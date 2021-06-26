Shang-Chi #2 Preview – Shang-Chi vs. Captain America?!

Things aren't going so well for Shang-Chi in this preview of Shang-Chi #2, in stores Wednesday from Marvel Comics. First, he loses a bidding war against The Hand for a Cosmic Cube. Then he has to take on Captain America in hand-to-hand combat when Cap tries to bust up the auction. But that should be no problem for the greatest martial artist in the Marvel Universe, right? Check out the preview below.

SHANG-CHI #2

MARVEL COMICS

APR210858

APR210861 – SHANG-CHI #2 BUSTOS SPIDER-MAN VILLAINS VAR – $3.99

APR210859 – SHANG-CHI #2 MOMOKO VAR – $3.99

(W) Gene Luen Yang (A) Dike Ruan (CA) Leinil Francis Yu

SHANG-CHI VS. CAPTAIN AMERICA!

• There's a Cosmic Cube for sale, and everyone from Hydra to AIM to the Hand is ready to pay up for it.

• But Shang-Chi and his Five Weapons Society might outbid them!

• Unless a certain Star-Spangled Avenger has anything to say about it… Uh-oh…

32 PGS./Rated T+

In Shops: 6/30/2021

SRP: $3.99