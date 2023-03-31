SAM's Your Throne YA Webtoon Gets A Four-Book Print Deal South Korean comics creator SAM's Your Throne is a YA Webtoon fantasy series about a Lady who is betrayed by her closest allies.

South Korean comics creator SAM's Your Throne is a YA Webtoon fantasy series about a Lady who is betrayed by her closest allies and decides she will stop at nothing to win back what is rightfully hers. "Tensions are brewing under the seemingly calm surface of the Vasilios Empire, a kingdom ruled by the Imperial Family and the Temple. Lady Medea Solon has lost her place next to Crown Prince Eros, but resolves to do whatever it will take to win back what's rightfully hers. Will she reclaim her throne?"

Bobbie Chase at WEBTOON Unscrolled has recently acquired World English print rights to Your Throne as a series of four graphic novels and publication of the first book is planned for March 2025. SAM represented herself in this four book deal.

Webtoon Unscrolled is a print graphic novel imprint from Wattpad Webtoon Book Group, a part of Wattpad Webtoon Studios, the recently formed entity that merged social storytelling platform Wattpad and digital comic giant Webtoon, with Bobbie Chase as its Executive Editor. Bobbie Chase is the former VP Global Publishing & Digital Strategy at DC Comics where she launched the company's graphic novel imprint aimed at middle-grade and YA readers, and was an Editor-in-Chief at Marvel Comics during the nineties.

Webtoon claims over 85 million readers around the world, is headquartered in Korea with an entertainment division in Los Angeles and is now under the umbrella of Korean company Naver. Webtoon Unscrolled's first wave of books included Tower of God by SIU, which has 3.5 million subscribers and 4.5 billion reads worldwide, and True Beauty by Yaongyi, which has 6.5 million subscribers and 5.1 billion reads, as well as Doom Breaker, Cursed Princess Club, Boyfriends, and Everything Is Fine. They currently plan to publish 24 series a year.