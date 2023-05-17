Serious Truck Accident For Diamond Comic Distributors In New York Diamond Comic Distributors have issued a Special Alert concerning Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing product on-sale on the 24th of May.

Dear Diamond Customer:

Due to a serious truck accident, the shipment of Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing product with an in-store date of May 24 that was en route to Diamond's Plattsburgh Distribution Center was damaged or destroyed.

While our immediate thoughts are with the drivers involved in the accident, all parties are also working to resolve the situation. More information will be provided as it becomes available. While some product may ship from reserves/backstock, some will need to be sent from the printer for a delayed release.

Diamond regrets any inconvenience this situation creates for you and your customers. If you have additional questions regarding this information, please contact Diamond's Retail Services Department. Thank you.

This is not the first time this kind of thing has happened, in shops heading to or going from Diamond's warehouses in Plattsburgh, New York, and it seems to have just affected stock being shipped from Penguin Random House's exclusive comics distributor for Marvel Comics and IDW Publishing to Diamond Comic Distributors for redistribution to the direct market still operated by Diamond. We trust that more stores have been informed directly than last time.

The Plattsburgh, NY Distribution Center was recently relocated to 1560 Military Turnpike in a location that doubled it size and measured 108,000 square feet. At the time Diamond Vice President of Operations John Wurzer stated "After months of planning and hard work on the part of our Operations and Distribution Center staffs, both new facilities are up and running without any interruption in weekly shipments to retailers. In addition to giving us additional space to stock more products in greater depth, we've implemented several innovations that will enable us to process the over-2-million units in our customer's weekly shipments more accurately and efficiently than ever."