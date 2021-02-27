Separated At Birth: President Bolsonaro and Justice League Satellite

Jair Messias Bolsonaro is the 38th president of Brazil. Elected in 2018 as a member of the conservative Social Liberal Party before cutting ties with them, he has been in office since the 1st of January 2019. He just posted the following announcement;

Today at 23:50 straight from India

We will launch Amazon-1, the first 100 % Brazilian satellite.

Will also serve to monitor our Amazon. Brazil increasingly investing in science and technology.

BRAZIL OVER EVERYTHING!

GOD IS OVER EVERYONE!

Follow the launch live via the link: https://t.co/WJus1JZ2Po

Accompanied by the following photo. Which looked rather familiar.

Bleeding Cool reader Emílio Baraçal replied on Facebook, saying "What is the Justice League satellite doing there? Using without permission from DC Comics president?"

Say, maybe President Bolsonaro will be the big cameo appearance in Zack Snyder's Justice League Snyder Cut? You never know…

