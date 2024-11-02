Posted in: Comics, Current News | Tagged: jonathan hickman, Mike Del Mundo

Shift & Arrivals by Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo & Mike Huddleston

Six pages of Shift by Jonathan Hickman and Mike del Mundo, and of Arrivals by Jonathan Hickman and Mike Huddleston

3W/3M is stepping out of Substack for a bit to let Kickstarter folk through their subscription-only doors. And now we get a bigger look at Shift, a 64-page BD-style original graphic novel written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Mike del Mundo.

And the Arrivals, an oversized 96-page introductory issue that "directly leads into what comes next for this entire project. It also acts as a guided tour of our new universe- with a frame sequence" written by Jonathan Hickman and drawn by Mike Huddleston, intermingled with stories from artists yet to be announced…

"3W/3M [ONE] is intended to serve as the ultimate starting point for our new universe, a standalone volume that introduces you to the core concepts, characters, and conflicts, with no other reading required. It collects not just [SHIFT] and [ARRIVALS], but also an expanded edition of [FOUNDATIONS]- which will now include BREATHE, the follow-up story we did with art by the great Jerome Opeña. It will be available in two formats: a 200-page deluxe hardcover or a prestige collector's set of three standalone editions. Both formats will feature the incredible design work of Sasha E Head and will be printed at European dimensions to the high standard you've come to expect from us. We're so excited for this book because of what it represents: the culmination of all the universe-building we've done, and the launch point for a whole new era of stories. This volume marks a new beginning for this entire endeavour and the perfect jumping-on-point for everyone looking to join us." "When we were planning this book/collection, we knew we wanted to do something special around it. As we've said before, this really marks the end of one phase of this project and the beginning of the next. So it made sense to do something that opened the doors up to more people and gave them an easy way to jump on. We were also looking for the right opportunity to make the books we'd already done more broadly available, and this lined up nicely with that. Plus, we just always wanted to do a Kickstarter. Looked like fun. On top of all that, there was another motive: the idea was to offer everyone who backs us on Kickstarter a 6-month trial over here. The hope is this entices new people to try us out, who then decide to stick around and join the community."

