The Panels And Signings Of Dark Horse Comics At San Diego Comic-Con

From Frank Miller to Patton Oswalt to Alan Tudyk to Kevin Smith - The Panels And Signings Of Dark Horse Comics At San Diego Comic-Con

Dark Horse SDCC 2025 Panels:

True Crime, True Terror with Dark Horse Comics Thursday 12:00pm – 1:00pm Room 25ABC

From the true tales of Ed Gein and Fredric Wertham to stories of battling demons (within and without), storytellers gather to discuss what makes these types of stories so interesting to explore and what truly haunts us. Featuring David Dastmalchian (Count Crowley, Late Night with the Devil), Eric Powell (Dr. Werthless, Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done), Harold Schechter (Dr. Werthless, Did You Hear What Eddie Gein Done), Leah Kilpatrick (Headless Horseman Annual), Soo Lee (Carmilla: The First Vampire, The Oddly Pedestrian Life of Christopher Chaos), and David Ian McKendry (Barstow, All the Creatures Were Stirring).

Moderated by Rebekah McKendry (Barstow, Tales of Halloween).

Come be a (bar)fly on the wall as Minor Threats co-creators Patton Oswalt , Jordan Blum , and others discuss the C-list villains and henchpeople that populate the world of Minor Threats and share a peek at what's coming next. Additional panelists include collaborators Heath Corson , Gerry Duggan , Soo Lee, Hannah Rose May , Dan Hernandez , J.M. DeMatteis , and Timmy Heague . Moderated by Cara O'Neil (VP marketing, Dark Horse Comics).

WEBTOON and panelists from IDW, Dark Horse, and Saturday AM explore how legendary publishers are redefining iconic stories for the digital age. Featuring Quinn Sonsa-Spears (WEBTOON executive producer), Ethan LeBlanc (WEBTOON managing editor), Bixie Mathieu (IDW associate editor), Cara O'Neil (Dark Horse Comics VP of marketing), Whyt Manga (Saturday AM co-owner and creator), and moderated by Borys Kit (writer, The Hollywood Reporter).

Discover Neon Ichiban, a new all-in-one digital comics and manga hub from Comixology vets David Steinberger and Chip Mosher . Launching with a stellar lineup of publishers (Dark Horse Comics, DC, DSTLRY, Kodansha, Marvel Comics, Oni Press, Vault Comics) and more to be announced, Neon Ichiban lets fans read, buy, sell, and collect digital comics like never before. This panel offers a first look at key features, including same-day releases, limited digital collectibles, re-sellable digital comics, and Neon Ichiban's exclusive remarques technology, where creators can sign and sketch on your digital comics.

The writers and artists of some of Marvel, DC, Image, and Dark Horse Comics' freshest breakout titles talk about how the newest generation of comic creators broke into the industry. Featuring Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine, Green Arrow), Tate Brombal (Green Lantern Dark, Batgirl), Soo Lee (Maleficent, Cheetra, Carmila), Julio Anta (Blue Beetle, Frontera), and Jacoby Salcedo (Blue Beetle, It's Only Teenage Wasteland). Moderated by BOOM! Studios editor Ramiro Portnoy .

Manga is one of the top-selling book categories in North America. Today, there are more manga and webtoons available in print and digital than ever, and more companies are entering the scene. But what are the opportunities and obstacles facing publishers today? Get a taste of what's hot, what's not, and what's next from top publishing industry pros, including Hope Donovan (editorial director, VIZ Media), Sullivan Rouaud (founder, Mangetsu), Shuichi Mochida (COAMIX, Silent Manga Audition), Ben Applegate (director, publishing services, Penguin Random House), Morgan Perry (marketing manager, book publishing, Square Enix America), Ed Chavez (president and editor-in-chief, Denpa Books), and Michael Gombos (senior director of licensed publications, Dark Horse). Moderated by Deb Aoki (Mangasplaining).

In 1943, two prisoners in a Nazi concentration camp wrote a sci-fi/fantasy opera that imagines Death going on strike to protest a dictator's forever wars. Eighty years later, Berger Books/Dark Horse published the acclaimed graphic novel adaptation Death Strikes: The Emperor of Atlantis. In this musical panel, creators Dave Maass (writer) and Patrick Lay (illustrator), violinist Adam Millstein (Ziering-Conlon Initiative for Recovered Voices), pianist Sebastian Chang , and singers from the University of Colorado Boulder will discuss the process of turning this remarkable composition into a graphic novel and then back again into a staged, comic-inspired opera production with the Louisville Orchestra . There will be exclusive video and even live vocal performances!

Actors use writers' words to make fans laugh and cry. What happens when they start writing their own stories? How do you transition from actor to writer? How alike or different is writing to acting? What happens when you go from being fan-favorite characters to creating them—from playing in someone else's world to building your own? Emmy and Grammy Award–winning comedian, actor, and writer Patton Oswalt , SAG Award nominee Aimee Garcia (Lucifer, Dexter), A. J. Mendez (New York Times bestselling author of Crazy Is My Superpower), Hannah Rose May (Ghosts, Ballers, Curb Your Enthusiasm), and Utkarsh Ambudkar (Pitch Perfect, Free Guy, Ghosts) will explore these questions on a panel moderated by Jordan Blum (co-creator of Marvel's M.O.D.O.K. and Minor Threats).

