Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six in X-Men: Age Of Revelation

Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, Sinister's Six and Unbreakable X-Men, all part of the X-Men: Age Of Revelation event in October

Article Summary Marvel launches Unbreakable X-Men, Rogue Storm, Iron & Frost, and Sinister’s Six for Age Of Revelation.

Unbreakable X-Men stars Gambit and the Haven House mutants facing new threats and ancient darkness.

Rogue leads an Uncanny X-Force to stop a godlike, ice-wielding Storm threatening a worldwide Ice Age.

Sinister forms a lethal mutant team for a high-stakes heist to seize power in the Age Of Revelation event.

Marvel has revealed creative teams and details for four more of the new X-Men: Age Of Revelation comics for October, renaming and relaunching titles across Marvel's publishing schedule for the length of the crossover, and that they are series, not one-shots. Catch up on the rest of our X-Men: Age Of Revelation coverage with this handy tag.

Unbreakable X-Men, a flagship X-Men title featuring Gambit and much of the X-Men of Haven House, including the Outliers and the all-new Spider-Girl

Rogue Storm, revealing the dark fate of Earth's Mightiest Mutant

Iron & Frost centered around Emma Frost and Tony Stark

Sinister's Six starring a team of deadly mutants led by Mr. Sinister

UNBREAKABLE X-MEN #1

Written by Gail Simone

Art by Lucas Werneck

CRY MUTANT, CRY BLOOD!

X YEARS LATER and the Uncanny X-Men have been shattered by loss and tragedy and scattered to different locations around the world. At Haven House, only three remain – wounded, grieving and guarding the portal to the terrifying Penumbra. Can they stop the thundering darkness that has lurked below the surface for centuries, screaming to break free? Or will they fail and watch a vengeful god bring an army of tormented souls to the surface, crying for mutant blood? On Sale 10/15

Written by Murewa Ayodele

Art by Roland Boschi

KILL THE GODDESS, SAVE THE WORLD!

X YEARS LATER, with Earth's gods gone, only Ororo Munroe, the mutant god of storms remains. She is a goddess driven mad by dark magic and grief. Now, as Storm threatens to freeze the world into a new Ice Age, Rogue leads a team of killers and legends – Gateway, Iceman, Fantomex, Spiral and Warpath. The sole mission of this Uncanny X-Force: kill Storm. On Sale 10/15

Written by Cavan Scott

Art by Ruairí Coleman

COLD AS FROST, HARD AS IRON!

X YEARS LATER, after 3K's devastating terrorist attack cost Tony Stark and Emma Frost everything, the Heartless Queen returns to what remains of her past. Secrets hide in the ruins of New York. The Hellfire Club has a dangerous new leader. On Sale 10/15

Written by David Marquez

Art by Rafael Loureiro

A SINISTER HEIST!

X YEARS LATER, Mr. Sinister assembles an elite strike force to take his rightful place…on the throne of Revelation! What has Sinister offered Havok, Black Cat, Domino, Omega Red, Fantomex and Venom to convince them to take on impossible odds? Are Sinister's misfits throwing their lives away, or has Revelation underestimated how far his subjects will go when there's nothing left to lose? On Sale 10/15

