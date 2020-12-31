Second Sight Launch Laxia, The Edge and Lady Freedom in March 2021

Relatively new comic book publisher Second Sight is launching three titles through Diamond Comic Distributors in March 2021, The Book Of Lyaxia, The Edge and Lady Freedom. Here are the full Second Sight March 2021 solicitations.

BOOK OF LYAXIA #1 (OF 6)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JAN211526

(W) Aron Pohara (A) Andi Baquerizo (CA) Kenneth Rocafort

Welcome to the world of Nexus. World of gods from different mythologies! Greek, Egyptian, Norse, Roman gods living together! Join Chronos Deimos and Chronos two twin royal brothers, while they try to find where they belong on this realm! What their destiny is! In the first issue a coup in capital of the gods (Titaan) a coup against twins is underway and a mysterious figure comes onto the scene that is attempting to guide one of the twins toward his destiny!nIn Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

THE EDGE #1

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JAN211528

(W) Marvin Wynn (A/CA) Mark V

Infected by the super steroid The Edge, Revenant is on a rampage to eliminate Richard

Tartabull. Can the strike team placed between them stop Revenant? Or will they all spread the infection of The Edge further?

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $3.99

LADY FREEDOM #1 (OF 5)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JAN211530

(W) Arthur Bellfield (A/CA) Spike Jarrell

Introduction to the concept of the Superverse and the first appearance of Lady Freedom, Scarlet, Camille and Black Valkyrie. Lady Freedom is Natalie Cloudrider a Native American US Army Sergeant that volunteers for the Freedom Fighter Program. We join the story sometime after she has donned the uniform and is about to take on her first major challenge-taking down the villainous Black Valkyrie.

In Shops: Mar 03, 2021

SRP: $3.99

LEAVE ON THE LIGHT TP (MR)

SECOND SIGHT PUBLISHING

JAN211532

(W) Bradley Golden, George Aguilar (A) Alex Sarabia, Adam Fields, Stan Yak (CA) Oscar Pinto

Leave on the Light is a supernatural/horror thriller about a notorious serial killer who murdered and terrorized a suburban New York community. He was later caught and sentenced to death, but he didn't stay dead. Upon his execution his spirit was released into the jail electric system causing him to continue his reign of terror from beyond the grave! In Shops: Mar 03, 2021 SRP: $9.99