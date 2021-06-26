Shang-Chi #2 Preview – Shang-Chi vs. Captain America?!

Things aren't going so well for Shang-Chi in this preview of Shang-Chi #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. First, he loses a bidding war against The Hand for a Cosmic Cube. Then he has to take on Captain America in hand-to-hand combat when Cap tries to bust up the auction. But that should be no problem for the greatest martial artist in the Marvel Universe, right? Check out the preview below.
SHANG-CHI #2
MARVEL COMICS
APR210858
APR210861 – SHANG-CHI #2 BUSTOS SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99
APR210859 – SHANG-CHI #2 MOMOKO VAR – $3.99
(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu
SHANG-CHI VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA!
• There's a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it.
• But Shang-Chi and his Five Weapons Society might outbid them!
• Unless a certain Star-Spangled Avenger has anything to say about it… Uh-oh…
32 PGS./Rated T+
In Shops: 6/30/2021
SRP: $3.99
Cover image for APR210858 SHANG-CHI #2, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210861 SHANG-CHI #2 BUSTOS SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Natacha Bustos, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Cover image for APR210859 SHANG-CHI #2 MOMOKO VAR, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Peach Momoko, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210858 SHANG-CHI #2, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210858 SHANG-CHI #2, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210858 SHANG-CHI #2, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210858 SHANG-CHI #2, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
Interior preview page from APR210858 SHANG-CHI #2, by (W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu, in stores Wednesday, June 30, 2021 from MARVEL COMICS
