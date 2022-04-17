Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? #115 Preview: Mystery Inc. vs. Gamers

Scooby-Doo and his friends take on the most vile villains of all in this preview of Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? #115… video gamers! Check out the preview below.

SCOOBY-DOO: WHERE ARE YOU? #115

DC Comics

0222DC116

(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini (CA) Derek Fridolfs

Playtel has designed a new VR game that allows players to experience their old-fashioned board games in a new light—by transporting them onto a giant virtual board to play! And Mystery Inc. is excited to jump in and give it a try. But when the game is hijacked by the Grim Gamer, it will be up to the gang to solve the mystery before it's game over for everyone.

In Shops: 4/19/2022

SRP: $2.99

