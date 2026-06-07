Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

New LEGO Pokémon Charmander and Geodude Set Coming Soon

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Charmander and Geodude Cavern Clash packs a 198-piece cave battle with rock-launching action.

Brick-built Charmander faces Geodude in a rocky cavern, with movable parts and interactive features for dynamic play.

Exclusive Smart Tags let Charmander and Geodude connect with LEGO Smart Brick tech for sounds, lights, and more.

Charmander and Geodude Cavern Clash costs $19.99, is up for pre-order now, and launches August 1, 2026.

LEGO is scaling things down with a series of smaller Smart Play Pokémon sets, and one of the latest additions is Charmander & Geodude Cavern Clash. The 198-piece set features a brick-built Charmander facing off against Geodude inside a rocky cave environment. Charmander stands approximately 3 inches tall, while the cave includes action features that recreate Geodude launching rocks toward its fiery opponent.

Two exclusive Smart Tags are included, allowing both Pokémon to interact with LEGO's Smart Brick technology when connected. The Smart Brick is sold separately. Both Charizard vs. Jolteon and Pikachu Training House sets will feature the acquire Smart Bricks, chargers, and more to help bring these sets to life even further. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Charmander & Geodude Cavern Clash is priced at $19.99, pre-orders are already live, and will release on August 1, 2026. Be sure to build up your Pokémon part for LEGO with more sets coming soon featuring Mew, Jigglypuff, Bulbasaur, and more!

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Charmander and Geodude'

"Play out a Pokémon Trainer's first adventure with SMART Play™: Charmander and Geodude's Cavern Clash (72157), a LEGO® building toy where a search for treasure leads to a rock-smashing showdown. The Trainer explores a dark cave with Charmander and encounters a Geodude, swiveling around, sending rocks flying with its giant fists. A lever function breaks rock apart to reveal a hidden crystal, but first, kids must dodge projectiles from Geodude's disc shooter."

"The Geodude and Charmander figures have movable limbs and incorporate SMART Tags. SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with limitless interactive play possibilities, enabling Pokémon and other play pieces to react with responsive sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. Set contains 198 pieces."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!