Raikou Raid Guide For Pokémon GO Players: January 2021

Entei is on its way out of Pokémon GO raids, with Raikou set to replace it tomorrow, Sunday, January 31st starting at 10 AM local time. Let's take a look at the top counters to help trainers take down Raikou, a pure Electric-type, which can be encountered in its Shiny form. With this Raid Guide, you can prepare a team to take on this Legendary from the Johto region, perfect your catching strategy, and understand Raikou's 100% IVs.

Top Raikou Counters

Pokebattler, which calculates all possible combinations of Pokémon and moves, lists the top 10 Raikou counters as such:

Rhyperior (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Excadrill (Mud-Slap, Drill Run)

Garchomp (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Groudon (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Landorus (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Shadow Mewtwo (Psycho Cut, Psystrike)

Shadow Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Krookodile (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Shadow Swampert (Mud-Shot, Earthquake)

Rhydon (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

It is recommended to power up your counters as much as possible, but creating that amount of strong Shadow Pokémon with their moves unlocked is a tall order for even the most practiced players. Here are ten additional non-Shadow and non-Mega counters that can help take down Raikou with efficiency.

Mamoswine (Mud-Slap, Bulldoze)

Regigigas (Ground-type Hidden Power, Giga Impact)

Golurk (Mud-Slap, Earth Power)

Donphan (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Golem (Mud-Slap, Earthquake)

Flygon (Mud Shot, Earth Power)

Mewtwo (Confusion, Psystrike)

Haxorus (Dragon Tail, Earthquake)

Swampert (Mud Shot, Earthquake)

Hippowdon (Ice Fang, Earth Power)

How Many Trainers Are Needed?

Raikou can be defeated with three trainers, but if you cannot guarantee the top counters with maxed out CP and the best moves, your best bet is to make sure you have four or five players.

Using the Circle Lock Technique to guarantee Great or Excellent throws, along with Golden Razz Berries, is the best way to catch Raikou. It has an easy-to-hit circle and isn't generally a big runner, so go in with patience and precision and you will be set.

Shiny Odds & 100% IVs

The Shiny rate for Legendary Pokémon is approximately one in twenty.

When looking for a Pokémon with the best stats, the 100% IV Raikou will have a CP of 1972 in normal weather conditions and 2466 in boosted conditions.

Happy raiding, fellow trainers!