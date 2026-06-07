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Everything Revealed During The Story-Rich Showcase 2026

Developer and publisher Fellow Traveller hosted the inaugural Story-Rich Showcase during Summer Game Fest 2026, showing off dozens of brand-new titles

Article Summary Story-Rich Showcase 2026 debuted at Summer Game Fest, spotlighting dozens of narrative-driven games and major reveals.

New Story-Rich Showcase announcements included Burn-9, Apple Crumble, Penguin Colony, Wicked Delights, and more.

Updates featured Citizen Sleeper on Switch 2, Demonschool DLC, Ambrosia Sky Act Two, and fresh playable demos.

From horror and mystery to romance and cozy adventures, Story-Rich Showcase 2026 delivered a wide range of stories.

Developer and publisher Fellow Traveller hosted the inaugural Story-Rich Showcase this weekend during Summer Game Fest 2026, giving players who love narrative-focused games a stream of their own. Dozens of brand-new titles, as well as some already established games that received updates, took part in the event. We have the full rundown for you here, along with the video to check out above.

Everything Revealed During The Story-Rich Showcase 2026

A Line Held Tight: The Canary is a character in the middle of a maelstrom. Tensions are rising on the mining colony where they work, separated from the rest of society by a vast expanse of space. Step into A Line Held Tight in this newly released demo. Meet your fellow miners, form relationships, battle, and most importantly, make a choice; will you take a stand?

The Canary is a character in the middle of a maelstrom. Tensions are rising on the mining colony where they work, separated from the rest of society by a vast expanse of space. Step into A Line Held Tight in this newly released demo. Meet your fellow miners, form relationships, battle, and most importantly, make a choice; will you take a stand? Am I Nima: A psychological-horror game where you must combine words together in your brain and convince your mom that you are her daughter.

A psychological-horror game where you must combine words together in your brain and convince your mom that you are her daughter. Ambrosia Sky: Act Two: Ambrosia Sky is a first-person immersive sim about cleaning up after a deadly alien fungi that has killed almost everyone you know. Releasing on August 6, Act Two will serve as the climactic and final chapter of Dalia's journey, delivering the complete conclusion to the story, and will be released as a free update to the base game.

Act Two: Ambrosia Sky is a first-person immersive sim about cleaning up after a deadly alien fungi that has killed almost everyone you know. Releasing on August 6, Act Two will serve as the climactic and final chapter of Dalia's journey, delivering the complete conclusion to the story, and will be released as a free update to the base game. Apple Crumble: Apple Crumble is a fully-voiced interactive mystery thriller inspired by the likes of Mouthwashing and Knives Out. It's your grandma's 84th birthday, and nobody is trying to murder her. Stop suspecting your family members, and don't worry about the strange man in your bedroom. How about some pudding?

Apple Crumble is a fully-voiced interactive mystery thriller inspired by the likes of Mouthwashing and Knives Out. It's your grandma's 84th birthday, and nobody is trying to murder her. Stop suspecting your family members, and don't worry about the strange man in your bedroom. How about some pudding? Building Relationships: Tan Ant Games is pleased to announce that their silly dating adventure game, Building Relationships will be launching on PlayStation and Xbox later this year!

Tan Ant Games is pleased to announce that their silly dating adventure game, Building Relationships will be launching on PlayStation and Xbox later this year! Burn-9: 14 Hours Productions reveals Burn-9, a political spy thriller in the tradition of Hideo Kojima and Tom Clancy, but you are not the soldier on the ground. Instead, you're the one in the chair, coordinating the mission from afar.

14 Hours Productions reveals Burn-9, a political spy thriller in the tradition of Hideo Kojima and Tom Clancy, but you are not the soldier on the ground. Instead, you're the one in the chair, coordinating the mission from afar. Catechesis: From the creators of Yuppie Psycho, debuts its demo with a new trailer packed with exclusive gameplay and content. Explore the city, battle demons, upgrade your weapons, and embark on an unforgettable journey with unique characters and anime-style cutscenes. Embrace the darkness as a demon-possessed altar boy in this Horror RPG.

