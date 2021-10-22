Robin #7 Preview: Robin Turns Heel, Tries to Remove Respawn's Mask

Friday Night Previews continues on Bleeding Cool, wherein your pal Jude Terror enhances previews of all the Marvel and DC comics coming out each week with contractually obligated SEO-keyword-rich pithy comments and potentially misleading clickbait headlines to bring them up to standards with the rest of Bleeding Cool's content. Robin #7 is in stores from DC Comics on Tuesday, and let's get one thing straight. We're no experts on the rules of the Lazarus tournament. But we have been watching pro wrestling for decades, and we know it's definitely frowned upon to try to remove someone's lucha mask. So when Damian tries to unmask Respawn in this preview, we're forced to wonder: has the boy wonder gone bad? Check out a preview below.

It was the smooch heard 'round the world…and it's the one thing Damian Wayne DIDN'T see coming his way in the Lazarus Tournament! As Robin battles for the secrets of eternal life against the deadliest killers on the planet, can he—will he—DARE HE—survive…a girlfriend?

