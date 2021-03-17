SCOOP: Full List Of All 50 Free Comic Book Day Titles For FCBD 2021

Yesterday saw the release of the Gold level Free Comic Book Day titles for FCBD August 14th 2021. Later today we'll see the release of the full details of the Silver Free Comic Book Day titles – officially. But Bleeding cool has had a sneak peek at the covers, titles and publishers of all the rest of the titles. Including Star Wars: The High Republic manga from Viz, a new event Valiant Uprising, the return of Dungeon to NBM, Ed Piskor's Red Room coming to Fantagraphics, the Trailer Park Boys getting their own comic book, and Trese getting a comic from Ablaze. Since DC Comics is not distributed by Diamond in North America any more, we'll have to wait to discover what they'll be up to. But we also learned (and amended below) that the Marvel Gold title will be Hulk/Venom #1, as the Silver Title is Avengers/Spider-Man #1. Might this indicate a new Hulk launch to follow Immortal Hulk?

SILVER TITLES

10 TONS OF FUN PREVIEW

10 Ton Press



SPACE PIRATE: CAPTAIN HARLOCK

ABLAZE



TRESE: UNREPORTED MURDERS

ABLAZE



WORLD OF ZORRO #1

American Mythology



THE RESISTANCE: UPRISING #1

AWA Studios



BLACK / CALEXIT

Black Mask Studios



JUST BEYOND

BOOM! Studios



AVATAR: THE LAST AIRBENDER / THE LEGEND OF KORRA

Dark Horse Comics



TRAILER PARK BOYS

Devil's Due Comics



THE BOYS: HEROGASM #1

Dynamite Entertainment



VAMPIRELLA #1

Dynamite Entertainment



RED ROOM

Fantagraphics Books



THE OVERSTREET GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS 2021

Gemstone Publishing



THE ADVENTURES OF THE BAILEY SCHOOL KIDS #1:

VAMPIRES DON'T WEAR POLKA DOTS

Graphix



ALLERGIC

Graphix



SONIC THE HEDGEHOG 30TH ANNIVERSARY

IDW Publishing



STRAY DOGS

Image Comics



RENT-A-(REALLY SHY!)-GIRLFRIEND

EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW

Kodansha Comics



BOUNTIFUL GARDEN #1

Mad Cave Studios



AVENGERS / SPIDER-MAN

Marvel Comics



DUNGEON IS BACK!

NBM Publishing



ONI PRESS SUMMER CELEBRATION

Oni Lion Forge Publishing



SCHOOL FOR EXTRATERRESTRIAL GIRLS

Papercutz



THE SMURFS TALES

Papercutz

ALL STAR JUDGE DREDD

Rebellion



WHITE ASH

Scout Comics

FUNGIRL: TALES OF A GROWN-UP NOTHING

Silver Sprocker

GLOOMHAVEN: A HOLE IN THE WALL

Source Point Press



FCBD: ON TYRANNY

Ten Speed Press



FCBD: LIFE IS STRANGE

Titan Comics



STREET FIGHTER: BACK TO SCHOOL SPECIAL #1

UDON Entertainment



FCBD: VALIANT UPRISING

Valiant Entertainment



FCBD: THE UNFINISHED CORNER

Vault Comics



FCBD: VAMPIRE: THE MASQUERADE #1

Mad Cave Studios



FCBD: THE LAST KIDS ON EARTH: THRILLING TALES FROM THE TREEHOUSE

Viking Young Readers



FCBD: STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE EDGE OF BALANCE/ GUARDIAN OF THE WHILLS

VIZ Media



FCBD: KYLE'S LITTLE SISTER

Yen Press



FCBD: SOLO LEVELING

Yen Press

GOLD TITLES

WE LIVE: THE UNKNOWN JOURNEY

AfterShock Comics

Before Tala and Hototo began their long journey, there was the beginning of the end of Earth as we know it. In the days after the bracelets fell to earth, a group of young friends embarked on a journey to find one of their own. In the Broken Lands, on the adventure of their lifetimes, these friends face the seedy world of Bracelet Diggers — the dark underground of criminals dealing life-saving bracelets, to those who can afford it most.

Rating: Teen

ARCHIE: PAST, PRESENT & FUTURE FUN!

Archie Comics

It's the Crisis of Infinite Archies! Celebrate 80 years of the Riverdale Gang with this tale featuring a dimensionhopping Archie Andrews in his quest to save the multiverse! Then, witness Archie go toe-to-toe with… himself?! May the best Archie win! Plus, get a preview of the newest Archie One-Shot in shops! This title includes several versions of Archie (from classic to TV to horror) and showcases his evolution as a character over eight decades!

Rating: All Ages

ENTER THE HOUSE OF SLAUGHTER

BOOM! Studios

Are you ready to enter the House of Slaughter? In 2019, James Tynion IV and Werther Dell'Edera introduced the world to Erica Slaughter, the monster hunter who came to Archer's Peak, Wisconsin to save the town's children from the monsters only she can see. But Erica is not the only member of the House of Slaughter… With nearly half a million copies sold, Something is Killing the Children has become a true comic phenomenon, and this Free Comic Book Day you are invited to enter the House of Slaughter… if you dare!