From the creators of Yuppie Psycho, debuts its demo with a new trailer packed with exclusive gameplay and content. Explore the city, battle demons, upgrade your weapons, and embark on an unforgettable journey with unique characters and anime-style cutscenes. Embrace the darkness as a demon-possessed altar boy in this Horror RPG. Citizen Sleeper: Citizen Sleeper and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector are coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Experience these award-winning titles in 4K. Both games will be available from June 25th, and existing owners can upgrade to the Switch 2 editions for free.

Citizen Sleeper and Citizen Sleeper 2: Starward Vector are coming to Nintendo Switch 2. Experience these award-winning titles in 4K. Both games will be available from June 25th, and existing owners can upgrade to the Switch 2 editions for free. Danchi Days: Bring your hometown back together in a story-driven slice-of-life adventure set in 2000s Japan. Reconnect with neighbors, surf the web and play minigames in a comedic-yet-bittersweet tale about a girl and her grandma living with Alzheimer's. Danchi Days is planned to release in October 2026 for PC and Mac on Steam.

Bring your hometown back together in a story-driven slice-of-life adventure set in 2000s Japan. Reconnect with neighbors, surf the web and play minigames in a comedic-yet-bittersweet tale about a girl and her grandma living with Alzheimer's. Danchi Days is planned to release in October 2026 for PC and Mac on Steam. Demonschool: Demonschool, the RPG with tactical battles, is getting DLC with a focus on puzzle battles. These are battles in which the player must "solve" a board by clearing it of enemies using the characters given, within one turn. Each puzzle is carefully set up to have one solution. The game is also coming to Switch 2 with mouse support, improved framerate, and more graphical elements.

Demonschool, the RPG with tactical battles, is getting DLC with a focus on puzzle battles. These are battles in which the player must "solve" a board by clearing it of enemies using the characters given, within one turn. Each puzzle is carefully set up to have one solution. The game is also coming to Switch 2 with mouse support, improved framerate, and more graphical elements. Desktop Explorer: Desktop Explorer revealed their first on-camera segment with never before seen footage from the game's second and third chapters and focusing on how gameplay evolves as the game progresses, and revealing new narrative details as you learn more about how Desktop Explorer torments the computer's previous users. Desktop Explorer is releasing on Steam on July 17, 2026.

Desktop Explorer revealed their first on-camera segment with never before seen footage from the game's second and third chapters and focusing on how gameplay evolves as the game progresses, and revealing new narrative details as you learn more about how Desktop Explorer torments the computer's previous users. Desktop Explorer is releasing on Steam on July 17, 2026. Detective Turner: If Looks Could Kill: A text-driven murder mystery set in the cutthroat world of high fashion, the game casts players as an old-school detective investigating the death of a powerful magazine editor; Knives Out meets The Devil Wears Prada. The game features a striking, high-contrast graphic novel-inspired visual style and a distinctive text-first approach to investigation. Players uncover the truth by discovering hidden clues within the narrative that is written across floors, walls, and evidence. Detective Turner: If Looks Could Kill is set to release on Steam in 2027.

A text-driven murder mystery set in the cutthroat world of high fashion, the game casts players as an old-school detective investigating the death of a powerful magazine editor; Knives Out meets The Devil Wears Prada. The game features a striking, high-contrast graphic novel-inspired visual style and a distinctive text-first approach to investigation. Players uncover the truth by discovering hidden clues within the narrative that is written across floors, walls, and evidence. Detective Turner: If Looks Could Kill is set to release on Steam in 2027. Duppy Detective Tashia: Help Tashia crack the case and (more importantly) find her cell phone in this point & click, mystery adventure based on Caribbean folklore. Duppy Detective Tashia is set to release on June 8, 2026.

Help Tashia crack the case and (more importantly) find her cell phone in this point & click, mystery adventure based on Caribbean folklore. Duppy Detective Tashia is set to release on June 8, 2026. Grave Seasons: In this new peek behind the curtain, Perfect Garbage shares a discussion with their Narrative Team about the design and writing approach for Grave Seasons. They talk about choices behind the killers, the victims and the potential romance. Emmett Nahil and Luca Azenaro-Acero break down characters and how they approached blending cozy and horror through a narrative-forward design.