Actor Thomas Jane (Troppo, The Punisher, The Lycan), Eisner Award-winning writer/artist Becky Cloonan (Somna, By Chance or Providence), writer/artist Phillip Sevy (The House, Headless Horseman Annual), and artist Drew Zucker (The House, The Feeding) discuss creating the plot, setting, and characters of some of the most creepy and hair-raising comics out now and why we love to be frightened. Moderated by Jonathan James (Daily Dead).

Abrams Books, Dark Horse Comics, WEBTOON, and Magpie Games are thrilled to treat fans to a panel worthy of the Avatar! Join publishing's creators and writers of Avatar: The Last Airbender and The Legend of Korra for an exploration of the beloved world.

Collectible editions of manga—from Berserk and Vinland Saga to Gundam and Vagabond—are among the top-selling comics in English, and most are international collaborations with no equivalent in Japan. Hear from the minds behind these deluxe artifacts as Ben Applegate (Penguin Random House director publishing services), Michael Gombos (senior director of licensed publications, Dark Horse), Ed Chavez (Denpa publisher) and Gary Groth (editor-in-chief of The Comics Journal), co-founder of Fantagraphics, and editor of dozens of important archival editions of comics including Popeye, Love & Rockets, Prince Valiant, Krazy Kat, and many more. Hear never-before-shared details, see copies of the latest collectible editions before they go on sale—and maybe even go home with a free book!

Learn more about the wandering rabbit ronin when Stan Sakai (Usagi Yojimbo) discusses 40+ years of creating his beloved comic book series. From past adventures to new horizons, Jared Cullum (Kodi) and Zack Rosenberg (T.S. Hullabaloo) join Sakai for a lively conversation moderated by Justin Eisinger (editor-in-chief, Dogu Publishing; It Rhymes with Takei).

Comic-Con special guest and legend Frank Miller , one of the most important creators of the last half century, returns to San Diego for a career-spanning conversation. From Ronin Rising to Sin City, from Pandora to The Dark Knight Returns, this panel will give attendees insight into Miller's storied collaborations, the resonance of his work, and the highly anticipated projects to come.

If you let him, Kevin Smith is going to use his mouth on you—in front of everyone at Hall H! Come celebrate the 30th anniversary of Mallrats and the 25th anniversary of Dogma with the hack who made 'em! Hear all about the next movie he's making and see a slew of new comics from Kev, including Archie Meets Jay and Silent Bob, the Marvel and DC crossover, and his Quick Stops from Secret Stash Press and Dark Horse. End your Comic-Con day with hours of chatter from Silent Bob!

American Caper, the new crime fiction universe and upcoming original comic book series from the writers and creative team behind Grand Theft Auto, will be revealed at this talk with the talent team, including Lazlow (GTA, Red Dead Redemption), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Chris Anderson (Lost Angels), and Shelly Bond (Sandman). This murderers' row of crime-fiction and comic book creatives will discuss what to expect from the upcoming saga, releasing in late 2025 from Absurd Ventures and Dark Horse Comics. Moderated by Cara O'Neil (Dark Horse Comics).

Heroes of Might and Magic introduced the world to a new hybrid genre of strategy roleplaying games, spawning several sequels and inspiring countless imitators. The original creator Jon Van Caneghem and franchise alums Mark Caldwell , David Mullich , and other New World Computing vets share insights into the birth and development of this beloved game that's grown into a hit international phenomenon. Moderated by Neal Hallford , author of Heroes of Might and Magic: 30th Anniversary Retrospective.

Roye Okupe (creator, executive producer, showrunner), Brandon Easton (story editor), Kerri Grant (writer), and <

Dark Horse SDCC 2025 Signings:

Thursday 10-10:50 am JAMES CAMERON'S AVATAR: FRONTIERS OF PANDORA–SO'LEK'S JOURNEY – Ray Fawkes , Michael Heisler

, Thursday 11-11:50 am ELFQUEST – Wendy Pini , Richard Pini

, Thursday 12-12:50 pm SYNTHETICS, MEDUSA – Tony Parker JENNY ZERO – Dave Dwonch

JENNY ZERO – Thursday 1-1:50 pm 10,000 INK STAINS, BLACK HAMMER – Jeff Lemire GILT FRAME – Matt Kindt , Margie Kindt BLACK HAMMER – Ray Fawkes

GILT FRAME – , BLACK HAMMER – Ray Fawkes Thursday 2-2:50 pm DR. WERTHLESS, DID YOU HEAR WHAT EDDIE GEIN DONE? – Eric Powell , Harold Schechter FOUR GATHERED ON CHRISTMAS EVE – Becky Cloonan , Eric Powell

