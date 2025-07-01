Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Current News, Events, san diego comic con | Tagged: Ignition Press, sdcc

SDCC: Ignition Press Will Launch Its Voyeur Comic At A Burlesque Show

SDCC: Ignition launches new comic Voyeur by Leah Williams & David Baldeón with burlesque show in San Diego Gaslamp District for Comic-Con

Ignition Press will be debuting the Voyeur First Look preview book from the X-Factor and Power Girl team of Leah Williams and David Baldeón at San Diego Comic-Con from their Ignition Press Room in the Gaslamp District.. This first look at their erotic fine art heist will be readers' first opportunity to preview one of the new publisher's launch titles debuting in comic stores on September 10th, 2025. Quantities will be limited on a daily basis and sold on a first-come, first-served basis with a per-customer purchase limit. But if you want to get the ultra-limited Voyeur First Look Asscan Edition you will have to go to the Voyeur burlesque show, being held on Friday, July 25th at 8:30 pm, also at the Ignition Press Room.

Ignition Press has partnered with Herbal Elegance Revue to host a burlesque performance inspired by the story's steamy romance, fine art, and luxury resort location, as well as the music playlist used by Williams and Baldeón as inspiration while creating the series. The Voyeur burlesque performance is produced by Gwen Ruby of Herbal Elegance Revue and the first hundred fans (age 21+ or with a convincing enough fake ID card) to make a purchase at the Ignition Press Room will be invited to become voyeurs themselves and receive a free ticket to attend the special one-night only performance on Friday night. Tickets will be allocated to 50 customers on Thursday, July 24th and 50 tickets to customers on Friday, July 25th, on a first-come, first-served basis. One ticket will be given out per person, per purchase.

The Voyeur burlesque show will feature a bar sponsored by Ignition Press, and each free ticket includes two drink tickets during the event. Members of the press who wish to attend the Voyeur burlesque show should inquire with Ignition Press' marketing contact. I will do so immediately.

In addition to the Voyeur First Look and Voyeur First Look Asscan Edition, Ignition Press will debut exclusive Voyeur limited edition merchandise at the Ignition Press Room including a premium T-shirt featuring art by Paulina Ganucheau, a tote bag featuring art by Yanick Paquette, sticker, enamel pin, and an art print featuring art by David Baldeón. As previously announced, Leah Williams and David Baldeón will be in attendance for scheduled signings throughout San Diego Comic -Con.

"Building community through memorable, authentic, experiential marketing has been at the heart of our plans for Ignition Press since its formation," added Ignition Press Publisher Filip Sablik. "When our Marketing Director, Bre Sarpy, brought the idea of a burlesque show inspired by Voyeur to the table, all of us at Ignition, Leah, and David enthusiastically leapt at the chance to create an experience that will have fans fall in love with the series like we have."

Image item

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!