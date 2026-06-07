Posted in: Atari, Games, Retro Games, Video Games | Tagged: barbie, Barbie Rewind, mattel

Barbie Rewind: Atari Announces New Retro Game Collection

Relive classic Barbie video games from the '80s and '90s with Barbie Rewind, a new retro collection coming from Atari later this year.

Article Summary Barbie Rewind from Atari, Digital Eclipse, and Mattel brings 16 classic Barbie games from 1991 to 2007 to modern consoles.

Players can customize a retro Barbie DreamHouse with 250+ decor items inspired by decades of iconic Barbie playsets.

Classic Barbie favorites include Barbie Pet Rescue, Blue Ribbon Race, and unreleased title Barbie: Vacation Adventure.

A Deluxe Nintendo Switch edition includes a numbered box, exclusive Barbie doll, poster, with Barbie Rewind due later in 2026.

Atari and Digital Eclipse have partnered up with Mattel to release Barbie Rewind, a new retro game collection of multiple classic Barbie video games. Like a lot of classic game collections, you'll be getting a ton of retro titles, most of them from the '80s and '90s, when Mattel basically had a new Barbie game being made by someone almost every single year. The game will have its own DreamHouse setup with a different game in every room.

What's more, the team is also releasing a Deluxe Physical Edition for Nintendo Switch that comes in a premium, numbered box and will include an exclusive doll wearing an Atari t-shirt and blue jeans, with long blonde hair with pink streaks, as well as a full-color poster. No release date has been set beyond the idea we'll see it out later this year, but for now, you can check out images and the trailer, along with more details from the devs.

The '90s Called, Barbie! Experience Classic Video Games With Barbie Rewind

A cozy, creative world inspired by Barbie invites players to reimagine the iconic DreamHouse. Style each room with a fabulous collection of furniture, decor, and accessories inspired by real Barbie playsets released over the past 65-plus years. To access many of the playset items, Barbie will challenge players to reach achievements by playing a collection of Barbie video games from the 1990s and 2000s. The 16 classic Barbie video games – including such favorites as Barbie Pet Rescue and Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race – have been enhanced to be accessible on today's consoles.

Creative Expression: Choose from three retro Barbie DreamHouse exterior styles and mix-and-match rooms with 250+ pieces of furniture, decor, and accessories inspired by real Barbie playsets through the decades – from a pink vanity to a '90s inflatable chair.

Choose from three retro DreamHouse exterior styles and mix-and-match rooms with 250+ pieces of furniture, decor, and accessories inspired by real playsets through the decades – from a pink vanity to a '90s inflatable chair. 16 Classic Barbie Video Games: Play titles from 1991 through 2007, enhanced for today's consoles, including Barbie ™ Pet Rescue, Barbie Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race, and the never-before-released Barbie : Vacation Adventure.

Play titles from 1991 through 2007, enhanced for today's consoles, including ™ Pet Rescue, Horse Adventures: Blue Ribbon Race, and the never-before-released : Vacation Adventure. Complete Quests to Unlock Items: Barbie calls players directly with design requests; completing them earns players XP and unlocks new decoration items.

calls players directly with design requests; completing them earns players XP and unlocks new decoration items. Exclusive Digital Lookbook: Characters, including Ken, Teresa, and Christie, will request design help, while players explore Barbie history through Barbie DreamHouses and playsets.

"We are excited to bring a new Barbie DreamHouse game and this wonderful collection of historic titles to a new generation of players," said Mike Mika, Studio Head at Digital Eclipse. "Barbie Rewind celebrates Barbie's contributions to 65+ years of fashion, decor and more through the unique lens of video games, connecting with longtime fans and modern audiences with an unmistakable pink charm."

"For generations, Barbie has inspired confidence, imagination, and empowerment in young girls and women," said Ethan Stearns, VP of Games at Atari. "We're excited that Atari can contribute to that legacy with Barbie Rewind. We look forward to seeing generations come together to style her DreamHouse and create new memories along the way."

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