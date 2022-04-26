What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool posted some gossip about the new Amazing Spider-Man launch tomorrow from Marvel Comics, but we didn't know the half of it. relaunching with a new Amazing Spider-Man #1 for the character's sixtieth anniversary, we pointed out that how in the most recent Amazing Spider-Man Vol 5 #93, we had Peter Parker back in the Spider-Man suit, his Aunt May defending him.

Amazing Spider-Man Volume 5 #93,
And Mary Jane Watson talking about moving in with Peter Parker again, teasing a reconciliation of the couple whose marriage was deleted by Mephisto.

Volume 5 #93

Volume 5 #93,

A few weeks ago, Bleeding Cool posted some gossip about the new Amazing Spider-Man launch tomorrow from Marvel Comics, but we didn't know the half of it. relaunching with a new Amazing Spider-Man  #1 for the character's sixtieth anniversary, we pointed out that how in the most recent Amazing Spider-Man #93, we had Peter Parker back in the Spider-Man suit, his Aunt May defending him, Mary Jane Watson talking about moving in with Peter Parker again and that things were on the up.

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

But that tomorrow's new Amazing Spider-Man Volume 6 #1 from Zeb Wells and John Romita, all that has gone, set six months later whatever happened here.

Amazing Spider-Man Volume 6 #1 promo

We do not know what Peter did. But he is on the outs with everyone, both as Peter Parker and as Spider-Man. Peter Parker is lying to Aunt May and she knows it. And yes, from this point on, it is going to get more and more spoilery. You have been warned.

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

Parker has disappeared with his friends and is standoffish to them.

 

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

He stole from the Fantastic Four and Human Torch, still permanently on fire six months on, is flaming mad.

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

…in fact, there are a few Marvel Universe check-ins….

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

…such as Immortal Hulk…

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

And Devil's Reign…

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

But worse than being on the outs with friends, he is no longer with Mary Jane.

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

And worse than that, it seems that with great power there doesn't necessarily come great responsibility.

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

Indeed, Mary Jane doesn't even want to talk to him, even as Peter Parker becomes her stalker.

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

Mary Jane appears to be living with someone else entirely. Welcome to Paul

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

And what has happened in six months?

What Did Mary Jane Watson Do? Amazing Spider-Man #1 Spoilers

That was fast. Which means that any toxic fanbase gets to do a Gwen Stacy Sin's Past job on Mary Jane in the Mother/Whore combination trope. However you slice it, unless it is entirely an act of deception, Spider-Man's world has changed dramatically, internally and externally. How will he get it back? Does he even want to?

And there's even a post-credits scene… which, no, no, that would be a step too far. So… how is the Spider-Man fanbase going to respond to this one? Aside from buying it tomorrow the second the doors open, to get an inkling of what on earth is going on here?

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1
MARVEL COMICS
FEB220786
(W) Zeb Wells (A/CA) John Romita
Peter's on the outs with the FF. He's on the outs with the Avengers. He's on the outs with Aunt May! No one wants to see Spider-Man – except for Doctor Octopus. Ock's on Spider-Man's tail and the Master Planner has something truly terrible planned for when he gets his tentacles on Spidey. All that, and what does Tombstone have planned? Just in time for Spider-Man's 60th Anniversary, a new volume of AMAZING SPIDER-MAN begins, and 2022 is going to be the biggest year for Spider-Man EVER! Don't believe us? We brought John Romita Jr. back JUST FOR THIS!
RATED T+In Shops: Apr 20, 2022
SRP: $5.99

