X-Men Art Auction – Chris Bachalo, Joe Madureira, Simone Bianchi +

There's a lot of original comic book artwork being sold by Heritage Auctions this week, including a number of original X-Men pages from some big names in the Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122105.

Including original artwork from Chris Bachalo, Mark Buckingham, Joe Madureira, Brett Belvins, John Romita Jr, Simone Bianchi, Leinil Francis Yu, and Dalibor Talajic – including an unpublished Deadpool cover. But we begin with a page from the original run of Generation X.

Chris Bachalo and Mark Buckingham Generation X #4 Story Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 1995). Banshee, Skin, Synch, Jubilee, and M brace for trouble as they approach a police blockade on this page from this Generation X Christmas issue. Ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". Stat art paste-ups around the border of the main image. In Excellent condition. Currently at $330

Simone Bianchi Astonishing X-Men #25 Story Page 22 Original Art (Marvel, 2008). Cyclops and Wolverine welcome Armor back to the X-men as they take off in the Blackbird as rendered by Italian artist Simone Bianchi's signature ink washed technique and innovative page design. Ink and grey wash over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 14.5". Signed by Simone Bianchi in the lower margin. In Excellent condition. Currently at $410.

John Romita Jr. and Jor Rubenstein X-Men Unlimited #7 Story Page 38 Original Art (Marvel, 1994). Trapped under a collapsed building, Jean Grey and Gambit attempt to pull Storm out of a claustrophobic panic attack to set them free. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 14". The text is all hand-lettered text paste-ups and production tape on the page number (38, due to ads, but story Page 31). In Excellent condition.

Brett Blevins and Al Williamson New Mutants #79 Story Page 15 Original Art (Marvel, 1989). Danielle Moonstar's role as a Valkyrie takes a turn for the worst as she becomes a puppet of Death under the control of Hela on this page from the New Mutants' adventures in "Asgard". Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15.75". Signed by Al Williamson in the lower margin. Page number stat. In Excellent condition. Currently at $355.

Leinil Francis Yu and Dexter Vines Wolverine #141 Story Page 13 Original Art (Marvel, 1999). Donald Pierce looks to put his new adamantium-laced cybernetic body to the test by challenging Logan, who is without his infamous indestructible skeleton, to one-on-one combat. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 9" x 15.75". In Excellent condition. Currently at $120.

Joe Madureira and Mark Farmer Deadpool: The Circle Chase #2 Story Page 1 Original Art (Marvel, 1993). A gang of mercenaries ambushes Mr. Tolliver's personal assistant in a back alley in Cairo to relieve him of a special briefcase. Created in ink over graphite on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 14.25". Signed by Madureira in the lower right bottom margin and by Mark Farmer in the lower right side margin. Indicia stat. In Excellent condition. Currently at $78.

Dalibor Talajic Deadpool Kills the Marvel Universe Unpublished Cover Original Art (Marvel, c. 2012). The Merc with a Mouth takes a turn for the twisted on this unpublished cover featuring historical icons such as Tesla, Elvis, NASA, and more, by Talajic who along with Cullen Bunn, produced two series of this title.

Ink over blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Signed in lower right. In Excellent condition. Currently at $68.