Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? #115 Preview: Mystery Inc. vs. Gamers

Scooby-Doo and his friends take on the most vile villains of all in this preview of Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? #115… video gamers! Check out the preview below.
SCOOBY-DOO: WHERE ARE YOU? #115
DC Comics
0222DC116
(W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini (CA) Derek Fridolfs
Playtel has designed a new VR game that allows players to experience their old-fashioned board games in a new light—by transporting them onto a giant virtual board to play! And Mystery Inc. is excited to jump in and give it a try. But when the game is hijacked by the Grim Gamer, it will be up to the gang to solve the mystery before it's game over for everyone.
In Shops: 4/19/2022
SRP: $2.99
Cover image for 0222DC116 Scooby-Doo: Where Are You? #115 Derek Fridolfs Cover, by (W) Derek Fridolfs (A) Walter Carzon, Horacio Ottolini (CA) Derek Fridolfs, in stores Tuesday, April 19, 2022 from DC Comics
