Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, pokemon

It's a Bulbasaur & Bidoof Berry Bash with LEGO Next Pokémon Set

New pocket monster adventures are coming to life with new Smart Play Pokémon sets are coming soon from LEGO

Article Summary LEGO reveals Bulbasaur & Bidoof Berry Bash, a 240-piece Smart Play set that brings Bulbasaur fun to life.

Bulbasaur and Bidoof use exclusive Smart Tags to unlock sounds, reactions, and interactive play with Smart Bricks.

The build features berry picking and a smoothie machine, with Bulbasaur and Bidoof in faithful 2-inch brick form.

Bulbasaur & Bidoof Berry Bash is up for pre-order at $19.99 now and launches August 1, 2026 from LEGO.

LEGO continues to expand its Pokémon lineup with the reveal of Bulbasaur & Bidoof Berry Bash. This 240-piece Smart Play set combines brick-built Pokémon with interactive technology designed to enhance play and display. The set includes two exclusive Smart Tags, allowing Bulbasaur and Bidoof to interact with each other when the Smart Brick its added. This will allow trainers to unlock unique sounds, reactions, and play features that bring both Pokémon to life in a brand new and unique way.

The build depicts Bulbasaur and Bidoof gathering berries before using a smoothie machine to create a refreshing post-training drink. Both Pokémon stand roughly 2" tall and feature charming brick-built designs faithful to their in-game appearances. While the Smart Brick is not included with this set, two special All-in-One Pokémon sets are being offered from LEGO that will include Smart Bricks, more Pokémon, and a charger. So be on the lookout for the Charizard vs. Jolteon and Pikachu Training House to snag up those extra and necessary items. The LEGO Pokémon Smart Play: Bulbasaur & Bidoof Berry Bash is available for pre-order now for $19.99 and will release on August 1, 2026.

LEGO Pokémon SMART Play: Bulbasaur and Bidoof

"Prepare 2 Pokémon for a fun battle. SMART Play™: Berry Bash with Bulbasaur and Bidoof (72155) is a LEGO® Pokémon™ toy building set for girls and boys ages 7 years old and up. Aspiring Pokémon Trainers can enjoy endless hours of imaginative play caring for their lovable Pokémon. Pick berries from the berry tree, place them in the smoothie machine and spin the rotor to make a refreshing drink for Bulbasaur and Bidoof, preparing them for a battle."

"The Bulbasaur and Bidoof brick-built figures each incorporate a SMART Tag. SMART Bricks found in All-In-One Sets (sold separately) bring Pokémon Trainer adventures to life with limitless interactive play possibilities. SMART Bricks react with responsive sounds, lights and more as kids move the Pokémon around. The set contains 240 pieces."

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