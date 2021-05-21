Save Yourself From Jupiter's Legacy – Thanks FOC It's Friday

Thank FOC It's Friday – Planned to coincide and cover the demands of Final Order Cut Off at Diamond Comic Distributors. And now Lunar Distribution as well. Who knows what Penguin Random House will bring? Here's this week's comics product coming through that may adjusting as demand slips and slides with the emerging economic bubble. Or somesuch.

Traditionally FOC is the date when retailers have a last chance to amend their advance orders for comic books without penalty. A final opportunity for publishers to promote books while orders can still be added. A time for credits to be amends, new covers to be revealed and a final push given. This is an attempt to sift through them all and find the most relevant items.

What's FOC-ing today?

Peach Momoko returns for Demon Days: Mariko.

returns for Demon Days: Mariko. Dark Horse launches the second volume of Neil Gaiman's Norse Mythology II #1 with P. Craig Russell and Matt Horak with a 1:10 variant.

and with a 1:10 variant. Image Comics is launching Compass #1 with Greg Rucka, Robert Mackenzie, Dave Walker and Justin Greenwood. returnable to registered retailers.

and returnable to registered retailers. As is Jupiter's Requiem #1 of 12, from Mark Millar and Tommy Lee Edwards with lots of covers, tiered covers, and all returnable.

Fantastic Four #33 continued the Doctor Doom wedding that may not be.

Heroes Reborn concludes with #7 = though swiftly followed by a true ending, Heroes Return.

The Loki: Mistress Of Mischief collection hinting at the TV show to come, is up.

Planet-Size X-Men #1 hits FOC and no one will order enough.

A Vampire Giles in Buffy: Tea Time #1?

Save Yourself by Bones Leopard, Kelly Matthews and Nichole Matthews launches from Boom, and a 1: 50 variant by Kevin Wada.

and launches from Boom, and a 1: 50 variant by How did Red Room #1 do? #2 is up.

AfterShock Comics is launching Seven Swords #1 by Evan Daugherty and Riccardo Mattina.

and Godkiller returns with Tomorrow's Ashes #1 from Matteo Pizzolo and Anna Wieszczyk from Black Mask

and from Black Mask DC Comics has Batman Fortnite #6, Static Season One #1 and Wonder Woman: Black & Gold up for FOC on Sunday night as well.

What's on your FOC?

