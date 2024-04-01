Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: sebastian girner, tko comics

Sebastian Girner Out At TKO Comics For Pastures New

Sebastian Girner is out at TKO Comics for pastures new... possibky including goats, we arev not entirely sure yet.

Bleeding Cool recently heard that Sebastian Girner was no longer Editor-In-Chief of direct-distributed comic book publisher TKO Comics. His Linked-In profile lists his stint at the publisher as "Dec 2018 – Mar 2024 · 5 yrs 4 mos". And it is now April the 1st.

Last September, Bleeding Cool reported that Girner was "now setting up his own comic book publisher, to run alongside his TKO Work. Goats Flying Press is described as "an independent comic book publisher located in Brooklyn, NY." His Linked-In also states that he has been a part-time Thesis Faculty Advisor at MFA Visual Narrative in New York since September as well.

TKO founder and publisher Tze Chun tells Bleeding Cool, "TKO will continue to publish our critically acclaimed original titles by top creators with our next wave of books to be announced soon. While Sebastian Girner will no longer serve as Editor-In-Chief at TKO, we wish him the best in his next endeavors including his recently-launched independent publishing company Goats Flying Press."

German-born, American-raised editor and writer, Sebastian Girner was previously a Marvel Comics editor in titles such as Punisher MAX, Ghost Rider and New Mutants, before becoming a freelance editor on creator-owned titles such as Black Science, Deadly Class, and the Harvey and Southern Bastards. He writes and co-writes the Scales & Scoundrels series from Image and TKO, Shirtless Bear-Fighter from Image and The Devil's Red Bride from Vault. He has also worked for, and with VIZ Media, Heavy Metal, Kodansha, Penguin Random House, and Wizards of the Coast. Why Goats Flying Press? "Goats exhibit all of the traits that we strive to embody in our quest of publishing true comics: passion, perseverance, playfulness, and preparedness to run headfirst through a brick wall should the situation demand it."

As for whether he will be taking on a new role separate from Goats Flying Press… well that may be one of those shoes dropping. Sebastian Girner did not respond to requests for comment earlier.

