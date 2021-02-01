Tom King's Suspicions About Donald Trump Gaining Traction?

It is still Donald Trump time. Sorry. Tom King is one of the best-selling and critically-acclaimed comic book writers in the USA. He began at the bottom, interning at both DC Comics and Marvel Comics, where he was an assistant to X-Men writer Chris Claremont. Now he is known as the best-selling writer of Batman, Rorschach, as well as creating the Vision series that inspired the look of the current WandaVision TV series, and series such as Superman: Up In The Sky, Strange Adventures, Mister Miracle, Omega Men and Sheriff Of Babylon.

But between the two, after 9/11, he joined the CIA counterterrorism unit, working seven years as a counterterrorism operations officer, including stints in Iraq and Afghanistan.

Three years ago, Tom King tweeted "I am an expert on so few things (maybe "Bat-grunts" or something). But, oddly, in the CIA, I used to run agents into terrorist networks in order to disrupt their progress and power. In my opinion, Trump acts like he's being run, like he's here to disrupt our progress and power."

I thought of that when reading about the new Donald Trump book American Kompromat, by journalist Craig Unger, whose previous works include House of Trump, House of Putin.

A major source for the book is former Russian diplomat – and KGB spy – Yuri Shvets, who compares the former US president to Russian spies who were embedded in British secret services, including Guy Burgess, Anthony Blunt and Kim Philby. And who tells the Guardian that Donald Trump was cultivated as a Russian asset over 40 years and proved so willing to parrot anti-western propaganda that there were celebrations in Moscow. "This is an example where people were recruited when they were just students and then they rose to important positions; something like that was happening with Trump," Shvets told the paper.

While in the book, Unger draws a line from Donald Trump marrying his first wife in 1877, a Czech model, who put Trump on the Russians' radar and a KGB target, increasing their involvement with him over the decades that followed, encouraging his run for President. With Trump's subsequent actions reported by Shvets as being reported within the KGB as "a successful "active measure" executed by a new KGB asset."

The book intends to pick up where the Mueller report left off, looking at all ties between Donald Trump and Russia rather than just alleged criminal ones. The nook solicitation runs below.

American Kompromat: How the KGB Cultivated Donald Trump, and Related Tales of Sex, Greed, Power, and Treachery by Craig Unger. Kompromat n.—Russian for "compromising information" This is a story of dirty secrets, and the most powerful people in the world. Craig Unger's new book, American Kompromat, tells of the spies and salacious events underpinning men's reputations and riches. It tells how a relatively insignificant targeting operation by the KGB's New York rezidentura (New York Station) more than forty years ago—an attempt to recruit an influential businessman as a new asset—triggered a sequence of intelligence protocols that morphed into the greatest intelligence bonanza in history. And it tells of a coterie of associates, reaching all the way into the office of the Attorney General, who stood to advance power, and themselves. Based on extensive, exclusive interviews with dozens of high-level sources—Soviets who resigned from the KGB and moved to the United States, former officers in the CIA, FBI counterintelligence agents, lawyers at white-shoe Washington firms–and analysis of thousands of pages of FBI investigations, police investigations, and news articles in English, Russian, and Ukrainian, American Kompromat shows that something much more sinister and important has been taking place than the public could ever imagine: namely, that from Donald Trump to Jeffrey Epstein, kompromat operations documented the darkest secrets of the most powerful people in the world and transformed them into potent weapons. Was Donald Trump a Russian asset? Just how compromised was he? And how could such an audacious feat have been accomplished? American Kompromat is situated in the ongoing context of the Trump-Russia scandal and the new era of hybrid warfare, kleptocrats, and authoritarian right-wing populism it helped accelerate. To answer these questions and more, Craig Unger reports, is to understand kompromat—operations that amassed compromising information on the richest and most powerful men on earth, and that leveraged power by appealing to what is for some the most prized possession of all: their vanity.