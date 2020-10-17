TKO Has New Comics For November, From Niles, Orlando and Paknadel

Boutique graphic novel publisher TKO has a new range of graphic novels and comic books now available to pre-order, including three new Wave 3 miniseries ready to binge, a new prose horror book, and three TKO shorts. All titles will ship on the 9th of November. Here are the full listings:

LONESOME DAYS, SAVAGE NIGHTS

by Salvatore Simeone, Steve Niles, Szymon Kudranski

$19.99 – $29.99

Stu is a private detective with one hell of a trick up his sleeve…and a monster under his skin. When the one person he cares about is murdered, Stu unleashes the beast he's kept hidden inside and paints the town red. From best-selling creators Steve Niles (30 Days of Night), Salvatore Simeone and Szymon Kudranski (Batman: The Dark Night, The Punisher).

THE PULL

by Steve Orlando, Ricardo López Ortiz

$19.99 – $29.99

When the unstoppable cosmic force of the Undoer threatens the existence of Earth itself, Demm, a disgraced government agent, must shake off a lifetime's worth of regret if he's going to save us all. From superstar creators Steve Orlando (Wonder Woman, Martian Manhunter) and Ricardo López Ortiz (Deadpool, Hit-Girl: Colombia).

REDFORK

by Alex Paknadel, Nil Vendrell

$19.99 – $29.99

Ex-con Noah returns to find his hometown of Redfork decayed by opioid abuse. But soon he discovers a more sinister and dangerous supernatural presence lurking in the coal mines below town… From critically acclaimed creators Alex Paknadel (Giga) and Nil Vendrell (Shirtless Bear-Fighter!).

BLOOD LIKE GARNETS

by Leigh Harlen, Maria Nguyen (Illustrated Prose)

Regular price$14.99

SHORT 001: SEEDS OF EDEN

by Joe Corallo, Liana Kangas, Paul Azaceta

$2.99

When a space pioneer attempts to create a self-sustaining colony on Jupiter, her visit takes an unsuspecting and deadly turn. From Liana Kangas & Joe Corallo (She Said Destroy) and Paul Azaceta (Outcast).

This self-contained limited edition short is a printed zine sized at 8.5" x 5.5".

SHORT 002: FATHER OF ALL THINGS

by Sebastian Girner, Baldemar Rivas

$2.99

It is 1914 and the world is at war. Idealistic 14-year old Georg is ready to defend his country, but nothing could prepare him for the supernatural horrors that await beneath the trenches. From Sebastian Girner (Shirtless Bear-Figher!, Scales & Scoundrels) and Baldemar Rivas (Unearth).

This self-contained limited edition short is a printed zine sized at 8.5" x 5.5".

SHORT 003: NIGHT TRAIN

by Steve Foxe, Lisandro Estherren

$2.99

When Neal's new baby brother begins to drive him insane with sleepless nights, Neal starts seeing a spectral train with a ghostly conductor offering to solve his problems by taking his baby brother far away. From Steve Foxe (Razorblades: The Horror Magazine) and Lisandro Estherren (Redneck, The Last Contract).

This self-contained limited edition short is a printed zine sized at 8.5" x 5.5".