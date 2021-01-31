Original Art Auction For Kevin O'Neill, Alex Ross, Bernie Wrightson +

There's a lot of original comic book artwork being sold by Heritage Auctions this week, and there are bargains to be had in the Comics, Animation, Video Games & Art Weekly Online Auction #122105. We ran a bunch of X-Men-related pieces earlier today but here are a few choice examples from across the boards.

Kevin O'Neill The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen V2#2 Page 3 Original Art (DC, 2002). A barrage of laborers begin unearthing the strange cylinder that has landed on Horsel Common — and the lid begins unscrewing. Alan Moore's Victorian science fiction adventure here incorporates elements from H.G. Wells' War of the Worlds in this spectacular page from "People of Other Lands." Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition. Currently at $750.

Kevin O'Neill Marshal Law #2 Painted Story Page 17 Original Art (Marvel/Epic, 1988). He's like Judge Dredd turned up to 11. His name is Marshal Law and he is the official "Cape Catcher" of the city. Step out of line, do the time. The page was produced in opaque watercolor over ink on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". All text is hand-lettered on an acetate overlay. In Excellent condition. Currently at $900.

Alex Ross JSA Kingdom Come Special: Superman #1 Story Page 7 Original Art (DC, 2009). This page is a must for any Kingdom Come fan, as the transplanted Superman is haunted by his past. Excellent panels by Alex Ross, showcasing the Man of Steel and The Daily Planet. Created in ink and graphite on bright white Bristol board with an image area of 12.25" x 18.5", and matted to 18.25" x 26". Signed in the lower margin. In Excellent condition. Currently at $1,100

Dan Jurgens and Kevin Nowlan Superman vs. Aliens #1 Story Page 19 Original Art (DC/Dark Horse, 1995). Kal-El deals with the anguish of betraying his moral code on this page from the limited series which pit him against H. R. Giger's Xenomorphs. Also making an appearance, the celebrated and dramatic change to Superman's hair during the1990s. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". Marginal production notes, and art is in Excellent condition.

Bernie Wrightson Bernie Wrightson Series Two: More Macabre Trading Card #90 Checklist Card Painting Original Art (FPG, 1994). This watercolor masterpiece was used as the image on the checklist card in this fantastic follow-up set of 90 more masterpieces by the Master of the Macabre. The image area measures 8.5" x 11.5" on Bristol board. In Excellent condition.Currently at $625.

Peter Bagge Hate #6 Story Page 17 Original Art (Fantagraphics Books, 1991). Slacker Buddy Bradley shares a moment of manly humor with his girlfriend's father in this sequence from "Valerie's Parents." A lighter interlude between the teeth-grinding confrontations that distinguish Bagge's tales of youthful excess in the Hate series. Ink on graphite on Bristol board. Image area, 8.5" x 13.5". Excellent condition. Signed at lower right. Currently at $340.

Simone Bianchi Amazing Spiderman #3.1 Story Page 9 Original Art (Marvel, 2016). A spectacular layout of our favorite web-slinger in various perspectives by Simone Bianchi. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". There is an image paste-up in the left area of bottom panel, has light smudging in the margins, and signed in the top right corner. In Excellent condition. Currently at $310.

Joe Shuster Studios – Unpublished Superman Story Page Original Art (c. 1940s). A unique piece of Superman comic history! An unpublished Superman page from the story "The Secret of the Chinese Dragon!", which was later redrawn and published as a back-up story in Superman #54 by Wayne Boring and Stan Kaye. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 13" x 18". Age-toned, with central shadow discoloration, stain at the top right, light creasing, edge and handling wear. In Very Good condition. Currently at $280.

P. Craig Russell and Michael T. Gilbert Elric #5 Story Page 15 Original Art (Pacific, 1984). Rackhir the Red Archer made his first appearance in this issue. He and Elric would travel and adventure together several times throughout the series. Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". There are production notes in the margin, and has light smudging. In Excellent condition. Currently at $185.

Ed Hannigan and John Beatty Batman: Legends of the Dark Knight #5 Page 17 Original Art (Marvel, 1990). Batman battles an entire maniacal cult that represents the god Chubala.

Ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". There are blue pencil production marks, and the page has light marginal smudging. Signed by Hannigan in lower right. In Excellent condition. Currently at $125.

[Rich adds – written by Grant Morrison as well]

Bernie Wrightson – Fiendish Monster Illustration Original Art (c. 2000s). A rather toothy fellow with a gruesome bite! Crafted in pure graphite on bright white 12" x 14" art paper. Signed in the image area. In Excellent condition. Currently at $210.

Bernie Wrightson Bernie Wrightson Series Two: More Macabre Trading Card #90 Checklist Card Preliminary Illustration Original Art (FPG, 1994). This peeper creeper was used as the image on the checklist card in the fantastic follow-up set of 90 more masterpieces by the Master of the Macabre. Produced in graphite on 9.5" x 12.5" paper. In Excellent condition. Currently at $92.

Frank Thorne – Ribit! Unpublished Cover Original Art (undated). Ribit appears with her unusual cast of characters for this unpublished cover created for a collected edition of the four-issue sword and sorcery comic released by Comico in 1989. Rendered at twice-up scale in ink over graphite on Bristol board with an image area of 13.5" x 18". Slight toning, pinholes in the margins, with light handling wear; otherwise in Excellent condition. Currently at $210.

Mark Bagley and Scott Hanna Ultimate Spider-Man #74 Story Page 5 Original Art (Marvel, 2005). Featuring Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Ink over blue pencil on Marvel Bristol board with an image area of 10" x 15". In Excellent condition. Currently at $76.

[Rich adds: from the Brian Bendis Ultimate Spider-Man run]

J. H. Williams DC Comics Presents: Mystery In Space #1 Story Page 10 Original Art (DC, 2004) A nuclear warhead has been targeted on a city on the planet Rann. Ink over graphite on DC Bristol board with an image area of 10.5" x 15.75". In Excellent condition. Currently at $66.