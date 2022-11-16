She Hulk To Defend Tony Stark For Murder In New Invincible Iron Man?

Today's Iron Man #25 marks an end…. but also a beginning, teasing what the new Gerry Duggan & Juan Frigeri will be bringing to the character with their new Invincible Iron Man series beginning next month.

We have someone trying to kill Tony Stark, but also he is being defended against something in court by Jennifer Walters, the She-Hulk. Both Amazing Spider-Man and Fantastic Four have featured stories in which the lead characters have done something very bad, that others cannot forgive them for, but the nature of what it is, has been kept hidden from the reader. Looks like Tony Stark is going to join them…

But he does seem to be suspected of being a murderer, according to that graffiti. With the sins of the father, and the return of the Armor Wars suit of the Stark/Stane battles, just ahead of the upcoming Armor Wars TV show.

As well as an X-Men crossover with… is that Hope? All beginning in December, though none of this is mentioned in the solicitations. Looks like Gerry Duggan is bringing the X-Men with him as well..

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #1

MARVEL COMICS

OCT220792

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

IT ALL ENDS!

Tony Stark, the genius-billionaire-playboy-philanthropist, has lost it all: his wealth?his fame?his friends. But Stark doesn't realize he still has so much more to lose, especially when the assassins start to come for him! It's the beginning of the end, as the Golden Avenger must fight for his life and find out what it really means to hit rock bottom. Join Gerry Duggan (X-MEN) and Juan Frigeri (AVENGERS) as they take Iron Man to the darkest corners of the Marvel Universe yet!

Rated T+In Shops: Dec 14, 2022 SRP: $4.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #2

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220781

(W) Gerry Duggan (A) Juan Frigeri (CA) Kael Ngu

IRON MAN VS. IRONHEART! The assassination attempts on Tony's life continue as a familiar foe returns to take him down. It'll be up to Iron Man and Ironheart to stop him?but what secret is Riri Williams harboring from Tony? And will this change their relationship forever?In Shops: Jan 18, 2023

SRP: $3.99

INVINCIBLE IRON MAN #3

MARVEL COMICS

NOV220969

SRP: $3.99

IRON MAN #25

MARVEL COMICS

SEP220987

(W) Christopher Cantwell, Kurt Busiek (A) Angel Unzueta, Adedotun, Akande (CA) Alex Ross

AN OVERSIZED CELEBRATION OF THE GOLDEN AVENGER'S 650th ISSUE!

• It's IRON MAN DAY in New York City, but not everyone is ready to celebrate the ongoing legacy of Tony Stark – least of all him. But a sudden crisis will once again test Tony's heroism and challenge his commitment to the role he has assumed for himself. Must there be an Iron Man?

• Christopher Cantwell concludes his thought-provoking and powerful run as writer, as illustrated by Angel Unzueta.

• PLUS! Murewa Ayodele and Dotun Akande tell a tale of Iron Man's quest to locate Thor amid the frozen wastelands of Niffleheim. Kurt Busiek and Ben Dewey pair up to provide an all-new vintage Iron Man adventure from the distant past featuring Madame Masque and the Radioactive Man! And get a special glimpse of what's coming up next for the Armored Avenger! RATED T+In Shops: Nov 16, 2022SRP: $5.99