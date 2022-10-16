Sarah Mensinga Sells Kindred Serpents Graphic Novel For Over $100,000

That is one great title, and I bet other dragon writers are kicking themselves for not using it. Sarah Mensinga has sold her new graphic novel Kindred Serpents to Charlotte Greenbaum at Abrams for six figures. Pitched as Wings of Fire meets Nimona, Kindred Serpents is a graphic novel about a girl who longs for a dragon of her own, but instead helps an elderly dragon reunite with his lost human and discovers her unique calling along the way.

On Twitter, Sarah posted "So… !!! This is happening! I'm beyond delighted, and honestly, kind of in a state of shock. Kindred Serpents will be a graphic novel featuring dragons, adventurous girls, and Prince Edward Island. I hope MG readers will love it. Thank you so much to my agent, @Mark_Gottlieb!" Mark posted "New deal congrats! NYT bestseller @sarahmensinga's KINDRED SERPENTS: girl wants dragon but helps elderly dragon reunite with lost human, discovering unique calling, sold to @sgtgreenbomb at @ABRAMSbooks/@abramskids in six-figure deal by Mark Gottlieb @Trident_Media #GraphicNovel"

Sarah Mensinga is a comic book creator originally from Canada, but now lives in Texas , where she is illustrating, writing novels and picture books, and sometimes working in the animation industry. Previous projects include Shimmerdark, The Box, Currently, The Forever Box – Flight 4, The Changeling – Flight 5, Above – Parable, Fish – Fablewood, The Wellington Division and has worked for Penguin Books, Holiday House Publishing, Sourcebooks, Scholastic, Simon & Schuster Publishing, Zynga Games. Films: Escape From Planet Earth, Unconditional, The Ant Bully, & Eight Crazy Nights. TV shows: The Adventures of Jimmy Neutron, Undergrads, Flying Rhino Junior High & Watership Down.

Publication of Kindred Serpents by Abrams is planned for late 2025. Sarah Mensinga's agent Mark Gottlieb at Trident Media Group negotiated the deal for world rights.