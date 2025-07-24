Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Current News, Dark Horse Comics, Events, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged:

SDCC: Nathan Fillion, Heath Corson & Captain Kris' Witness Point Comic

SDCC: Nathan Fillion, Heath Corson and Captain Kris announce a new comic book, Witness Point from Dark Horse Comics

Article Summary Nathan Fillion and Heath Corson team up to write Witness Point, a new comic series for Dark Horse Comics.

Witness Point is a four-issue miniseries with art by Kris Douglas, aka Captain Kris, launching at SDCC.

The story follows a town in chaos after learning it’s a hub for witness protection—and a murder rocks the community.

Fillion and Corson will hold a Witness Point signing at San Diego Comic-Con at the Dark Horse booth on Saturday.

A few days ago, I reported that it looked like Nathan Fillion was going to be writing a new comic book with Heath Corson, to be published by Dark Horse Comics. Well, Entertainment Weekly have exclusively noticed the same. Though they also got a bit of PR to put some flesh on those bones. And naming the comic book in question, Witness Point, drawn by Kris Douglas, aka Captain Kris. And that it will be a four-issue mini-series, created through Fillion's Collision33 production company, which the actor runs with his manager/partner Michelle Chapman and development head Josh Levy.

"Called Witness Point, the story takes place in a bucolic town where residents are rocked by the news that they've been a dumping ground for the witness protection program for the past 40 years… And suddenly, nobody trusts their neighbour anymore…Plus, there's the dead body of the guy who claimed to be a U.S. Marshal to worry about. Now, it's up to the town's sheriff, who's harbouring a massive secret of his own, a female Marshal, and a crew of town weirdos to expose what's actually going on."

"Heath pulled me into his world for Witness Point, and I knew we had to team up to make a comic series. I'm excited to collaborate with him — as well as my partners Michelle Chapman and Josh Levy — to bring this thrilling story to life with Dark Horse Entertainment. I love this project and can't wait to support it at San Diego Comic-Con," says Nathan Fillion. And they notice what we noticed, that an early launch event for Witness Point, Fillion and Corson will be at a Dark Horse Comics signing on Saturday at the show. The listings for Dark Horse at SDCC reveal that on Saturday, they have a signing space at the Dark Horse Comics booth from 5 pm to 5:50 pm with Nathan Fillion and Heath Corson signing labelled "TITLE TBA".

In a recent interview, Nathan Fillion said, "I am a fan of comic books. All the stuff I got in trouble for when I was a kid, daydreaming and drawing in the margins of my binders when I should have been studying, it's all prepared me for this moment."

