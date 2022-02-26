She-Hulk #2 Preview: The Meaning of Death

In this preview of She-Hulk #2, in stores Wednesday, Jack of Hearts must explain his own death and resurrection. He'd probably be better off directing Jen to read his Wikipedia article. Or, as they call it in the business, Bleeding Cool research. Check out the preview below.

She-Hulk #2

by Rainbow Rowell & Roge Antonio, cover by Jen Bartel

One of the most dangerous things in the Marvel U lands in Jen Walters' lap, and she's got to figure out what the heck to do with it. And that's all while putting her life and career back together.

Marvel | Marvel Universe

6.61"W x 10.19"H x 0.04"D | 2 oz | 160 per carton

On sale Mar 02, 2022 | 32 Pages | 75960620084900211

| Rated T+

$3.99

Variants:

75960620084900221 – SHE-HULK 2 NAKAYAMA X-GWEN VARIANT – $3.99 US

75960620084900231 – SHE-HULK 2 JONES VARIANT – $3.99 US

