Rogue State #1 is Black Mask's Most Ordered Comic At Almost 50,000

The first issue of Rogue State #1 sold out at both distributors Diamond and Lunar on its first day of release, breaking Black Mask's all-time record for a bestselling comic, with over 48,000 copies ordered by comic book retailers, beating out Godkiller, Calexit and Black. Black Mask is rushing Rogue State #1 to a second printing with two covers by Jasmin Darnell of Godkiller that will arrive in both standard and gallery edition – the new name for virgin covers – with an image of post-apocalyptic street artist from the series, Dust Girl.

ROGUE STATE #1 Second Printing Cvr A Jasmin Darnell

(W) Matteo Pizzolo (A) Carlos Granda (CA) Jasmin Darnell

What if a contested Presidential election plunged America into turmoil? What if political violence consumed the streets? And what if a raging Supreme Court, in a strict interpretation of the 2nd Amendment, legitimized and deputized all militias, transforming the entire country into a paramilitary police state? What if a freedom fighter emerged from the chaos, raised a civilian army, and carved out a territory across the United States?… pushing out police, militias, and National Guard… enforcing its own laws… Sovereign. What if Americans refused to be governed? In this speculative fiction comic book series ripped from tomorrow's headlines, a mysterious figure named Vya Of Brightstars will rise from the crisis, but is she a freedom fighter or a terrorist? Either way, her rogue state will not just blaze a path across America, it will also inspire others to raise their own armies… some in solidarity, others in opposition. "ROGUE STATE… is a genre known as 'speculative fiction.' Except that it doesn't seem as speculative anymore." (-The San Francisco Chronicle) From writer Matteo Pizzolo (CALEXIT, GODKILLER) and artist Carlos Granda (PIROUETTE, CALEXIT: SAN DIEGO), comes this tale of rebelling against tyranny, reconquering stolen land, punching fascists in the face, and building a better nation. Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 12/21/2022

While Ramon Villalobos' Tour Cover that has been sold in participating comic book stores that have hosted signings for the book – and for WildCATS #1 – pays homage to the history of socially-engaged public art in San Francisco's Mission District, where Rogue State is set.