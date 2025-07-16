Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics | Tagged: flash, si spurrier

Si Spurrier Tells Us All Why He Is Leaving The Flash With #25

DC Comics' October 2025 solicits and solicitations are about to drop. In which keen eye folks will no doubt notice that Si Spurrier is not the writer of The Flash #26. And he wants to get ahead of why he has left the series, saying specifically, "I made this decision alone, without pressure or incentive, for reasons I'll come to in a moment. Despite the creative number-crunching of a few bad-faith naysayers, I'm told sales have been remarkably healthy." UPDATE: The Flash #26 will instead be written by Mark Waid and Christopher Cantwell with art by Vasco Georgiev.

Talking widely about his time on the book, he reminisces, ". I was also pleased to be able to touch upon some really hefty subject matter, albeit in passing, like Linda's post-partum depression, drug use amongst Central City's poorest, or the resentment/worship of kids for their parents. Some will argue an adventure book like The Flash isn't the place for serious brain fodder, and indeed, I've done my best to keep these intrusions in the middle distance. On the other hand, we've also had gorilla-brain supercomputers, lizard knights, Green Arrow in a Batman mech and the ultimate expression of cosmic creation disguised as a shaggy little dog…"

But he concludes, "ultimately I feel like I've achieved what I came to achieve. The Flash can be anything. Any type of story, any shape of tale, any tone or timbre, any genre. I suspect the same is true of pretty much any of the really beloved characters who stride and hover on the fringes of our cultural massmind, and I'm excited to test that theory with some other bona fide icons in due course."

And he reminds folks that "I write this in a quick break from an absurdly busy schedule, cluttered with multiple new projects. Some are already announced, like THE VOICE SAID KILL – psychedelic swamp crime-noir from Image Comics, with Vanesa Del Rey art. (In fact, you can read a 15-page preview by clicking here.) Others will be very much worth a short wait, and others still – oh, such unexpected treasures! – will be revealed in due course."

You can read his full essay here. His next-and-pen-penultimate issue of The Flash will be Flash #23 out in two weeks' time.

FLASH #23

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Davide Paratore

BAD MOON RISING, PART 4! As the war rages on the Moon, Jai West and one of the temp Flashes enter Eclipso's new form in an attempt to stop the total blackout of the Sun! Also, Wally's glitching issues have returned, but this time, they may hold the key to turning the tide of the battle… Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 7/30/2025

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Davide Paratore

BAD MOON RISING, PART 6! With Eclipso and the Rogues surging across the surface of the Moon, Eclipso shifts the Earth into further darkness and Jai West and the Flash find their dog, Foxy–but will one of the temp Flashes destroy the Flash Family's quest to turn the tide? Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 8/27/2025

(W) Simon Spurrier (A) Vasco Georgiev (CA) Davide Paratore

DON'T MISS THE CONCLUSION OF BAD MOON RISING! Bad Moon Rising finale! With the Earth plunging into total darkness, all seems lost as Eclipso has turned the moon into his engine of despair. But Jai West and one of the Flash copies have a last-ditch plan in mind–that involves the West family dog? It all comes down to this explosive final chapter of Bad Moon Rising! Retail: $3.99 In-Store Date: 9/24/2025

