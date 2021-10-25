Now Is The Time To Buy She-Hulk #1, Like This One At Heritage Auctions

She-Hulk is now in production for Disney+, part of a slew of Marvel Studios shows coming to the streamer next year. Arguably the most anticipated, Tatiana Maslany will play Jennifer, and the back issue market has been on fire with every casting announcement. Copies of this book, both raw and CGC graded, have been selling for huge numbers, just like this super nice raw copy taking bids today at Heritage Auctions. While Savage She-Hulk #1 is seeing huge gains, there is still a ton of room to get in now and make a killing on your investment. This one is sitting at only $105, a steal with only a few hours to go. Take a look at it down below.

This She-Hulk Is A Newsstand Copy As Well

"The Savage She-Hulk #1 (Marvel, 1980) Condition: VG/FN. Origin and first appearance of She-Hulk, whose TV series is currently in production. Origin of the Hulk retold. John Buscema cover and art. Overstreet 2021 VG 4.0 value = $18; FN 6.0 value = $27. "The She-Hulk Lives!" Guest-starring Bruce Banner. Story by Stan Lee. Art by John Buscema and Chic Stone. Jennifer Walters is on the verge of death after an attempted assassination, and the only thing that will save her life is a blood transfusion from her cousin, Bruce Banner…AKA the Incredible Hulk! His gamma-irradiated blood sparks a startling transformation in his cousin, and she will forevermore be known as the Savage She-Hulk!"

