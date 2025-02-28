Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, Image, Swipe File | Tagged: amp, Lovestruck

Separated At Birth: Lovestruck And… Lovestruck

Separated At Birth: Lovestruck by Dennis Hopeless and Kevin Mellon and... Lovestruck by MC Foley, Don Handfield and Alonso Molina

Article Summary Explore two comics: Lovestruck 2011 by Dennis Hopeless and 2025's Lovestruck by MC Foley.

2011's Lovestruck features Cupid as a CEO in a world where love is big business.

2025's Lovestruck follows Tris and a ghost Cupid in a darkly comedic love adventure.

Love, chaos, and supernatural events intertwine in these distinct Lovestruck tales.

In 2011, Image Comics published the comic book Lovestruck by Dennis Hopeless and Kevin Mellon.

"It's a love story, but not like you think. There's no boy meets girl or star-crossed soul mates. Love is a billion-dollar industry. Cupid's the megalomaniac CEO. And Kali Monroe gets paid to break your heart. Love is all around us. These are the pricks who control it!" "We all have those friends who are talented and charming and great in every other way but just can't make relationships work. They're always in their own way. Lovestruck is about what happens when these hopelessly loveless folks are given all the powers of Cupid. But how can you control love when you don't believe in it?" – Dennis Hopeless

And in 2025, new comics publisher AMP is publishing the comic book Lovestruck by MC Foley, Don Handfield and Alonso Molina, and has already been picked up for development as a television series by Ryan Reynolds' production company Maximum Effort.

"LoveStruck is a darkly comedic comic series that delves into the chaotic love life of Trisha 'Tris' Jane, a jaded photographer who makes her living taking pictures of adulterers for a high-powered family law firm. Her world is turned upside down when she accidentally runs over what appears to be a Cupid impersonator while fleeing a botched flash mob proposal. However, this isn't just any Cupid look-alike; it's the real Cupid, the God of Love, who had materialized to assist Tris with her love troubles. Now, Cupid is in a coma, and his ghost, visible only to Tris, reveals that he will die if she doesn't help him make people fall in love. Despite her deep-seated cynicism and disbelief in love, Tris reluctantly agrees to assist him. Each issue follows Tris as she navigates a series of absurd and supernatural events, from sabotaging her own relationships to transforming her best friend's nerdy assistant into a romantic contender. As Tris grapples with Cupid's unconventional methods and her own misgivings about love, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and redemption. With Cupid's guidance, she learns that love, in all its messy and unpredictable glory, might just be worth the chaos. Through humor, romance, and a touch of the supernatural, LoveStruck explores the unpredictable nature of love and the lengths one might go to for a second chance at happiness."

Here's a look at Lovestruck by Dennis Hopeless and Kevin Mellon.

And at Lovestruck by MC Foley, Don Handfield and Alonso Molina.

Is the situation… hopeless?

Call it Separated At Birth or call it Swipe File, we present two or more images, concepts or comic books that resemble each other to some degree. They may be homages, parodies, ironic appropriations, coincidences, or works of the lightbox. We trust you, the reader, to make that judgment yourself. If you are unable to do so, we ask that you please return your eyes to their maker before any further damage is done. Separated At Borth doesn't judge; it is interested more in the process of creation, how work influences other work, how new work comes from old, and sometimes how the same ideas emerge simultaneously as if their time has just come. The Swipe File was named after the advertising industry habit, where writers and artists collect images and lines they admire to inspire them in their work. It was swiped from the Comic Journal, which originally ran a similar column in the eighties and nineties, and the now-defunct Swipe Of The Week website from the noughties, but Separated At Birth was considered a less antagonistic title.

