this world. Drawing my favorite Autobots and Decepticons brings me back to all of the fun I had playing with them as a kid, so I hope to add my own spark to their legacy and can't wait for fans to see what Robert and I have been toying with for the Energon Universe next!"

"The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons begin the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth.

"Optimus Prime and the remaining Autobots must join forces with unlikely allies in order to protect their adopted planet. But Prime's next challenge lies closer to home than he ever imagined. And what is the fate of the Decepticons?

"Robert Kirkman and Dan Mora on TRANSFORMERS?! Talk about a dream come true," noted Executive Editor Ben Abernathy. "I think everyone's going to have their minds blown once they read what these two geniuses are cooking up!"

"In addition to the main cover by David Nakayama, the lineup of variant covers for TRANSFORMERS #25 includes an open-to-order cover by Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer, incentive variant covers by Jorge Corona & Mike Spicer, Kael Ngu, Dan Mora, Jae Lee & June Chung, Autobot & Decepticon blank sketch covers, and specialty finish covers by David Nakayama, John Amor, and Leonardo Romero.