Posted in: Comics, Comics Publishers, Current News, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: darkseid, DC All-In, DC KO

The Next Big DC Comics Event From DC Comics Is Called DC K.O.

The next big DC Comics event from DC Comics is called DC K.O. from Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson and Javi Fernández

Article Summary DC K.O. is a five-issue Superman-centered event series from Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson, and Javi Fernández.

The story features a 36-hero knockout tournament across the DC Universe, transforming Earth into a battle arena.

Heroes compete to generate enough Omega Energy to challenge Darkseid and crown a new King Omega.

Major tie-ins include Justice League: The Omega Act, Titans, Superman, Justice League Unlimited, and The Flash.

Scott Snyder, Joshua Williamson and Javi Fernández are following DC All-In with a new Superman event, DC K.O., a five-issue series starting in October and running into 2026, a knockout way to emphasise the fighting aspect of the DC Universe, in which everyone enters the ring and spills out across the other titles. The event will see 36 fighters from across the DC Universe, in a knockout tournament with the winner of each fight going on to fight the winners of other fights, with the Earth now a five-level gladiatorial arena, with all the effort going towards a noble cause, creating enough Omega Energy to take on Darkseid and create a new King Omega, a celestial being toward whom the universe bends. And a little like The Human Race in Grant Morrison and Mark Millar's Flash comic. Spinoff books will include

Justice League: The Omega Act #1 by Joshua Williamson and Yasmine Putri , as a prologue on the 1st of October.

and , as a prologue on the 1st of October. Titans #28 by John Layman and Pete Woods

and Superman #31 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora ,

and , Justice League Unlimited #12, by Mark Waid also by Dan Mora . Seriously.

also by . Seriously. The Flash #26 by Mark Waid (not Si Spurrier) and Christopher Cantwell with art by Vasco Georgiev.

"DC K.O. is a knock-down, drag-out fight between all your favorite DC super heroes in a cosmic tournament to save the universe from Darkseid. I wanted to tell a story about Superman looking into his own heart of darkness. It's a very personal story wrapped in nine layers of candy exploding in your face." – Scott Snyder. "Each level is a new challenge. And the tournament will reveal unexpected heroes – some you won't believe will go really far in the fights." – Joshua Williamson.

The first issue is 48 pages for $5.99 and the cover of the first issue for the 8th of October will have an acetate overlay with the K.O. logo over the full cover art. With variant covers by Jim Lee, Daniel Warren Johnson, Frank Cho, Scott Koblish, Jae Lee, Mike Del Mundo, Ben Oliver, Noobovich, Dan Mora, Mark Spears, and Fernández.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!