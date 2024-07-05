Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, IDW | Tagged: lfcc, shelly bond

Shelly Bond Inducted Into The London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame

The first of the 2024 London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame Awards, was handed to Shelly Bond during her spotlight panel at the show.

Article Summary Shelly Bond honored with the 2024 London Film & Comic Con Hall of Fame Award.

Award highlights her contribution to the comics industry, including Vertigo tenure.

London Film & Comic Con: a key hub for fans of film, TV, gaming, and comics.

Bond's post-DC work includes the Black Crown imprint and freelance editing.

Last year saw the launch of the London Film & Comic Con Hall Of Fame Awards, presented by the Comic Zone part of the show held in London's Olympia and run by Showmasters. Awards were received by Hunt Emerson, Dan Slott, Brian Bolland and Claudia Christian. Today, the first of the 2024 Hall Of Fame Awards was handed to Shelly Bond during her spotlight panel at the show.

The awards are reserved for two inductees for services rendered to the comics industry, a recipient of the "Alison Brown" Cartoon Award, named after the Cartoon Museum's front-of-house manager and friend of LFCC who died during the pandemic. And a media-leaning award for a comic inductee connected to film, TV, and games. They will be presented at various points over the weekend.

Shelly Bond is an American comic book editor best known for her two decades at DC Comics' Vertigo imprint, including serving as executive editor from 2013 to 2016. She initially worked for Comico, before joining Karen Berger at Vertigo, including titles such as Sandman, Shade the Changing Man, Fables, Lucifer, and The Invisibles. Let go during restructuring in 2016, Bond launched a new imprint at IDW called Black Crown, with her artist husband Philip Bond as its designer, where she published punk rock-inspired comic books connected to a fictional English pub. IDW closed Black Crown in 2019, but Bond continued publishing with Kickstarter and Patreon, as Off Register, as well as working as a freelance editor.

The London Film and Comic Con is held twice a year in London and focuses on films, cult television, gaming, anime, cosplay, and comics; organised by Showmasters Ltd and is currently held at Olympia London near Hammersmith and Earl's Court. It also has a smaller Spring show to kick things off, called the London Comic Con. It all began in 2004 with the same company that organises the Autographica and Collectormania events. The convention holds a large dealers hall selling movie, comic, and science fiction-related memorabilia, and original film props, along with guest talks, professional photoshoots, autograph sessions, cosplay events, and displays.