In this new peek behind the curtain, Perfect Garbage shares a discussion with their Narrative Team about the design and writing approach for Grave Seasons. They talk about choices behind the killers, the victims and the potential romance. Emmett Nahil and Luca Azenaro-Acero break down characters and how they approached blending cozy and horror through a narrative-forward design. Janet DeMornay Is A Slumlord (and a witch): RENT MONEY IS DEAD MONEY, and your landlord is expecting payment IN FULL. Puzzle your way out of a maze of DEPRAVED magical appliances and the UNHINGED diaries of a DEBAUCHED faded television celebrity. Set in a crumbling Sydney terrace, the Fuzzy Ghost boys rented for many years – JDM is an escape room, comedy-horror with a classic survival-horror, set camera. Inspired by films Beetlejuice and Poltergeist, and games like Resident Evil 2 (without the zombies), it's a ridiculous but horrifyingly relevant story about found-family, queer lives, landlord overreach, and television shopping network divas. Escape room comedy-horror Janet DeMornay Is A Slumlord (and a witch) is coming in 2026, to PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5!

RENT MONEY IS DEAD MONEY, and your landlord is expecting payment IN FULL. Puzzle your way out of a maze of DEPRAVED magical appliances and the UNHINGED diaries of a DEBAUCHED faded television celebrity. Set in a crumbling Sydney terrace, the Fuzzy Ghost boys rented for many years – JDM is an escape room, comedy-horror with a classic survival-horror, set camera. Inspired by films Beetlejuice and Poltergeist, and games like Resident Evil 2 (without the zombies), it's a ridiculous but horrifyingly relevant story about found-family, queer lives, landlord overreach, and television shopping network divas. Escape room comedy-horror Janet DeMornay Is A Slumlord (and a witch) is coming in 2026, to PC, Mac, and PlayStation 5! Lost in the Roots: The devs at Trioskaz are getting ready to release Lost in the Roots very soon. The events take place in the same world as No, I'm not a Human. In Lost in the Roots, we'll also get to know a character named Jakob way better, along with his complicated relationship with a girl named Trisha. The game's characters will be fully voiced! Listen to the whisper of the forest and uncover the secrets that hide the truth of this world.

The devs at Trioskaz are getting ready to release Lost in the Roots very soon. The events take place in the same world as No, I'm not a Human. In Lost in the Roots, we'll also get to know a character named Jakob way better, along with his complicated relationship with a girl named Trisha. The game's characters will be fully voiced! Listen to the whisper of the forest and uncover the secrets that hide the truth of this world. Penguin Colony: Set in 1939, two years after Lovecraft's death, the game asks who his protagonists might have been during that era, following a colony of penguins as they observe the horrors uncovered by Nazi scientists searching Antarctica for the architects of mankind. Opposing them are the Indigenous Kaitiaki, who seek to return this ancient power to its slumber before it can be exploited. Players embody one of the local penguins, wandering the frozen landscape, following the humans in their discoveries, and witnessing their minds collapse under the strain. Penguin Colony is the second game from ORIGAME DIGITAL, the developers of the acclaimed Umurangi Generation. Part adaptation, part reimagination, it expands upon H.P. Lovecraft's mythos through a new weird-fiction story inspired by At the Mountains of Madness and The Shadow Out of Time.

Set in 1939, two years after Lovecraft's death, the game asks who his protagonists might have been during that era, following a colony of penguins as they observe the horrors uncovered by Nazi scientists searching Antarctica for the architects of mankind. Opposing them are the Indigenous Kaitiaki, who seek to return this ancient power to its slumber before it can be exploited. Players embody one of the local penguins, wandering the frozen landscape, following the humans in their discoveries, and witnessing their minds collapse under the strain. Penguin Colony is the second game from ORIGAME DIGITAL, the developers of the acclaimed Umurangi Generation. Part adaptation, part reimagination, it expands upon H.P. Lovecraft's mythos through a new weird-fiction story inspired by At the Mountains of Madness and The Shadow Out of Time. Servant of the Lake: Servant of the Lake is Rusty Lake's most ambitious premium point-and-click adventure in years. From the creators of the Cube Escape series, The Past Within, and Underground Blossom. Welcome to the Vanderboom house, home to the infamous Vanderboom family! Visitors are arriving soon, and you are meant to start your housekeeping duties immediately! Solve the puzzles needed to fulfil your daily tasks, look after the household, welcome the visitor and ensure their comfort while helping the family achieve their alchemical ambitions!

