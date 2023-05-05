Shadowman Darque Legacy Preview For Valiant's Free Comic Book Day The Free Comic Book Day Shadowman: Darque Legacy from Valiant will include an original Shadowman story from Bob Hall.

Shadowman was created in 1992 by Jim Shooter, Steve Englehart, and David Lapham, and may be the original Valiant character which had a greater impact on pop culture courtesy of the subsequent video game. The series' first protagonist was Jack Boniface as a voodoo and death-powered individual, but he would be superseded by Michael LeRoi created by Garth Ennis and Ashley Wood, and it was his version which would inspire the game from Acclaim Entertainment, including necromancy, afterlife traversal, shadow and darkness manipulation and mastery over the Deadside. But the new Shadowman game, Darque Legacy, goes back to the original version.

Recently, the new Valiant Entertainment has reduced itself to publishing one comic book a month. But with the Free Comic Book Day preview of Shadowman: Darque Legacy, out tomorrow, that will make two titles for May. One of which you don't have to pay for. And it will include an original Shadowman story from Bob Hall featuring the earlier Shadowman. And Bleeding Cool has a preview of that story in the inked-but-unlettered form below…

And interviews with Bob Hall and a look at the new video game, Darque Legacy from Blowfish Studios.

FCBD 2023 SHADOWMAN DARQUE LEGACY (NET)

VALIANT ENTERTAINMENT LLC

DEC220044

(W) Bob Hall, Becky Cloonan, Michael Conrad (A) Bob Hall, Liam Sharp

From legendary SHADOWMAN creator Bob Hall, Valiant's FCBD SHADOWMAN new story delves into the secret past of Valiant's premier horror character.

Includes an inside look at the 2023 series X-O MANOWAR UNCONQUERED from the acclaimed writing team of Becky Cloonan and Michael W. Conrad and award-winning artist Liam Sharp! Exclusive Original Material Rating: Teen