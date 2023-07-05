Posted in: Comics | Tagged: alison brown, lfcc, london film & comic con, tony lee

London Film & Comic Con Comic Zone Hall of Fame Held This Weekend

Showmasters, running this coming weekend's London Film And Comic Con have announced their inaugural Comics Hall of Fame awards this year.

Showmasters, running this coming weekend's London Film And Comic Con at London's Olympia have announced their inaugural Comics Hall of Fame awards this year. They posted on Twitter, saying "we recently considered re-starting one of the many awards ceremonies we've done over the years, but after discussing this, the comic zone organisers felt we needed something new and special – so this coming weekend we'll be announcing four inductees into the London Film and Comic Con Comic Zone Hall of Fame's Class of 2023, consisting of: Two inductees for services rendered to the comics industry A recipient of the "Alison Brown" Cartoon Award, named after the Cartoon Museum's front of house manager (and friend of LFCC) Alison Brown, who sadly passed away during the pandemic, and a media-leaning award for a comic inductee connected to film, TV, and games. The awards are currently held under the strictest secrecy, with only a handful of people aware of who the inductees are! They will be presented at various points over the weekend, so check our social media for updates." I would also look to actual guests to see who might be on hand to accept their awards…

Comic Zone manager, comics creator and novelist Tony Lee also commented on social media saying "when I agreed to come back for 2023, there were a couple of caveats – creating this was one of them. The awards look incredible, and I can't wait for people to see them!"

Alison Brown was the retail and front-of-house manager at London's Cartoon Museum from 2006 until 2020, and ran the Cartoon Museum booth at London Film And Comic Con, as well as at many shows such as Thought Bubble and The Lakes. A good friend, she died tragically from COVID-19 in hospital at the age of 39.

