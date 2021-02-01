Sandman, Lucifer and Pokémon GO – The Daily LITG, 1st February 2021

Welcome to the Daily LITG. The world can seem like a terrible and strange place sometimes, but there are highlights. At Bleeding Cool you can still read all about comics, merch, TV shows, games, movies and more. Whether that's Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer or more, the Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an e-mail here.
Daily LITG: Pokémon GO, Sandman, Lucifer – the ten most-read stories yesterday…
The world keeps turning, and America is beginning to heal from all the burns.
- Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021
- The Sandman: Neil Gaiman Clears Up Some Lucifer, Constantine Chatter
- Lucifer Co-Showrunner Says Not So Fast on God as Season 5B's Big Bad
- Raikou Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021
- The Umbrella Academy S03 Leaves Closets Sockless: David Castañeda
- Tom King's Suspicions About Donald Trump Gaining Traction?
- The Unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO – Part Twelve
- Lilo and Stitch Are Back With New Pop Vinyls From Funko
- Funko Fair Weekend Recap – Let the Television Binge Begin
- Will CM Punk Return to WWE at the Royal Rumble?
ICYMI: more you may prefer from yesterday.
In case you fancied more LITG about comic books.
- Aunt May, Uncle Ben and the Prototypical Story of Strange Tales #97
- The First New Death Note Collection In Fourteen Years
- Future State Dark Detective #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List
- Captain Kaylee And "The Last Person Anyone Expected" in Firefly #25
- Original Art Auction For Kevin O'Neill, Alex Ross, Bernie Wrightson
- Speculator Corner: Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme #1
- X-Men Art Auction – Chris Bachalo, Joe Madureira, Simone Bianchi +
LITG one year ago – My Hero Academia had a Heroes Rising
And Bruce and Barbara were at it again.
- "My Hero Academia: Heroes Rising" Release Date Announced
- Exactly What Happened Between Bruce Wayne And Barbara Gordon That So Estranged Dick Grayson On Batman Beyond? (SPOILERS)
- "Starship Troopers" Bugs Come to Life with Good Smile Company
- Now USPS Has Matthew Rosenberg's Package and They Won't Deliver It
- "Lucifer" Co-Showrunner Henderson: "Going to End This Show in Style"
- Marvel Unlimited is Planning "Something Cool" on February 5th
- The Walmart Report, DC Giants for January: The Weird Arrival Of Crisis on Infinite Earths Giant #2
- DC's Late Comics, Resolicits, and Reprints – Including Absolute Swamp Thing Vol 2
- "Terminator": Linda Hamilton Believes Box Office Killed Franchise, Reluctant to Return
- "Birds of Prey" Actor Mary Elizabeth Winstead Has "Zombieland" Idea for "Scott Pilgrim" Sequel
LITG two years ago – Wheel Of Time was spinning
And Wally West was dying again.
- Amazon's 'Wheel Of Time' Series Description, Production Start Date
- Wally West's Traumatic Moment Revealed on Heroes In Crisis #6 Cover by Ryan Sook
- "The Great One" Brian Bendis Lures Marvel's Kris Anka to DC's Young Justice
- Justice League Odyssey #6 Changes Its Story…
- 10 Revealed DC Comics Covers for February From Esad Ribic, Stanley 'Artgerm' Lau, John Byrne, Derrick Chew and More
And the 101 most-read stories of 2020 right here.
Comic book industry birthdays.
There may still not be much of a party atmosphere right now. All depends on which state you are living in. But comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.
- Love And Rockets creator Gilbert Hernandez.
- Ron Frenz, artist of The Amazing Spider-Man, co-creator of Spider-Girl and the New Warriors.
- Diana Schutz, Dark Horse editor, retired.
- Comics journalist Pedro Bouça.
- Comics journalist Matt Adler.
Subscribe to our Daily LitG Mailing List.
Interested in more Daily LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.