Servant of the Lake is Rusty Lake's most ambitious premium point-and-click adventure in years. From the creators of the Cube Escape series, The Past Within, and Underground Blossom. Welcome to the Vanderboom house, home to the infamous Vanderboom family! Visitors are arriving soon, and you are meant to start your housekeeping duties immediately! Solve the puzzles needed to fulfil your daily tasks, look after the household, welcome the visitor and ensure their comfort while helping the family achieve their alchemical ambitions! SHE (Seraphim Helix Experiment): Rocket Adrift Games is pleased to announce that their newest game, SHE (Seraphim Helix Experiment), is coming soon to Steam. This Metal Gear-inspired survival horror game takes a modernized approach to the genre, blending tactical action with limited resources to bring a new dimension of horror. SHE will be the fourth commercial release for the 3-person Toronto-based studio, and their sophomore installment to the psychological horror genre, after Psychroma (2024).

Rocket Adrift Games is pleased to announce that their newest game, SHE (Seraphim Helix Experiment), is coming soon to Steam. This Metal Gear-inspired survival horror game takes a modernized approach to the genre, blending tactical action with limited resources to bring a new dimension of horror. SHE will be the fourth commercial release for the 3-person Toronto-based studio, and their sophomore installment to the psychological horror genre, after Psychroma (2024). ShelfLife: Art School Detective: Set in the year 201X at Cruston Beaux-Arts Academy (in the fictional New Zealand town of Cruston). ShelfLife is a goofy, nostalgic exploration of art school life, queerness, romance, and the paranormal. ShelfLife features relationship-building, branching story routes, mixed-media graphics, and 2.5D pixel art. The game is currently in development towards a 2027 PC release. The new 50-minute demo gives players a glimpse into ShelfLife's Mystery Adventure meets Detective Dating Sim gameplay. There'll be clue-collecting, mixed-media Art Worlds, psychic powers, logic puzzles… PLUS, a cast of charming art school weirdos to Investi-DATE! ShelfLife: Art School Detective will also be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch.

Set in the year 201X at Cruston Beaux-Arts Academy (in the fictional New Zealand town of Cruston). ShelfLife is a goofy, nostalgic exploration of art school life, queerness, romance, and the paranormal. ShelfLife features relationship-building, branching story routes, mixed-media graphics, and 2.5D pixel art. The game is currently in development towards a 2027 PC release. The new 50-minute demo gives players a glimpse into ShelfLife's Mystery Adventure meets Detective Dating Sim gameplay. There'll be clue-collecting, mixed-media Art Worlds, psychic powers, logic puzzles… PLUS, a cast of charming art school weirdos to Investi-DATE! ShelfLife: Art School Detective will also be coming to Xbox, PlayStation, and Switch. The Hearth & Harbour: Saltstone Studios goes deeper into the development of their adventure management game, The Hearth & Harbour. Discover more about how Kit Purcell goes about his day in Lewthport, as well as how to bond with the citizens to forge relationships that will gain their trust and earn you new recipes and gifts.

Saltstone Studios goes deeper into the development of their adventure management game, The Hearth & Harbour. Discover more about how Kit Purcell goes about his day in Lewthport, as well as how to bond with the citizens to forge relationships that will gain their trust and earn you new recipes and gifts. The Mermaid Mask: Set aboard a strange submarine off the coast of the abandoned fishing town of Silkwirm-on-Sea, the game follows Detective Grimoire and his sharp-tongued sidekick Sally as they investigate the impossible locked-room murder of the enigmatic Captain Mortuga. Building on the acclaimed formula of the cult Detective Grimoire series, The Mermaid Mask blends puzzle-solving, a crew of fully voice-acted, hand-animated suspects, and trademark light-hearted British humor with stunning environments by Catherine Unger and a cinematic score by Raphael Benjamin Meyer performed by the Budapest Art Orchestra. A playable demo is available on Steam.