Rating: Teen

CRITICAL ROLE & THE WITCHER

Dark Horse Comics

In the twentieth year of free comics, we bring you stories expanding on two epic worlds. In Critical Role, explore a small but important corner from the adventures of the Mighty Nein. Then, in The Witcher, it's an original tale featuring the iconic witcher, Geralt! Created in close collaboration with CD Projekt Red!

Rating: Mature

INVESTIGATORS: ANTS IN OUR P.A.N.T.S. SNEAK PEEK!

First Second Books

Get a sneak peek at book 4 in the bestselling InvestiGators series! With agent Brash trapped in a mysterious coma, the technicians at S.U.I.T. have designed the ultimate replacement: RoboBrash! This high-tech replica has been programmed with all the original Brash's crime-fighting skills and know-how — but it seems he's got a few bugs in his system! Will Mango and his new partner be enough to stop the giant ants that are on a rampage in the city? Orchestrated by the spaced-out villain, Maestronaut, and Houdino, the dinosaur escape artist, it seems criminals are certainly upping the ANT-e!

Rating: All Ages

FCBD: STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES

IDW Publishing

Join Yoda, Buckets o'Blood, and their Padawan learners as they go on an adventure to help maintain peace during the glory days of the Republic, in a prelude to IDW's Star Wars: The High Republic Adventures series! Written by series architect Daniel José Older, this is the ideal entry into the world of the High Republic-and a can't-miss story for fans!

Rating: All Ages

FCBD: LADY MECHANIKA

Image Comics

A young woman in the Victorian Era searches desperately for the secrets to her past, which resulted in her extraordinary but unnatural mechanical limbs. Lady Mechanika will include the 14-page stand-alone story "The Demon of Satan's Alley," which first introduced Lady Mechanika and her steampunk world (Lady Mechanika #0), plus 8 or more pages of excerpts from upcoming and/or existing Lady Mechanika books including "Monster at the Ministry of Health," the newest story by series creator Joe Benitez which will debut this year at Image Comics.

Rating: Teen

FCBD: MARVEL GOLD TITLE: HULK / VENOM #1

Marvel Comics

Free Comic Book Day is the perfect chance to dive deep into the Marvel Universe with new stories and exciting adventures alongside some of Marvel's most acclaimed creators — and this year, Marvel is bringing you the biggest and boldest stories yet!

Rating: Teen

FCBD: WHO SPARKED THE MONTGOMERY BUS BOYCOTT?

Penguin Workshop

From refusing to give up her bus seat to a white passenger to sparking civil rights protests across America, explore how Rosa Parks' powerful act earned her the title "Mother of the Civil Rights Movement." A story of resistance, strength, and unwavering spirit, this graphic novel invites readers to immerse themselves in the life of the American Civil Rights leader.

Rating: All Ages

FCBD: BLADE RUNNER ONE-SHOT

Titan Comics

This special story connects the Blade Runner Origins and Blade Runner 2029 storylines for the first time! Titan's Gold-level FCBD title reveals the link between Detective Cal's actions in Blade Runner Origins and Detective Ash's story in Blade Runner 2029 #1. Two acclaimed creative teams of Mike Johnson, K. Perkins, Mellow Brown, Andrés Guinaldo, and Fernando Dagnino come together for a spectacular FCBD issue!

Rating: Teen

FCBD: ASSASSIN'S CREED: VALHALLA & DYNASTY

TOKYOPOP

A sneak-peek of two books in the Assassin's Creed series! Valhalla: Many years before the exploits of Eivor Wolf-Kissed, Jarl Stensson and his younger brothers make their way to England at the behest of Halfdan Ragnarsson and Ivarr the Boneless, eager to go to war against Aelfred the Great and his Anglo-Saxon army. But they would do well not to underestimate what awaits them on those green shores… Dynasty: In the 14th year of the Tianbao Era (CE 755) An Lushan, a military governor with ties to the Knights Templar, leads his elite corps to rebel against the Tang Dynasty, and the ill-prepared Tang empire falters under the threat. As the Tang dynasty starts to crumble, Li E, a shady Assassin trained by the Hidden Ones in the far West, teams up with Tang loyalists to turn the tide and save both the dynasty and the country from this crisis.

Rating: Teen

FCBD: ZOM 100: BUCKET LIST OF THE DEAD/ DEMON SLAYER: KIMETSU NO YAIBA

VIZ Media

Zom 100: When a zombie apocalypse ravages his town, it gives Akira the push he needs to live for himself. Now he's on a mission to complete all 100 items on his bucket list before he… well, kicks the bucket. Demon Slayer: In Taisho-era Japan, Tanjiro Kamado makes a living selling charcoal. But his peaceful life is shattered when a demon slaughters his entire family and transforms his little sister Nezuko into a demon herself! Tanjiro sets out on a dangerous journey to find a way to return his sister to normal and destroy the demon who ruined his life.

Rating: Teen