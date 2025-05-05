Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: Hooves Of Death, Sam Bragg

Sam Bragg's Hooves Of Death Jumps From Webtoon to Print

Sam Bragg’s Hooves Of Death jumps from Webtoon to Print in hardcover and paperback on September the 23rd, 2025.

The graphic novel blends fantasy and apocalyptic adventure, set in a post-zombie outbreak Yellowstone.

Sergeant Glitter, a unicorn, teams up with survivor Kate to fight the undead and uncover explosive secrets.

Fans of WEBTOON can experience Hooves of Death in stunning print for the first time this September 23rd.

Sam Bragg's Hooves of Death is a YA graphic novel previously published as a webcomic from Webtoon. Alexandra Merkel at HarperAlley acquired the world print publication rights from Lara Allen at Wattpad Webtoon, for release in hardcover and paperback on September the 23rd, 2025.

Hooves of Death: Volume 1: A Graphic Novel

by Sam Bragg

My Little Pony meets The Last Kids on Earth in this pulse-pounding graphic novel that blends the fantastical with the apocalyptic. From WEBTOON, the #1 digital comic platform, this story redefines what it means to be a hero. Humanity, on the brink of collapse after a devastating zombie outbreak, has retreated to its last refuge—a camp hidden within Yellowstone National Park. Supplies are scarce and hope is fading fast. That is, until an unexpected savior arrives: a herd of unicorns. Though the situation has been stabilized, the war against the undead is far from over. Determined to prove herself, Sergeant Glitter volunteers for a mission to find food but instead stumbles upon Kate, a lone survivor who may hold the secret to ending the conflict once and for all. Along the way, Glitter and Kate will cross paths with a group of sirens and their cute boyfriends, a secretive cult, a hidden community of bigfoot, and a royal lineage of winged pegasi who may hold the key to their survival. As they navigate these strange alliances and treacherous foes, they begin to unravel a truth even more shocking than the undead. Based on the beloved webcomic from WEBTOON, Hooves of Death is in stunning print format for the first time and is sure to please fans new and old.

