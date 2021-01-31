Speculator Corner: Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme #1

Yesterday, Bleeding Cool noted that Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme #1 featured the first appearance of Kushala, The Apache Ghost Rider or The Demon Rider, who will, be starring in a new series written by Taboo of The Black-Eyed Peas.

Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme #1

That mention on Bleeding Cool was enough for eBay's price to rise from $5 a couple of days ago to over $20 as the comic sold about thirty copies on eBay at increasing prices, and the 1:25 cover hit $100.

Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme #3

If anyone wants to look further, Kushala, The Demon Rider appeared in all twelve issues of Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme, but her origin and main cover appearance is #3.

Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme #3

Kushala, The Demon Rider also appears in War Of The Realms: Journey Into Mystery #4 and #5, Spider-Man/Deadpool #50, Absolute Carnage: Symbiote Of Vengeance, and below, the Unknown Comics exclusive cover of Marvel's Voices: Indigenous Voices #1 by David Mack.

Speculator Corner: Marvel Voices: Indigenous Voices #1

Created by Robbie Thompson and Javier Rodriguez for Doctor Strange and the Sorcerers Supreme #1 in 2016  Kushala's parents were killed by US Army soldiers, which saw her possessed by the Spirit Of Vengeance and known as The Demon Rider. She travelled the world, looking for a cure, studying different forms of magic as she went, which also led to her being recruited by Merlin, who promised to exorcise the Spirit if she helped him. This, of course, never happened. Her ghost was recently revived during the War Of The Realms event.

Doctor Strange & The Sorcerers Supreme #1

And now Kushala, The Demon Rider is getting her own series written by Taboo of the Black Eyes Peas and B. Earl, Taboo's partner at Skyway View productions, sometime in 2021. Given the current status of the likes of Riri Williams, Miles Morales and Kamal Khan in the Marvel Universe as a whole, might Kushala be joining them in that status?

