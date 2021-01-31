The Unreleased Unova Shinies In Pokémon GO – Part Twelve

Even though the Unova Region has only been released in Pokémon GO for just over a year, many of its species have already debuted their Shiny forms. Even though many Shinies remain unreleased, they are in the game's code and available for us to see. Let's take a look at some Unova Shinies that have yet to be released in Pokémon GO.

Stunfisk: Even though it looks almost as if you dropped a manilla folder on the floor, I think there's something charming about Stunfisk. In its Shiny form, it looks… well, it looks like the fallen manilla folder has a blue tab on it. Does that mean that we can't love this Pokémon? No. No, it does not.

Golett, Golurk: This is a subtle change that makes for an S-Tier Shiny. The blue/green of Golette is replaced with a darker, greyer version of the same palette which makes the glowing green stand out even more. This is the perfect example of a Shiny where a smart, subtle change makes all of the difference in the world.

Pawniard, Bisharp: These two lose the red for a blue and off-white, which makes Pawniard look a bit like a Lego and Bisharp look even more like a Power Ranger. While this looks a bit odd here in the static form, it may be one of those Shinies that looks better on-screen. There is, after all, an incredible Shiny Bisharp holo rare card in the Pokémon TCG: Steam Siege expansion.

Bouffalant: The rose gold Buffalo is here! It's an oddly elegant Shiny for a Pokémon that otherwise looks like a real-life animal that stole the gold rings off of a Shiny Reshiram.

Vullaby, Mandibuzz: Pretty much, they said "Let's pink these two up." It works, making both Vullaby and Mandibuzz look like how classic cartoons used to color vultures.

Next up, we continue our spotlight on the unreleased Unova Shinies in Pokémon GO. Stay tuned!