Will Nathan Fillion Announce His New Comic From Dark Horse At SDCC?

Will Nathan Fillion announce his new comic from Dark Horse Comics at San Diego Comic-Con?

Article Summary Nathan Fillion rumored to announce a new Dark Horse comic with Heath Corson at San Diego Comic-Con

Dark Horse Comics has a mysterious "TITLE TBA" signing slot with Fillion and Corson scheduled at SDCC

Speculation grows due to a major Fillion-branded slot at SDCC and no other projects announced yet

Heath Corson, noted comic and TV writer, is closely linked to this potential Dark Horse Comics project

He's Mal in Firefly, Richard Castle in Castle, John Nolan in The Rookie, Captain Hammer in Doctor Horrible and Guy Gardner in Superman and upcoming Peacemaker and Lanterns. And now it looks as if Nathan Fillion will have his very own comic book with Heath Corson coming from Dark Horse Comics. And why do we think that way? Because there's a big Nathan Fillion space from Dark Horse at San Diego Comic-Con, and nothing right now to fill it. The listings for Dark Horse at SDCC reveal that on Saturday, they have a signing space at the Dark Horse Comics booth from 5pm to 5:50pm with Nathan Fillion and Heath Corson signing labelled "TITLE TBA". With nothing else from the pair currently on the books that suggests there may be a brand new thing about to be announced at Dark Horse Comics for the show with them.

What? I don't know. It does come just after a Frank Miller Dark Horse Spotlight panel running from 3-4pm talking about "the highly anticipated projects to come." The day before, they also have an Actors-Turned-Comic-Writers panel with Nathan is not attached to but a number of other Dark Horse writers are, such as Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum, Hannah Rose May and Utkarsh Ambudkar all writing comics for Dark Horse. Might they have a surprise guest?

After all, in a recent interview, Nathan Fillion said, "I am a fan of comic books. All the stuff I got in trouble for when I was a kid, daydreaming and drawing in the margins of my binders when I should have been studying, it's all prepared me for this moment." Might he be writing some, too?

This is, of course, all guesswork and happenstance. Heath Corson, old friend of Bleeding Cool, is also a writer on a number of comics such as Bizarro, King's Quest, Scooby Apocalypse, Minor Threats, as well as TV shows such as Animal Kingdom, Scream, He Man, Justice League Action, Halo, Aim High, Batman: Assault on Arkham, Justice League: War and Justice League: Throne of Atlantis is presumably just as involved as Nathan Fillion. And if he replies to any of my messages about this, maybe I might learn more.

Based on this, and this alone, what do you think?

