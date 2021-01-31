Pokémon GO Announces Quality Of Life Updates For February 2021

In their announcement of the February 2021 events for Pokémon GO, Niantic updated players on their plans to make quality-of-life adjustments to the game. Let's take a look at all of the plans this mobile developer has to make Pokémon GO a more user friendly experience.

Niantic posted the following quality-of-life updates to their official Pokémon GO blog:

You can look forward to an image gallery showing off the PokéStop and Gym images that you and other Trainers have submitted. This feature will roll out in different regions over time—starting with level 40+ Trainers in New Zealand on Tuesday, February 9, 2021—and will become available worldwide to Trainers level 38 and above toward the end of March 2021.

This is definitely a "let's see this in practice" type feature. It's nothing that Pokémon GO players were asking for, really, but it could be something that enriches the game. It's unclear if this gallery will be made up of solely PokéStop submission photos or footage taken by players who do the poorly received AR+ tasks, though. Either way, it's difficult to picture how this will add to the game, but Niantic is known for pulling a fun surprise here and there. The jury is out on this until it rolls out.

Ever wanted to capture the moment you level up in Pokémon GO to share with friends? Soon, you'll be able to do just that—without screenshotting! The level-up social share feature will be coming in February to Trainers worldwide.

Well, that's just nice! I have botched a screenshot here or there in my day. Now… what about getting this for the moment in which one encounters a Shiny in Pokémon GO? Asking too much? Eh, maybe.

And last but not least, you'll soon be able to transfer Legendary and Mythical Pokémon when selecting multiple Pokémon by enabling the functionality in the game settings. We hope this will make managing Pokémon storage a bit easier for those of you who have amassed especially large collections!

This, though some will likely not believe it, is something that the Pokémon GO community has wanted for a long time. On a personal note, whenever I write on Bleeding Cool suggesting that players transfer Legendaries during Spotlight Hours with the double transfer Candy bonus, the inevitable comment comes in: "Never transfer Legendaries, just trade them!" The fact of the matter is, the amount of Legendaries that many players have is more than one can ever trade. For example, with Raikou coming to raids today, there are players who will do a Raikou every day with their free pass. There are those who will do a couple a day with paid passes. Then… there are those who will do up to dozens per day while it's in raids. Those players need a feature like this because trading every Raikou is not an option. Some need to be transferred, and this will save quite a bit of time.

Word to the wise, though? Favorite those you don't want to transfer… because this will undoubtedly lead to a Pokémon GO transfer tragedy.