, FOUR GATHERED ON CHRISTMAS EVE – , Eric Powell Thursday 3-3:50 pm – DARK HORSE AND TINY ONION PRESENT: THE ODDLY PEDESTRIAN LIFE OF CHRISTOPHER CHAOS – James Tynion IV , Tate Brombal , Soo Lee

, , Thursday 4-5:30 pm MINOR THREATS – ARCHIE VS. MINOR THREATS and more – Patton Oswalt , Jordan Blum , Timmy Heague , and more TBA

, , , and more TBA Thursday 6-6:50 pm STAR WARS: HYPERSPACE STORIES AND THE HIGH REPUBLIC ADVENTURES – Cavan Scott , George Mann , Harvey Tolibao

, , Friday 10-10:50 AM ELFQUEST – Wendy Pini, Richard Pini

Friday 11-11:50 AM BARSTOW – Rebekah McKendry , David Ian McKendry

, Friday 12-12:50 PM DEATH STRIKES: THE EMPEROR OF ATLANTS – Dave Maass , Patrick Lay MASTERMINDS, KILL ALL IMMORTALS – Zack Kaplan

, MASTERMINDS, KILL ALL IMMORTALS – Friday 1:00-1:50 PM GHOSTBUSTERS: DEAD MAN'S CHEST – David M. Booher THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS: A VISUAL HISTORY – Troy Benjamin , Craig Goldberg , John Yurcaba

THE REAL GHOSTBUSTERS: A VISUAL HISTORY – , , Friday 2-2:50 PM MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE: ANDRA ONE-SHOT, REVOLUTION, REVELATION, AND MORE – Tiffany Smith , Tim Seeley , Tim Sheridan , Rob David , Ted Biaselli

, , , , Friday 3-4:30 PM MINOR THREATS: THE BROOD and more – Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Heath Corson , Soo Lee, and more TBA

, Soo Lee, and more TBA Friday 5-5:50 PM CARMILLA – Amy Chu , Soo Lee NAKED CITY – Eric Drooker

, Soo Lee NAKED CITY – Friday 6-6:50 PM RESIDENT ALIEN CAST AND SHOWRUNNER (SEASON 4) – Alan Tudyk , Sara Tomko , Corey Reynolds , Alice Wetterlund , Chris Sheridan

, , , , Saturday 10-10:50 AM – DARK HORSE AND COMIXOLOGY ORIGINALS PRESENT: BARNSTORMERS – Scott Snyder , Tula Lotay TURTLE BREAD – Kim-Joy NEPTUNE – Michael Conrad BLACK SIGHT, WE ONLY KILL EACH OTHER – Stephanie Phillips

, TURTLE BREAD – NEPTUNE – BLACK SIGHT, WE ONLY KILL EACH OTHER – Saturday 11-11:50 AM CANTO – David M. Booher, Drew Zucker THE HOUSE – Phillip Sevy , Drew Zucker KEPLER – Phillip Sevy

THE HOUSE – , Drew Zucker KEPLER – Phillip Sevy Saturday 12-12:50 PM AMERICAN CAPER – Lazlow , Tyler Boss , Shelly Bond , David Lapham , Lee Loughridge , Chris Anderson

, , , , , Saturday 1-1:50 PM COUNT CROWLEY – David Dastmalchian HEADLESS HORSEMAN ANNUAL – David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick

HEADLESS HORSEMAN ANNUAL – David Dastmalchian, Saturday 2-2:50 PM STRANGER THINGS AND DUNGEONS & DRAGONS: THE RISE OF HELLFIRE – Jody Houser , Eric Campbell , Myles Wohl

, , Saturday 3-4:30 PM SPECIAL GUEST TO BE ANNOUNCED

Saturday 5-5:50 PM TITLE TBA – Nathan Fillion , Heath Corson

, Heath Corson Saturday 6-6:50 PM SIN CITY – Frank Miller

Sunday 10-10:50 AM FROM THE WORLD OF GHOST: SISTER IMPERATOR – Corinna Bechko DRIVE LIKE HELL, HEARTPIERCER – Rich Douek

DRIVE LIKE HELL, HEARTPIERCER – Sunday 11-11:50 AM HELEN OF WYNDHORN – Tom King , Bilquis Evely , Matheus Lopes

, , Sunday 12-12:50 PM USAGI YOJIMBO – Stan Sakai CHIBI USAGI: ATTACK OF THE HEEBIE CHIBIS – Stan Sakai, Julie Sakai

CHIBI USAGI: ATTACK OF THE HEEBIE CHIBIS – Stan Sakai, Sunday 1:30-2:20 PM AMERICAN CAPER – Lazlow, Shelly Bond, David Lapham, Chris Anderson

Sunday 2:30-3:20 pm IYANU: CHILD OF WONDER – Roye Okupe , Brandon Easton , Vincent Edwards , Kerri Grant

, , , Sunday 3:30-4:30 pm HEROES OF MIGHT AND MAGIC 30TH ANNIVERSARY – Neal Hallford, Mark Caldwell, David Mullich, Phelan Sykes