Set aboard a strange submarine off the coast of the abandoned fishing town of Silkwirm-on-Sea, the game follows Detective Grimoire and his sharp-tongued sidekick Sally as they investigate the impossible locked-room murder of the enigmatic Captain Mortuga. Building on the acclaimed formula of the cult Detective Grimoire series, The Mermaid Mask blends puzzle-solving, a crew of fully voice-acted, hand-animated suspects, and trademark light-hearted British humor with stunning environments by Catherine Unger and a cinematic score by Raphael Benjamin Meyer performed by the Budapest Art Orchestra. A playable demo is available on Steam. The Telwynium: The Telwynium began as a series of free installments, leaning heavily on our nostalgia for cheesy fantasy novels and early point-and-clicks. It has been brought together on Steam in its final form as a single epic adventure! Your home, the village of Willows Dene, burns at the hands of the shadowfell. Only the power of the Autumn-Aldor Dwinn stopped it from being overrun completely. Now, led by the Aldor, you flee to the west for the White City, Aldarris. With you are your childhood friends Tani and Witt, the irritable Uplander Otarr Stronghorn, and a colossal gohl'en of mud and stone, summoned by the Aldor as the shadowfell attacked. It is your first night away from Willows Dene, and you have first watch. Powerhoof's fantasy adventure epic The Telwynium is coming to Steam. Book One, "Winter's Dawn," is available right now on Steam as a free playable demo.

The Telwynium began as a series of free installments, leaning heavily on our nostalgia for cheesy fantasy novels and early point-and-clicks. It has been brought together on Steam in its final form as a single epic adventure! Your home, the village of Willows Dene, burns at the hands of the shadowfell. Only the power of the Autumn-Aldor Dwinn stopped it from being overrun completely. Now, led by the Aldor, you flee to the west for the White City, Aldarris. With you are your childhood friends Tani and Witt, the irritable Uplander Otarr Stronghorn, and a colossal gohl'en of mud and stone, summoned by the Aldor as the shadowfell attacked. It is your first night away from Willows Dene, and you have first watch. Powerhoof's fantasy adventure epic The Telwynium is coming to Steam. Book One, "Winter's Dawn," is available right now on Steam as a free playable demo. Thousand Hells: The Underworld Heists : A tactical narrative game from developer A Sharp and publisher Kitfox Games. Form a team and face the trials of hell in an anthology of Underworld stories with over 200 unique, dynamic narrative encounters and hundreds of hand-painted illustrations. Thousand Hells: The Underworld Heists is releasing on Steam in Fall 2026.

: A tactical narrative game from developer A Sharp and publisher Kitfox Games. Form a team and face the trials of hell in an anthology of Underworld stories with over 200 unique, dynamic narrative encounters and hundreds of hand-painted illustrations. Thousand Hells: The Underworld Heists is releasing on Steam in Fall 2026. Truth Scrapper: Truth Scrapper is a romantic mystery visual novel with a branching story, the next game from insertdisc5, an award-winning developer of In Stars and Time. When memories are more precious than gold, what – and who – will you choose to remember as you set out to investigate a series of attacks in a remote town? A new demo is available now on Steam.

Truth Scrapper is a romantic mystery visual novel with a branching story, the next game from insertdisc5, an award-winning developer of In Stars and Time. When memories are more precious than gold, what – and who – will you choose to remember as you set out to investigate a series of attacks in a remote town? A new demo is available now on Steam. Wicked Delights: The team behind Beacon Pines is working on a rhythm horror game! It's the early 2010's. Ander and her dad, Marcel, run a struggling video shop. To make matters worse, characters from an old, reused VHS tape are breaking out into their world. What unfolds is a frightening supernatural mystery that can only be solved through epic rhythm games.

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