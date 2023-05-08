Separated At Birth: Joe Glass & Dai Laffyn, Welsh Joker? (Spoilers) Batman Incorporated has introduced The Joker's new gang of Joker Incorporated. On the basis that if Batman can do it, so can he.

Last month's Batman Incorporated #7 introduced Dusty Bronco after a briefer appearance in #5. A Texan-themed Joker and one of the Clown Prince Of Crime's new gang of Joker Incorporated. On the basis that if Batman can do it, so can the Joker.

Solicitations have revealed their names as "Tap Dance Man, Corvus Cawl, the Ghoul, Alpaca, Dusty Bronco, and Dai Laffyn" but the Ghoul has a longer and better name, Charles De Ghoul as the Joker of France.

We are also told that there are Jokers for Australia, China, England, Australia and Argentina… but I reckon Dai Laffyn has to be Welsh rather than English, yes? With a name like that? Someone needs to watch Welcome To Wrexham I think. Make sure Batman Incorporated doesn't make an Oslo, Sweden reference again. And I have to say, doesn't look entirely unlike Welsh comic book creator and former Bleeding Cool contributor Joe Glass. I wonder…

It this a separated-at-birth scenario? Better go get the cut-and-paste copy that you all know and love. Ed Brisson? John Timms? Whose idea was this?

BATMAN INCORPORATED #8 CVR A JOHN TIMMS

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

What's Batman without the Joker? Why does Batman get to have Batmen all over the world, when Joker only has Gotham? Well, the end of Batman's global monopoly is approaching. The Joker is here to disrupt his enterprise with the launch of Joker Incorporated! Australia gets a Joker! China gets a Joker! England gets a Joker! Australia gets a Joker! Argentina gets a Joker! France gets a Joker! Everyone gets a Joker! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 05/09/2023

BATMAN INCORPORATED #9 CVR D INC 1:25 JOHN TIMMS CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

Joker Incorporated has unleashed a game of terror across the globe. Thousands of lives are at stake as Joker, the Tap Dance Man, Corvus Cawl, the Ghoul, Alpaca, Dusty Bronco, and Dai Laffyn roll out their twisted plan of chaos and mayhem. In order to defeat Joker Inc., Batman Incorporated may have to cross a line the group promised never to cross.

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 6/13/2023

BATMAN INCORPORATED #10 CVR C INC 1:25 JOHN TIMMS CARD STOCK VAR

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) John Timms

The villains of Joker Incorporated continue to wreak havoc across the globe. Can Batman Incorporated stop them without betraying a promise to Batman? Joker continues to force their hand into a bloody, winnerless battle. With one member of Batman Incorporated dead and another on life support, the team is faced with a terrifying realization that Joker Incorporated may have outplayed them. Knight and Gray Wolf discover a startling secret about the Welsh madman Dai Laffyn that may help them turn the tide in this war–but at what cost?

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 7/11/2023