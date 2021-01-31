Future State Dark Detective #2 Tops Bleeding Cool Bestseller List

This is the Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List, as compiled by a number of comic stores from their sales on Wednesday and Thursday. It measures what is known as the "Wednesday Warriors", those who can't wait till the weekend to get this week's comics. Though thanks to DC, Tuesday Titans too. If any other retailers would like to report their top sellers, please contact richjohnston@bleedingcool.com.

Top Ten Bleeding Cool Bestseller List of the week

Future State: Dark Detective #2 tops the Bleeding Cool Bestseller List again, but Marvel rises to get more titles above the next Future State, with a lot more attention for Daredevil as well. And both Spawn and Something Is Killing the Children make it in as well.

Future State Dark Detective #2 Amazing Spider-Man #58 X-Men #17 Daredevil #26 Wolverine #9 Future State Batman Superman #1 Spawn #314 Batman Black and White #2 Fantastic Four #28 Something Is Killing the Children #14

Dr. No's Comics & Games SuperStore: DC's focus on Future State resulted in only two DC titles in our top ten this week, while Marvel took six, Boom took one, and Image took one. The next couple of months look very strong for the larger independent publishers like Boom, IDW, and Image, as well as for the up-and-coming indy publishers like Scout and Vault.

Ssalefish Comics: This week's bestsellers featured 5 Future State titles and 5 Marvel titles, most of which were x-books, though DC's Future State Dark Detective came out on top. The Future State sales are mostly consistent with what we were seeing prior to it, though a handful of titles benefit more from that reboot boost, like Legion of Super-Heroes and Suicide Squad. X-Men clocked in at second, but there were a lot of complaints about the art, which isn't too surprising.

Rodman Comics, Not a terrible week. Daredevil is now going upwards on the sales chart. Nothing very surprising other than a snow storm this week to slow sales down a bit.

