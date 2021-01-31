Funko Fair Weekend Recap – Let the Television Binge Begin

We continue our Funko Fair recap as we shift from the movies and head to the television with our next Weekend Recap. This wave was jam-packed with some excellent reveals for a huge variety of television series, and The Office started us off. This wave is packed with nothing but retailer exclusives, and it finally shows off the characters of The Office fans have been waiting for. Walmart will be getting Phyllis, Oscar, and two different versions of Ryan while Creed goes exclusive to both GameStop and as a Specialty Series. Lastly, Michael Scott and Dwight are shooting some hoops with their Chalice Collectibles. Both Dwight and Creed will be getting Chase variants, making them hot items for fans, and fans can find The Office Walmart exclusives here, Chalice here, and GameStop here.

Speaking of GameStop, they continue the Funko Fair reveals with a special Transformers vs. G.I. Joe mystery box. The mystery box will be in a metal lunchbox and contains two6 of four Pops with Cobra Commander, Duke, Optimus Prime, and Megatron. There are plenty of other goodies that Transformers and G.I. Joe fans can sink their teeth into with pins, keychains, and decals. The G.I. Joe's reveals did not stop there either as Funko unveiled that the hit 80 series is getting a whole new wave of Pops. Collectors will be able to get their hands on Scarlett, Baroness, Storm Shadow Version 2, Snake Eyes Version 1, and there will be a FunkoShop exclusive Snake Eyes with Timber! The 80's trend continues as Entertainment Earth unveiled their Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Krang Pop that is packed with excellent detail and can be found exclusively here.

Funko then unites the Umbrella Academy once again as they announce a new wave of Pops dedicated to the second season. the entire family is back with Allison, Luther, Number 5, Klaus, Ben, and Vanya. There is also a baby version of Pogo coming as well as a Target exclusive Glow-in-the-Dark Vanya which will be a must-have collectible for fans. The Fair started to end their television reveals with a stroll down sit-com lane with a nice assortment of Pops from a wide variety of series. These series include Bewitched, Happy Days, and Frasier. Most of these series do not complete the cast, but at least they will be getting Pops, which will be making some of their fans happy. The last revels for television were His Dark Material; the HBO series has been a hit, and so will these Pops with four main characters coming to life. Asriel, Lee, Mrs. Coulter, and Lyra will all be arriving, and each will come with their Dæmon with is a nice addition.

The entire Television day of Funko Fair reveals was great, with a nice variety of series getting debuts and new additions. With the rise of popularity for The Umbrella Academy, I expect those will be hot items once the third season finally arrives. It is still impressive that Funko is making an entire wave of exclusive The Office Pops, which will be all hard to find but with an addition to any The Office collection. Pre-orders for all of the common Pops are already live and can all be found here. They are all expected to release between April and June 2021, so make sure you get your orders in before it is too late.